8 Things To Do This Weekend: Holiday Train Show, Glow Lights Festival & Christmas in Connecticut
(WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you! See the world premiere musical comedy Christmas in Connecticut at The Goodspeed, based on the 1945 Warner Brothers film. It’s running through December 30. The Winter Wonderettes are back at the Ivoryton Playhouse. The spirited story features 1960s versions of holiday classics like […]
The Best Place To Live In Connecticut
Connecticut packs a lot into a relatively small space. It is a beautiful pivot point on the Northeastern seaboard. Here's the best place to live in the state.
Best CT bakeries for Thanksgiving pies: Yelp
(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course! America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself. According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows: Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie […]
Connecticut Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. There are still plenty of tautog holding across various depths, so we should have strong fishing right up to the close of the season. Forty plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, but Matt was also able to find some keeper fish as shallow as 15 feet this week. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, as they are still keyed in on the peanut bunker, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop. Be sure to check out the Black Hall Outfitters Holiday Gift Guide this weekend to get some holiday shopping done when you’re not on the water!
The Best Pot Pies That I’ve Tried Around Connecticut
I grew up on Swanson's chicken pot pies, I still love them. But, like anything mass produced, you can probably find a better locally-made product. Sorry Swanson's, and Marie Callender's, you can get a way better chicken pot pie in Woodbury. Or Bristol, or New Preston. The cold New England...
Connecticut Grocery Stores and Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is this Thursday as most of us are aware. Many of us will be traveling far and wide to be with our families and some will be cooking right at their home sweet home on their duffs not wanting any part of holiday travel and I sure don’t blame you!
100-year-old Connecticut woman completes 5K road race, spreads joy for life
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. For a 100-year-old Connecticut woman, the saying is more like a few miles a day. Mick Roberts walks several miles a day and most recently completed a 5K road race that grabbed the attention of many people across the state.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Fixing bridges, improving roads — Connecticut’s potential next transportation commissioner outlines projects
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Transportation Director Joe Giulietti is retiring at the age of 70, ending a career that has spanned five decades and placed him at the helm for four years. Giulietti, who is known for his love of trains, said the agency never stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic. “And I’m talking every […]
Are shoppers turning out for Black Friday in Connecticut?
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, Black Friday is finally here! Retailers are discounting items for shoppers looking to check off their holiday shopping lists. The holiday shopping season comes this year amid record inflation, and experts are suggesting that it could impact holiday shopping turnout. Black Friday is usually […]
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
Gov. Lamont shares holiday message ahead of Thanksgiving
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont shared a special Thanksgiving video message to Connecticut residents ahead of the holiday on Wednesday. In his address, Lamont states: “Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. Do you realize that Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday? One of the very few places on Earth where we give thanks on an annual […]
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
Package Stores in Connecticut Closed on Thanksgiving Day
If you need to stock up your liquor cabinet for your Thanksgiving celebration you will have to get it done by tonight. That's because package stores in Connecticut will be closed tomorrow for the holiday. They are closed and grocery stores are not permitted to sell alcohol on Thanksgiving Day by law.
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
Do You Need a Marriage License To Be Legally Married in Connecticut?
I remember my dad's friends joking around in the 70's & 80's about how they had to find a new place to live, because they were approaching 10 years of living with their girlfriends. Dangerously close to a Common-Law Marriage. I always thought it existed in Connecticut, it does, in a way.
Connecticut must continue to feed all kids in school
Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and it is one of the most wholesome days of the year: so many of us cook, eat and spend precious time with our loved ones. But it is also a day when the inequities in our community are abundantly clear: there are those who have food to eat, and there are […]
Man drives from Florida to Conn., found driving wrong-way in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are warning drivers to rest while going on long drives this holiday season after a man was found driving the wrong way in Torrington during a road trip from Florida. On Wednesday morning, police responded to 911 calls of a wrong-way car traveling south on Route 8 northbound in […]
Most popular baby names for girls in Connecticut
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Connecticut using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
People in Connecticut don’t know how to pronounce ‘Connecticut,’ according to Google
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People are Googling how to pronounce Connecticut more and more, according to the search giant. And leading the charge is none other than the Constitution State itself. The only other state with enough searches to appear on Google’s records is New York. The data shows search data since 2004. In […]
