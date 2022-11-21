ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Holiday Train Show, Glow Lights Festival & Christmas in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you! See the world premiere musical comedy Christmas in Connecticut at The Goodspeed, based on the 1945 Warner Brothers film. It’s running through December 30. The Winter Wonderettes are back at the Ivoryton Playhouse. The spirited story features 1960s versions of holiday classics like […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Best CT bakeries for Thanksgiving pies: Yelp

(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course! America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself. According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows: Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. There are still plenty of tautog holding across various depths, so we should have strong fishing right up to the close of the season. Forty plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, but Matt was also able to find some keeper fish as shallow as 15 feet this week. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, as they are still keyed in on the peanut bunker, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop. Be sure to check out the Black Hall Outfitters Holiday Gift Guide this weekend to get some holiday shopping done when you’re not on the water!
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Are shoppers turning out for Black Friday in Connecticut?

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, Black Friday is finally here! Retailers are discounting items for shoppers looking to check off their holiday shopping lists. The holiday shopping season comes this year amid record inflation, and experts are suggesting that it could impact holiday shopping turnout. Black Friday is usually […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Lamont shares holiday message ahead of Thanksgiving

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont shared a special Thanksgiving video message to Connecticut residents ahead of the holiday on Wednesday. In his address, Lamont states: “Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. Do you realize that Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday? One of the very few places on Earth where we give thanks on an annual […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Package Stores in Connecticut Closed on Thanksgiving Day

If you need to stock up your liquor cabinet for your Thanksgiving celebration you will have to get it done by tonight. That's because package stores in Connecticut will be closed tomorrow for the holiday. They are closed and grocery stores are not permitted to sell alcohol on Thanksgiving Day by law.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
Connecticut State

