WTOK-TV

JSU linebacker named finalist for Buck Buchanan Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior linebacker continues to rack up awards during Jackson State’s historic 11-0 undefeated season leading the No. 1 FCS defense in the country. After accepting an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl just over a week ago, Aubrey Miller Jr. was named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award Tuesday, an award given to the top defensive player in FCS football.
