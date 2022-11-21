Read full article on original website
Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest. Get Free Pass to Joy in Yakima!
For the third year in a row, State Fair Park is going to light up in glorious holiday lights. It's the 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima. The 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima. It has already become...
7 Chinese Restaurants in Yakima That’ll Make Your Mouth Water
The debate started as my wife and I discussed the upcoming holidays and dinners. Sure we have all of the typical family obligations and the food that comes with those. You know, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner and the little less traditional Christmas dinner, but usually, you can expect the same types of food on both occasions. Turkey, for one, and some kind of roast or ham for the other (at least with our families).
4 Reasons to Check Out the Yakima Valley Light Festival
The holiday is in full swing around the Yakima Valley, stockings have already been hung by the chimney with care and tidings are being had everywhere. Alright enough with the rhyming, we're here to tell you about the perfect Christmas event happening in the Yakima Valley and why you have to go check it out this year.
Say Hello To Yakima’s Christmas Tree on Tuesday
It's a holiday week..and the city of Yakima is preparing for the season as they prepare the downtown area for the arrival of Yakima’s Community Christmas Tree on Tuesday, November 22nd. Crews from the Downtown Association of Yakima along with the City of Yakima Public Works Division and Russell Crane say after finding a tree last week the tree will be removed this week and moved to the tree to Millennium Plaza, and placed in the ground on Tuesday.
17 Spots Through the Yakima Valley to Donate Winter Items
What Are You Doing With Your Extra Blankets and Other Unused Warm Winter Items?. My niece took the lid off my cats staircase, yes I am the proud owner of a cat staircase. He's a sweet old boy that uses it daily and it also doubles as storage. Something I'd completely forgotten when her curious hands started pulling out Christmas blankets and it got me thinking.
Small Business Saturday Planned in Downtown Yakima
Are you shopping this week? Friday is black Friday and Saturday is the 4th annual Small Business Saturday in downtown Yakima. Small Business Saturday is a chance for shoppers to discover and enjoy local merchants and to support their fellow community members. The event happens in downtown Yakima on Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm when nearly 40 businesses in the downtown core are participating in the yearly celebration of the holidays and small, independent businesses.
A Jaw-Dropping Video: Witness Yakima Like You’ve Never Seen It Before
A Jaw-Dropping View: Witness Yakima Like You've Never Seen It Before. The ability to fly is every kid’s dream superpower. Probably their first choice. Heck, I even still have dreams where I’m flying. Well, thanks to Stan Owen of Yakima, I will have those dreams stuck in my head for quite a while longer. The fantastic footage of the Yakima Valley he captured from his remote drone is awe-inspiring.
Yakima Cleaning Up Thanks To Clean City Program
Yakima is a cleaner city thanks to the work of the Yakima Clean City Program. During the third quarter of the year the community members and city staff cleaned and covered 726 incidents of graffiti, cleared more than 47 tons of garbage and removed 286 grocery carts from Yakima city streets.
3 Reasons Business Owners need to Be on the Watch in Yakima
The Holiday season is officially in full swing and we haven't even carved the Thanksgiving Turkey yet. It's true, people everywhere are going out and shopping getting ready to make someone's Christmas or holiday the best one yet. Some local businesses are raking in the cash while others are prepping for the rush to hit their store.
Warehouse Theatre Presents Best Christmas Pageant Ever in Yakima
The Herdmans are back again. This time, with new choreography and new songs. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical, Warehouse Theatre in Yakima. Get into the spirit of the season this year when the Warehouse Theatre Company presents the modern holiday classic, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical.”
3 Yakima Restaurants Open For Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Not big on Thanksgiving Dinner? That's okay, it takes a lot of time to prep, and by the time you're through with making dinner, you still have to be prepared for all that cleanup afterward. So instead of sorting through the broken dishes, and turkey carcass and trying to figure out what the heck is stuck to your shit that looks like cranberry sauce mixed with cheerios let us suggest something.
A Short Drive To The Cheapest Gas in The Valley
If you're filling up the tank on this Monday gas prices are down in Yakima. According to GasBuddy prices are down 11.9 cents a gallon selling for an average of $4.40 per gallon. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 22.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
3 Reasons To Read The Journey of A Yakima Man’s Unbelievable Belt!
3 Reasons To Read The Journey of A Yakima Man's Unbelievable Belt!:. A little belt had a big pair of pants to hold up. It went very well till the man put keys, wallet, pocket knife, and a phone in his pocket. No matter how hard it strained, it could feel the pants slipping down.
Information Denied In Missing Yakima Boy Case
It's week 11 and still no sign of a 5-year-old Yakima boy missing since September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. KIT News has requested all available investigative information from the Yakima Police Department through a Freedom of Information request but like other media organizations the city has denied releasing information claiming it's part of an ongoing investigation.
Yakima Are You Ready for Paid Parking Downtown?
Lots of people still talking about paid parking that's coming to downtown Yakima. If you park in downtown Yakima beginning in April of next year you'll be paying a parking fee. Paid parking is on its way to downtown Yakima after the Yakima City Council members voted in October in favor of the idea. Paid parking is expected to start in downtown in April of 2023. So far there's no indication the city council will reverse its ruling made in October as the city continues to prepare for paid parking.
Have a Toys For Tots Donation? Here’s Some Handy Drop-Off Locations In Yakima
Tis the season of giving, and many are in need. Thank goodness for Toys for Tots. If you can, donate a new toy or something else like sporting equipment (balls, bags, PPE), children’s books, backpacks, games, cosmetic accessories for younger teens, etc. Or, a cash donation is always accepted.
Dumpster Fire Leads To Yakima Business Fire
It's that time of year when Yakima Firefighters see an increase in fires, many caused by space heaters or other electrical problems. Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were called to a fire early Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire.
Speeding in Yakima? You’ve Been Warned by YPD
Yakima Police Officers are busy all day chasing calls for service but they're also charged with traffic control. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols and so far they're not showing any decreases. Since the beginning of the month officers have so far made 1,997 traffic stops and issued 855 citations. During those stops Officers arrested 31 people for driving under the influence and investigated 64 collisions, 31 the result of drivers running a red light.
