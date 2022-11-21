Read full article on original website
Picayune, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WLOX
Gulfport teen goes from high school dropout to college freshman
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - CLIMB CDC is a nonprofit agency serving high school dropouts, disadvantaged youth, and the unemployed in South Mississippi. One of the organization’s participants went from quitting school to being accepted into a four-year college. Crishun Ross’ path to college is in no way traditional. He...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s McNair elected VP of Mississippi School Boards Assoc.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The head of the Hattiesburg Public School District’s Board of Trustees, Delores McNair, will take on a new challenge as the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) vice president. At a special meeting on Nov. 15, local school board representatives in the MSBA Delegate Assembly elected...
mageenews.com
Mendenhall Playing for South State
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Mendenhall Tigers will compete for the South State 4A Championship Friday, November 25, 2022 against Stone County. The game will take place in Wiggins at Stone County High School.
ourmshome.com
Pearl River kicks off the holiday season with multiple magical events
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College has been bursting with holiday cheer this year as both the Forrest County Campus and Poplarville Campus held events to usher in the season. In Hattiesburg, members of the Wildcat family came together for the fourth annual Making Spirits Bright. In Poplarville, the campus was a buzz with nearly four thousand community members joining faculty, staff, and students at the sixth annual Wildcat Wonderland and student holiday concert, ‘Twas the Night.
WLOX
WLOX
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church holds food giveaway in Saucier
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry Ministry teamed up with Feeding the Gulf Coast to help nearly 1,300 people right before Thanksgiving. “God expects his people to help the people in need and this is our biggest reason for doing this, to help the people that are in need,” said Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry Director Louise Shavers. “We are just following what God asked us to do.”
bogalusadailynews.com
No. 17/23 Southeastern Welcomes No. 18/24 Idaho for FCS Playoff Matchup
For the second straight season and third time in the past four years, playoff football returns to Hammond, America, as the No. 17/23 Southeastern Louisiana University football team welcomes No. 18/24 Idaho to Strawberry Stadium for a first round contest in the NCAA FCS playoffs Saturday at 6 p.m. Saturday’s...
Black Family Closes $1 Million Deal To Transform Mississippi Plaza Into Modern-Day Black Wall Street
After several banks turned down his loan request, this entrepreneur kept pushing through roadblocks to close on a property he wanted before it ever went on the market for sale. Tony A. Reimonenq Jr. of Reimonenq & Co. L.L.C., his wife, and three sons purchased a 20-unit strip mall in...
2-term mayor got defeated by a 23-year-old in a city in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong, the elected mayorPhoto byBuzzFeed News. America doesn't cease to surprise us with the things going on there. We see and listen to a lot of weird stuff in the United States.
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana black bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
bogalusadailynews.com
Christmas Parade is on Saturday
The Christmas Preview insert in today’s paper has the incorrect date. The 23rd annual City of Bogalusa Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Nov. 26. “We’re thrilled to be hosting our biggest Christmas Parade to date,” parade spokesperson Kallie Breland said. “We even have a few new additions, including 18 wheelers and our everyone’s fan favorite, Santa. We encourage everyone to come out and visit Christmas in the Park after viewing the parade.”
bogalusadailynews.com
Mickenheim
Mr. Leo Mickenheim, Sr., a resident of Bogalusa, La. passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at the age of 98. Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements which are incomplete at this time. To view and sign the guestbook go to pooleritchiefuneralhome.com.
bogalusadailynews.com
Sports Briefs
The Franklinton Soccer Club is holding Spring 2023 registration from Dec. 1 to Jan. 31. The uniform deadline is Feb. 1. For more information, visit their Facebook page by searching Franklinton Soccer Club. Jiu Jitsu Planet holding tournament. Jiu Jitsu Planet is having its inaugural Submissions Freaks Tournament on Dec....
bogalusadailynews.com
bogalusadailynews.com
Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Claimed Tuesday drawings: Mega Millions reaches an est. $259 million; Mississippi Match 5 grows to an est. $474,000
One lucky Mississippi Lottery player from Biloxi claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, Nov. 9, drawing of Powerball®. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Rd., Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball.
WLOX
Vehicles line up for free meals in Saucier
WLOX
Bicyclist dies in Seaway Rd. crash
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 35-year-old Lester Wayne Luper died in the crash. Switzer says the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Seaway Road, about a quarter mile east of Three Rivers Road. He confirms Luper was riding a bicycle in the eastbound lane when a vehicle, also traveling east, struck him.
mageenews.com
MDOT projects move forward in southwest Mississippi
MCCOMB, MISS. – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in southwest Mississippi. “From bridge replacements to overlay projects to erosion control, the projects taking place throughout southwest Mississippi will have a positive impact on public safety and travel...
