101 Black Men, police and RAMS Kitchen work together to give holiday meals to families in need
Gastonia, N.C. — The nonprofit group 101 Black Men partnered with police and RAMS Kitchen to deliver Thanksgiving meals to multiple families in Gastonia today. The charity has been mentoring children at some of the schools in the area. Through their work, 101 Black Men were able to discover which families needest the help.
West Charlotte neighbors on edge after apparent drive-by shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents of a west Charlotte neighborhood are on edge as suspects of what appeared to be a drive-by shooting are still at-large. Neighbors described the new single-family home community off of Old Moores Chapel Road as nice and quiet. However, around 11:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20,...
kiss951.com
Thoughts & Prayers to the WBTV Staff and Family Members
We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the family members and staff of the local WBTV community as their mourn two losses. Meteorologist Jason Myers and Pilot Chip Tayag have passed away following a helicopter crash in Charlotte early Tuesday morning. We send our prayers to the WBTV team and are here to assist in any way possible.
Woman hurt when bullets fly into her home in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A mother in Rock Hill is hurt and on edge after someone fired at her home more than 30 times early Tuesday morning. The victim says one of those bullets came dangerously close to her and her three children, and now Rock Hill detectives are working to try and solve the case.
WCNC
Carowinds WinterFest returns
FORT MILL, S.C. — Carowinds is back with its holiday-themed celebration WinterFest. Opening for the season Nov. 21, festivities run select nights through Jan. 1. Each night is headlined by the WinterFest Wonderland Parade featuring Santa. The parade travels parkwide beginning at 9 p.m. Live singers and entertainers provide...
kiss951.com
‘Elf On The Shelf’ Cookie Cakes Have Arrived In Charlotte
Alright, kids, it’s time to be on your best behavior. Now that the Christmas season has officially begun, you’re about to have a visitor in your home. Make room for the Elf on the Shelf!. Scout Elves typically begin arriving from the North Pole to join their families...
‘I can get what I want’: NC man buys lottery ticket at Food Lion on a whim, wins $100,000
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Stephen Zick, of Charlotte, decided to buy a scratch-off on a whim and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was ready to leave the store, but something just stopped me and told me to buy a ticket,” he said. Zick, 76, said he stopped at the […]
Charlotte community comes together to give families Thanksgiving meals
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte community is coming together to ensure families in need will have a meal on Thanksgiving. According to the American Farm Bureau, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal this year is expected to be 20% higher than in 2021. Those rising costs mean more families are...
WBTV
Abandoned homes causing problems for neighbors in Clover
According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A small business owner in Charlotte...
Charlotte man's instinct results in $100,000 lottery win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man pocketed a $100,000 prize when a sudden urge led him to play the lottery at the grocery store. Stephen Zick said he stopped at the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road to get a few things for his sister when he decided to buy a $20 scratch-off ticket.
Deadly I-77 helicopter wreck witness: ‘Metal just crushing down’
Federal investigators are now working to determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash on Tuesday.
FOX Carolina
Same day, same place: Upstate family holds triple wedding for sisters
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s already stressful enough putting on one wedding but how about three on the same day in the same place?. Three sisters in the Upstate were all married at the same time on Oct. 22 in their hometown of Spartanburg. Darlene Skinner, Anna Hall...
country1037fm.com
Waffle House Employee Throws Out Customer Like Trash
By now you should know, if The Waffle House is in the news, I must bring it to light. What’s funny, is I don’t think I ever wrote about my own bizarre experience, not long ago. Quickly. We were out with another couple for a Sunday Funday of brewery hopping. Collectively, we decided The Waffle House would be the perfect ending. It was 9pm on a Saturday night. The Waffle House in Monroe had chairs on the tables, and we were informed upon entering that they were closing. Apparently, not enough employees showed up to work and their manager said close. Close. The Waffle House. They don’t even close during 99% of most hurricanes and natural disasters. Wait, it gets better. We drove to the location in Indian Trail. It only had 4 tables open and a line out the door for the same reason. Crazy. However, not as crazy as THIS!
'This virus is very, very lethal' | NC wildlife officials share how to protect flocks after bird flu is confirmed in Charlotte region
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife officials ask bird owners in the Charlotte region to be on high alert since a particularly concerning strain of bird flu has now been detected in the area. Friday, the state confirmed the first case of highly pathogenic avian flu in a...
WBTV
Salisbury church to offer free Thanksgiving meal
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury church wants to show its gratitude to the community by offering a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who wants it. Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, 817 S. Main St. in Salisbury, is offering Thanks giving dinner for the community on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., or until supplies last.
Woman accused of shooting husband at home in Lincoln, deputies say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of her husband, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were dispatched to the residence after receiving a call shortly before 1:00 a.m. from 43-year-old Nichole Loraine Chandler. Chandler told deputies that she had shot her husband.
WLTX.com
3 ways to keep home heating costs lower
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Temperatures are getting lower, but the cost to keep a home warm isn't. In fact, according to the latest numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, energy services increased more than 15% from October 2021 to October 2022. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
WBTV
Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
North Carolina Man's Gut Feeling Wins Him Huge Lottery Prize
"When I scratched it, I saw I won something but it wasn't until I got home and my sister told me that I realized how much it was."
WCNC
How to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First you want to start the process 36 hours ahead of Thanksgiving Day. The purpose of brining (or marinade) a turkey is to infuse flavor into the entire bird. When you season it the flavor only penetrates so far, and when you inject a brine it’ll seep back out the hole and also doesn’t get into the whole bird. The brine will also keep your turkey extra moist during the cooking process. For our brine today heat up some water and add in the seasonings then stir to dissolve: Kosher salt, garlic, onion, ginger, bay leaves, whole cloves, and brown sugar. Let cool and add in apple juice, orange juice and water. Clean your turkey and place in a bucket or container large enough to fit, pour the brine in, cover, and refrigerate for 24 hours. After that time pour out the brine and put the turkey back into the container and refrigerate uncovered for 12 hours. If defrosting a turkey do so in a pan in the refrigerator and allow approximated 24 hours of defrosting time for every 5 lbs. of turkey.
