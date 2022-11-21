ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Andy Cohen’s Heart-Melting Photo of Daughter Lucy Will 100% Give You Baby Fever

By Allie Merriam
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGpm7_0jIjJkTK00

Andy Cohen may have struggles as a new dad of two , but he has no trouble at all taking adorable family photos! Over the weekend, Andy shared a snap of his 7-month-old daughter Lucy in the bath — and we will be thinking about those squishable cheeks for the rest of the day.

We weren’t the only ones captivated by the image. A number of Andy’s famous friends weighed in, with Hoda Kotb saying, “Oh my!” and Khloe Kardashian adding, “Awwwwww!”

Andy recently spoke about how much he values input and advice from his pals, whom he considers integral parts of his parenting village .

Also proud dad to 3-year-old Benjamin, Andy is no stranger to documenting his childrens’ progress on social media. He’s recently showed off Lucy’s tummy time skills , her early adventures in fashion , and a too-cute hairdo. We love a good Lucy moment, so keep ’em coming, Andy!

From a little Leo to a tiny Taurus, here are the best baby names according to star sign .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SY2ME_0jIjJkTK00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil

American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Luna, 6, Kissing Her Baby Bump

Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna and son Miles enjoyed some quality time with their mother over the weekend Chrissy Teigen's children are looking after their pregnant mother. The model and cookbook author, 36, shared images of a cosy family weekend Sunday, showing 6½-year-old daughter Luna Simone snuggled up close and seemingly ready to plant a kiss on her bare baby bump. Another image also featured Teigen's bare bump, as well as her son Miles Theodore, 4½, sitting close by with one arm on her leg as they watched a movie...
Popculture

Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update

Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.
HAWAII STATE
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Popculture

Bradley Cooper Gets Back Together With His Ex

Bradley Cooper has reportedly rekindled his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reported that Cooper and Shayk appear to be back together based on the PDA that they put on display during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Us Weekly

Luis Ruelas’ Ex-Wife Marisa Dimartino Ruelas Speaks Out on Relationship With Teresa Giudice: ‘She’s Very Nice’

Keeping it civil. Luis “Louie” Ruelas‘ ex-wife, Marisa Dimartino Ruelas, spoke out about her relationship with his new spouse, Teresa Giudice, for the first time. “She’s very nice,” Dimartino Ruelas, 48, told Page Six on Wednesday, November 9. The mom of two added that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, “couldn’t have been more accommodating and respectful” when they met.
SheKnows

SheKnows

80K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy