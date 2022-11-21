SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry Ministry teamed up with Feeding the Gulf Coast to help nearly 1,300 people right before Thanksgiving. “God expects his people to help the people in need and this is our biggest reason for doing this, to help the people that are in need,” said Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry Director Louise Shavers. “We are just following what God asked us to do.”

