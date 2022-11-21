Andy Cohen’s Heart-Melting Photo of Daughter Lucy Will 100% Give You Baby Fever

Andy Cohen may have struggles as a new dad of two , but he has no trouble at all taking adorable family photos! Over the weekend, Andy shared a snap of his 7-month-old daughter Lucy in the bath — and we will be thinking about those squishable cheeks for the rest of the day.

We weren’t the only ones captivated by the image. A number of Andy’s famous friends weighed in, with Hoda Kotb saying, “Oh my!” and Khloe Kardashian adding, “Awwwwww!”

Andy recently spoke about how much he values input and advice from his pals, whom he considers integral parts of his parenting village .

Also proud dad to 3-year-old Benjamin, Andy is no stranger to documenting his childrens’ progress on social media. He’s recently showed off Lucy’s tummy time skills , her early adventures in fashion , and a too-cute hairdo. We love a good Lucy moment, so keep ’em coming, Andy!

