Eunice, LA

cenlanow.com

APD officer wounds suspect while making arrest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 1:15 pm, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Alexandria Police Department (APD) to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The shooting incident involved an APD Officer and 34-year-old Jason Shackleford of Alexandria. The Officer and Shackleford were both injured during the incident.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. November 18 Dominique Trotter, 18, 10000 block of Lawler Highway, Lawtell. Domestic abuse battery (pregnant victim). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Senetra Janea Bryant, 24, 800 block of Jerome Loop, Opelousas. Theft. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Cory Edwards, 32, 700 block of John F. Kennedy Drive,…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Suspects sought for shooting outside Sneaker House in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting on North Mall Drive that occurred on Nov. 23. Cartier Green, 22, and Kennedy Green, 21, are each wanted for four counts of attempted second-degree murder....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Suspect arrested after barricading from police on S Louisiana Ave in Bunkie

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A suspect is in custody after barricading from police on S Louisiana Avenue in Bunkie. The Bunkie Police Department and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home around 3:30 p.m. and actively negotiated with a suspect, trying to get them to surrender. Around 6:45 p.m., police breached the home and found evidence that the suspect was hiding in the attic. Minutes later, the suspect jumped through the porch ceiling in the last chance effort to escape - but was caught and taken into custody.
BUNKIE, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Authorities Execute Search Warrant Resulting in Multiple Narcotics Arrests and the Seizure of $23K in Drugs and Evidence

Louisiana Authorities Execute Search Warrant Resulting in Multiple Narcotics Arrests and the Seizure of $23K in Drugs and Evidence. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 22, 2022, that on November 17, detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team), with the assistance of the CPSO ACT-Team, executed a warrant at the home of Elliot J. Allison, 55, 3227 Aster Street, Lake Charles, Louisiana after a two-month narcotics investigation revealed drug activity at the home. During the inquiry, officers discovered Allison had allegedly distributed approximately 46 grams of cocaine from his home.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police radio dispatch logs

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. November 21 08:08 Suspicious subject near Galaxy Smokes digging through trash. 08:20 Wreck near Circle K, no injuries. 09:45 Large pit bull in a back yard near the 900 block of North 7th. 10:02 Caller in the 100 block of Mathilda said her neighbor is stealing her water. 15:57 Reckless driver near 2nd. 17:08 Caller…
EUNICE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Turkey Creek Police report list recent arrests

From September 29th to November 20th, 2022, the following incidents took place in the jurisdiction of the Village of Turkey Creek. On September 29th, one stolen AR-15 was recovered and returned to the investigating agency. On October 8th, while officers were patrolling Saddler St., KENNY CLARK was spotted in his...
TURKEY CREEK, LA
theadvocate.com

Plaucheville man killed in head-on St. Landry Parish crash

A Plaucheville man was killed in a head-on crash in St. Landry Parish Tuesday evening. The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 71 north of U.S. 190. Benjamin Lee Adams, 38, of Plaucheville, was driving a 2013 Kia Rio north on U.S. 71 when a 2017 Cadillac XT5 traveling south on the highway got into the northbound lane to pass an 18-wheeler and the two vehicles collided head-on, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
evangelinetoday.com

LaHaye is arrested for narcotics and firearms

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office releases the following:. On the 18 th of November 2022 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Narcotics Unit executed a. search warrant on a residence on Tiger Lane. The Agents entered the residence and no one was home. A few...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA

