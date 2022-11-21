ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

kiss951.com

Thoughts & Prayers to the WBTV Staff and Family Members

We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the family members and staff of the local WBTV community as their mourn two losses. Meteorologist Jason Myers and Pilot Chip Tayag have passed away following a helicopter crash in Charlotte early Tuesday morning. We send our prayers to the WBTV team and are here to assist in any way possible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Carowinds WinterFest returns

FORT MILL, S.C. — Carowinds is back with its holiday-themed celebration WinterFest. Opening for the season Nov. 21, festivities run select nights through Jan. 1. Each night is headlined by the WinterFest Wonderland Parade featuring Santa. The parade travels parkwide beginning at 9 p.m. Live singers and entertainers provide...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

‘Elf On The Shelf’ Cookie Cakes Have Arrived In Charlotte

Alright, kids, it’s time to be on your best behavior. Now that the Christmas season has officially begun, you’re about to have a visitor in your home. Make room for the Elf on the Shelf!. Scout Elves typically begin arriving from the North Pole to join their families...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Abandoned homes causing problems for neighbors in Clover

According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A small business owner in Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte man's instinct results in $100,000 lottery win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man pocketed a $100,000 prize when a sudden urge led him to play the lottery at the grocery store. Stephen Zick said he stopped at the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road to get a few things for his sister when he decided to buy a $20 scratch-off ticket.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Waffle House Employee Throws Out Customer Like Trash

By now you should know, if The Waffle House is in the news, I must bring it to light. What’s funny, is I don’t think I ever wrote about my own bizarre experience, not long ago. Quickly. We were out with another couple for a Sunday Funday of brewery hopping. Collectively, we decided The Waffle House would be the perfect ending. It was 9pm on a Saturday night. The Waffle House in Monroe had chairs on the tables, and we were informed upon entering that they were closing. Apparently, not enough employees showed up to work and their manager said close. Close. The Waffle House. They don’t even close during 99% of most hurricanes and natural disasters. Wait, it gets better. We drove to the location in Indian Trail. It only had 4 tables open and a line out the door for the same reason. Crazy. However, not as crazy as THIS!
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury church to offer free Thanksgiving meal

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury church wants to show its gratitude to the community by offering a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who wants it. Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, 817 S. Main St. in Salisbury, is offering Thanks giving dinner for the community on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., or until supplies last.
SALISBURY, NC
WLTX.com

3 ways to keep home heating costs lower

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Temperatures are getting lower, but the cost to keep a home warm isn't. In fact, according to the latest numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, energy services increased more than 15% from October 2021 to October 2022. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First you want to start the process 36 hours ahead of Thanksgiving Day. The purpose of brining (or marinade) a turkey is to infuse flavor into the entire bird. When you season it the flavor only penetrates so far, and when you inject a brine it’ll seep back out the hole and also doesn’t get into the whole bird. The brine will also keep your turkey extra moist during the cooking process. For our brine today heat up some water and add in the seasonings then stir to dissolve: Kosher salt, garlic, onion, ginger, bay leaves, whole cloves, and brown sugar. Let cool and add in apple juice, orange juice and water. Clean your turkey and place in a bucket or container large enough to fit, pour the brine in, cover, and refrigerate for 24 hours. After that time pour out the brine and put the turkey back into the container and refrigerate uncovered for 12 hours. If defrosting a turkey do so in a pan in the refrigerator and allow approximated 24 hours of defrosting time for every 5 lbs. of turkey.
CHARLOTTE, NC

