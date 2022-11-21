ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

kiss951.com

‘Elf On The Shelf’ Cookie Cakes Have Arrived In Charlotte

Alright, kids, it’s time to be on your best behavior. Now that the Christmas season has officially begun, you’re about to have a visitor in your home. Make room for the Elf on the Shelf!. Scout Elves typically begin arriving from the North Pole to join their families...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'The issue impacts the entire community' | Corporate landlords contributing to affordable housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing the Charlotte area. What's making it even tougher is the number of corporate-owned rental homes. In recent years, corporate investors have greatly increased their investments in single-family homes for the purpose of converting them into rental properties. Charlotte is consistently at the top of the list for high levels of this investor activity.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cleveland19.com

WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit. WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:. “The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss....
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
CHARLOTTE, NC
My Fox 8

Compass Woodworks are made to last in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) – This time of year, people are looking for great gift ideas, especially ones that are made to last. Brad Jones met a Salisbury man who is taking wood and turning it into a real treasure that’s Made in North Carolina. To find out more...
SALISBURY, NC
power98fm.com

2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina

How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
