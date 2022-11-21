Sonia Malloy dreamed of opening a retail store since she was a child, spending afternoons shopping in the local stores on Greenwich Avenue and longing to have her own. After a successful 15-year corporate career she decided to pursue her dream. In December of 2007, she opened SPLURGE in a small space on the Post Road in Greenwich. Many locals remember her tiny first location.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO