People who bought limited edition copies of a book penned by Bob Dylan are getting a refund after they turned out to contain a replica signature rather than the promised original, the book's publisher confirmed.
CNN — Bob Dylan’s teenage love letters sold for a whopping $669,875 on Friday. The lot consists of 42 letters written by Dylan – then Robert Zimmerman – to his high school sweetheart, Barbara Ann Hewitt. The letters span 150 pages hand-written by the young musician.
$599 limited editions of Bob Dylan's new book were "guaranteed to be personally hand-signed." They weren't.
For about $600, people could buy limited editions of Bob Dylan's new book, "The Philosophy of Modern Song," with the promise of the book being hand-signed by the famed musician himself. Now, the book and its publisher are under fire as buyers revealed that the supposed hand signature was actually a replica.
A secret closet near the Jungle Room of Elvis Presley's Graceland home hold some some surprising items.
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
Marilyn Monroe passed away in 1962 at age 36. Monroe’s net worth in 2022 is a reported $10 million. In 2020, she ranked No. 13 on Forbes’ list of highest-paid dead celebrities.
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Over the course of six decades, Bob Dylan steadily brought together popular music and poetic excellence. Yet the guardians of literary culture have only rarely accepted Dylan's legitimacy. His 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature undermined his outsider status, challenging scholars, fans and...
Every November, when I look back at the year’s fiction, I try to discern trends: Was this the year of books with ghosts or the year of books about unhappy young people talking about relationships? The first thing that pops out at me looking at our list of the best fiction of 2022 is a tiny but distinctive microtrend: Books about families titled with the name of that family. And to make the trend even more specific, both books that fit into it are published by Norton: There’s Lan Samantha Chang’s The Family Chao (Feb. 1), an update of The Brothers Karamazov about a Chinese American family running a restaurant in Wisconsin—our review calls it “a disruptive, sardonic take on the assimilation story”—and Rubén Degollado’s The Family Izquierdo (Sept. 6), a novel about three generations of a Texas family that believes they’re living under a curse, which our review calls “a gloriously rich epic.”
For 70 years, the UK singles chart has been a constant in our lives: a weekly countdown humming along in print, on TV and the radio. But to Dave Watson, it’s more than just background noise: it’s a lifestyle. The 55-year-old has been collecting copies of UK No 1 hits since the late 1980s; today, he owns all 1,404 UK No 1 singles, reaching back to the birth of the charts in 1952. He believes it’s the only complete collection of its kind.
The only letter written to Marilyn Monroe from her estranged father is going up for auction next month.The letter is one of the 170 belongings of Monroe that will be auctioned on 17 and 18 December.One of the most appealing lots is undoubtedly a handwritten letter from Charles Stanley Gifford, the man who was recently proven to be Monroe’s father via DNA testing.“This card is the only known material artifact that establishes any connection or communication between Gifford and his famous daughter,” the press release announcing the sale reads.As per Vanity Fair, Gifford hand-delivered the letter to Monroe while...
Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
The billionaire typically releases a favorite book of the year list. But he switched it up on Monday and released some of his all-time favorites.
American composer with a genius for dramatic characterisation who won the Pulitzer prize in 1976
Newsweek staff have gathered together to recommend the perfect reading material for anyone on your gift list with a roundup of our own favorite books from the past year. From rom-coms to true-crime, politics to music, investigative journalism to humor, find the ideal story to give or to add to your own wishlist!
Saturday Night Live star Amy Poehler is quoted as saying, “Vanity is the death of comedy.” It’s a philosophy traditionally adopted by anyone seeking SNL breakout stardom, as it’s often the show’s broadest and most outrageous ideas that become fan favorites, regardless of —or perhaps because of — how it thrusts cast members' guts, butts and other body parts right into the camera lens.
’90s kids had just one Cinderella: Brandy, who played the iconic Disney princess in an extremely popular TV movie version of Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Rather than a live-action remake of the Disney cartoon (although Disney has done that too), this was a movie based on the stage musical of Cinderella by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, which originally debuted as a live television musical in 1957. (Its Cinderella: Julie Andrews.) With the great songs, plus performances from Brandy and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother, it became a huge hit, watched by tens of millions of people on television. It was also a major best-seller of the VHS era.
You've probably been misinterpreting one of Def Leppard's most popular songs all these years. On the surface, "Hysteria," the fourth single and title track off the band’s fourth album, reads like a typical '80s love ballad. Singer Joe Elliott sings about his emotions whenever his loved one is near. Pretty straightforward, right? Not quite. Guitarist Phil Collen told Songfacts the song is really about something more spiritual.
King Arthur and the stories surrounding his court have been popular for nearly 1,000 years, ever since Geoffrey of Monmouth wrote History of the KIngs of Britain. Whether Arthur was a real person has never been as important as the stories surrounding him; stories given a major boost by Sir Thomas Mallory's 15th century Le Morte d'Arthur.
Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
Director Michael Ritchie's "Semi-Tough" may not be the greatest football movie ever made, but it's certainly one of the most interesting. Released on Nov. 18, 1977, it touches on everything from the life of a pro football team on the road, to the self-help movements of the '70s, and to the nature of love and friendship. It's also a great example of the kind of movies that populated that decade: funny and serious at the same time, not afraid to brush up against big ideas, and designed as an entertainment for adults.
