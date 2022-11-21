Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella Robinson
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
TV news helicopter crashed in north Carolina
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousands
kiss951.com
‘Elf On The Shelf’ Cookie Cakes Have Arrived In Charlotte
Alright, kids, it’s time to be on your best behavior. Now that the Christmas season has officially begun, you’re about to have a visitor in your home. Make room for the Elf on the Shelf!. Scout Elves typically begin arriving from the North Pole to join their families...
'The issue impacts the entire community' | Corporate landlords contributing to affordable housing crisis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing the Charlotte area. What's making it even tougher is the number of corporate-owned rental homes. In recent years, corporate investors have greatly increased their investments in single-family homes for the purpose of converting them into rental properties. Charlotte is consistently at the top of the list for high levels of this investor activity.
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
cleveland19.com
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit. WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:. “The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss....
'This virus is very, very lethal' | NC wildlife officials share how to protect flocks after bird flu is confirmed in Charlotte region
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife officials ask bird owners in the Charlotte region to be on high alert since a particularly concerning strain of bird flu has now been detected in the area. Friday, the state confirmed the first case of highly pathogenic avian flu in a...
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
qcnews.com
‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
TV meteorologist, pilot die in news helicopter crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments. Meteorologist Jason Myers and...
First significant railroad strike in 30 years looms
Like other strikes we have seen across the country recently, union reps are fighting for higher pay and better working conditions.
Homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating in danger of losing license
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors says it has “several active complaint files opened against” Aaron Guess and his company, Story Homes. The board plans to hear the cases next month and says it could revoke Guess’ license. Multiple people who...
Fake Instagram accounts, misinformation cloud Shanquella investigation
A lot has changed since we first spoke with Sallamondra Robinson. The media coverage has spread her daughter’s story worldwide.
Expert Calls WBTV Helicopter Type “Squirrelly”
Tonight on Charlotte at Six we’re joined by helicopter pilot Don Evans, who flies the same model of helicopter that crashed yesterday, killing WBTV pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers.
My Fox 8
Compass Woodworks are made to last in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) – This time of year, people are looking for great gift ideas, especially ones that are made to last. Brad Jones met a Salisbury man who is taking wood and turning it into a real treasure that’s Made in North Carolina. To find out more...
‘So angry’: Charlotte woman wants change after friend hurt in Colorado mass shooting
CHARLOTTE — As the nation comes to terms with the mass shooting at a Colorado nightclub over the weekend, we’re learning more about its connection to Charlotte. Five people were killed and 25 others were hurt at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. WXLV, an ABC...
This Is The Best Cake Shop In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Killed pilot, meteorologist identified in media helicopter crash off I-77 in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The helicopter that crashed in the Charlotte area early Tuesday afternoon has been identified as a media helicopter of WBTV in Charlotte. The news station confirmed around 3 p.m. Tuesday that Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who had 20 years of flight experience, were the two pronounced dead on […]
Deadly I-77 helicopter wreck witness: ‘Metal just crushing down’
Federal investigators are now working to determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash on Tuesday.
power98fm.com
2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina
How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
wccbcharlotte.com
“I Got Really, Really Lucky” Charlotte Native Describes Being Shot 7 Times At Club Q
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A Charlotte native who just moved to Colorado two weeks ago says he was shot 7 times during the mass shooting at Club Q. Barrett Hudson told CNN that he had never been to Club Q before. He said the sound of the gun shots sounded a lot like balloons popping.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Native Shot Nine Times During Club Q Shooting Has A Message For His Hometown
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Barrett Hudson can’t escape the memories of last weekend. He was at Club Q when a gunman opened fire inside the gay night club. Hudson remains in a hospital bed in Colorado. “He had the A.R. 15 and he pointed it at this dude,”...
