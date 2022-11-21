Read full article on original website
Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call
Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown
The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
Bill Belichick Weighs In On Controversial Calls After Patriots Loss
The Minnesota Vikings benefited from multiple controversial officiating decisions in their Thanksgiving win over the New England Patriots. Speaking with reporters one day after his team’s 33-26 defeat at U.S. Bank Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked for his take on two pivotal plays that helped swing the outcome.
What Hunter Henry Said About Controversial Reversed TD Catch
The Patriots didn’t lose to the Vikings on Thursday solely because of Hunter Henry’s reversed touchdown catch — but it didn’t help. Henry and Mac Jones connected during the third quarter on what initially was ruled a six-yard touchdown catch. The play would’ve broken a 23-23 tie and given New England an important touchdown lead in Minnesota.
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Appropriately Breaks NFL Record Vs. Patriots
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made NFL history on Thanksgiving, and appropriately it came against the New England Patriots. With an insane first half performance, catching six balls for 94 yards and a touchdown, Jefferson broke the NFL record for most receiving yards in a players first three seasons. The man whose record he broke? Former Vikings and Patriots legend Randy Moss.
Patriots, NFL Legends React To Controversial No-Catch Call Vs. Vikings
The New England Patriots used Thanksgiving as an opportunity to put together their best offensive performance of the season, but things definitely weren’t perfect. Mac Jones and company carved up the Minnesota Vikings defense throughout the first three quarters Thursday, scoring in six of their first seven drives. They had a chance to take a seven-point lead in the third frame, but had points wiped off the board following a video review.
NFL Week 12 Picks: ATS Predictions For Every Thanksgiving Weekend Game
At long last, the NFL season is about to begin. Yes, there are 11 weeks of football that might indicate the season is already three months old. Those of us who have spent the last couple of decades in New England, however, know that football season doesn’t start until after Thanksgiving.
Zach Wilson Reportedly Apologized To Jets Teammates After Benching
It’s hard to have had a worse week than Zach Wilson, who hit rock bottom Wednesday after he was benched as the New York Jets starting quarterback in favor for Mike White. Perhaps that prompted his next move. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that Wilson would be a...
Bills Star LB Von Miller Ruled OUT with Knee Injury
The Buffalo Bills have suffered a blow as star pass rusher Von Miller exited Thursday’s contest against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury and will not return. Miller went down late in the second quarter before walking gingerly off the field. After several minutes in the medical tent, the 33-year-old was carted back to the locker room and ruled out.
How Mac Jones Reacted To Patriots’ Disallowed Touchdown
Thursday’s Patriots loss featured multiple controversial officiating decisions. Chief among them: Hunter Henry’s disallowed third-quarter touchdown. After a lengthy video review, officials ruled that Henry did not maintain possession as he hauled in a pass from Mac Jones at the goal line. The Patriots settled for a field goal to take a three-point lead, and the Minnesota Vikings went on to score 10 unanswered points to claim a 33-26 victory on Thanksgiving night.
Hunter Caught It? Dez Bryant Can’t Believe Hunter Henry Ruling, Either
“Hunter caught it” might be the new “Dez caught it.”. Patriots tight end Hunter Henry was at the center of one of the biggest plays Thursday night in New England’s eventual 30-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Henry appeared to catch a go-ahead touchdown at the goal...
Patriots Rookie Takes Ownership After Game-Changing Mistake
The Patriots lost to the Vikings on Thursday night because of myriad mistakes in all three phases. It was a self-inflicted mess for New England. However, if you want to be unfair and boil the 33-26 loss in Minnesota down to one play, running back Pierre Strong’s late-game penalty would be a top candidate.
Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills
The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
Let’s Remember Bill Belichick-Adam Thielen Feud As Patriots-Vikings Nears
FOXBORO, Mass. — On Thursday night, the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings will meet for the first time since 2018, when New England earned a 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium. There’s a good chance that nothing that winds up happening in the rematch will be remotely as entertaining as what transpired late in the previous matchup.
Fan guide to Jaguars vs. Ravens game at TIAA Bank Field
The Jaguars will play host to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in the first of a stretch of difficult December and January games to finish the season. The Ravens (7-3) have won four in a row and one of five opponents the Jags will face the rest of the...
Patriots Tuesday Injury Report: Great News On David Andrews
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots only had one player who missed practice Tuesday, and it wasn’t David Andrews. New England’s starting center was a limited participant in practice due to a thigh injury. Initial reports after Sunday’s home win over the New York Jets indicated Andrews could miss the rest of the season, but subsequent reporting suggests the offensive captain could return sooner than expected. Andrews appeared to be moving relatively well during the media portion of Tuesday’s practice in Foxboro.
Patriots Inactives Reaction: Bad News For O-Line Vs. Vikings
The New England Patriots officially will be without two starting offensive linemen as they visit the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night. Center David Andrews (thigh) and tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn (foot) both are inactive for Thursday’s primetime matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium, removing two key contributors from a unit that has struggled mightily in recent weeks.
Jets Decide to Bench QB Zach Wilson for Week 12
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New York Jets have benched starting quarterback Zach Wilson for Week 12’s contest against the Chicago Bears. The decision comes in the wake of Wilson’s disastrous Week 11 performance versus the New England Patriots, where the 23-year-old completed a mere 9-of-22 passes for 77 yards as the Jets fell 10-3.
NFL Week 12 Picks: Best-Bet Parlay Takes Cheese On Broncos-Panthers Under
The weekly NFL best-bet parlay here at NESNBets has been a season full of close calls that blow up our weekly wagers. In Week 11, though, one pick was so laughably wrong that it was hard to get too upset about another strikeout. It turns out the under in the...
Damien Harris Injury: Concerning Update On Patriots Running Back
The Patriots left Minnesota on Thursday night with a heartbreaking 33-26 loss to the Vikings — and a key injury to boot. Running back Damien Harris exited during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium due to a thigh injury and didn’t return. The fourth-year pro had five carries for 16 yards before going down with the injury, which caused him to limp to New England’s locker room.
