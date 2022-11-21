ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

SPLURGE to Mark 15 Years in Greenwich with Event on Dec 1

Sonia Malloy dreamed of opening a retail store since she was a child, spending afternoons shopping in the local stores on Greenwich Avenue and longing to have her own. After a successful 15-year corporate career she decided to pursue her dream. In December of 2007, she opened SPLURGE in a small space on the Post Road in Greenwich. Many locals remember her tiny first location.
GREENWICH, CT
Former Stamford Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients of More than $700,000

On Wednesday US Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Avery announced that William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, formerly of Stamford waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty of one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. McCullough’s clients lost approximately $720,851.05 through his...
STAMFORD, CT
P&Z Watch: New Pre-Application for 8-30g North of Merritt on King Street

A new pre-application has been submitted to Greenwich Planning & Zoning for Greenwich Woods. Applicant proposes to demolish the existing skilled nursing facility and construct an affordable housing apartment building. A total of 213 apartments would be provided in the building with a mix of one-, two-and three-bedroom units and...
GREENWICH, CT
Pathways to Engagement: Funding a Resilient Regional Foodshed

The Foodshed Network and Conservation Commission announce “Pathways to Engagement: Funding a Resilient Regional Foodshed,” the sixth and last panel of the Greenwich Food System Forum. The webinar is free, and will be held virtually through Zoom, on Wednesday, November 30 starting at 7:00pm. “Pathways to Engagement: Funding...
GREENWICH, CT

