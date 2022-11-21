Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
JSU linebacker named finalist for Buck Buchanan Award
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior linebacker continues to rack up awards during Jackson State’s historic 11-0 undefeated season leading the No. 1 FCS defense in the country. After accepting an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl just over a week ago, Aubrey Miller Jr. was named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award Tuesday, an award given to the top defensive player in FCS football.
WTOK-TV
MBI investigating after Mississippi State Trooper has shots fired into vehicle
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Mississippi State Trooper had their vehicle shot into. According to MBI, the Trooper was on patrol near Newport Road in Holmes County around 6:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day when the incident occurred. The trooper did not...
WTOK-TV
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up Monday to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture...
WTOK-TV
Governor ends Jackson water emergency; says city’s ‘crisis of incompetence’ continues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Gov. Tate Reeves, Jackson’s water crisis is over, but a crisis of poor leadership still remains for the capital city. Tuesday, Reeves issued an executive order officially ending the August 30, 2022, state of emergency surrounding the city of Jackson’s water treatment system.
WTOK-TV
Failed candidate makes unfounded claims about stolen drives, Dominion voting machines when requesting ballot exam
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The candidate who lost to incumbent Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson plans to review Hinds County’s ballots next week, claiming some equipment was stolen during the election without proof and alleging Dominion voting machines were also involved. Republican Brian Flowers filed paperwork on Monday, requesting a...
