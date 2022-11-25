ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Save £70 on the Fitbit charge 5 in this Amazon Black Friday deal

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 39 minutes ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Z4De_0jIjHo4e00

Here’s a Black Friday deal that sees the Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker with a decent reduction.

The discount is part of Amazon’s sale, and applies to all three colour options for the charge 5. These include graphite/black, white/soft gold, and steel blue/platinum. All are in stock right now and available for free next-day delivery for those with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

Black Friday doesn’t officially land until 25 November this year, but we’ve seen a huge range of retailers cut their prices already. Some even rolled out the discounts at the start of November, and we expect to see the deals continue throughout this week, and into Cyber Monday (28 November).

Almost everyone takes part in Black Friday, from brands such as Pandora , Nintendo , Lego , Ninja , Meta , Tefal and Shark , to retailers such as Amazon , Argos , Boots , Currys and John Lewis & Partners .

Continue reading this article to learn more about how to save 42 per cent on the Fitbit charge 5.

Read more:

Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker: Was £169.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LWmy_0jIjHo4e00

Available in three different colours, the Fitbit charge 5 only arrived in September 2021, so we’re pleased to see it discounted by so much for Black Friday this year. The fitness tracker has a 1.04in colour display mounted in a steel body and fitted to a rubber strap. Fitbit claims up to seven days of battery life, and the device is water-resistant to 50m.

With built-in GPS, the charge 5 can be used to track daily steps, activity and running, plus there are 20 different exercise modes, exercise reminders, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring and sleep tracking.

Other features include an ECG app, a health metrics dashboard that includes SpO2 (blood oxygen level), heart-rate variability, skin temperature and menstrual health tracking. Small and large size straps are included in the box.

Although intended for adults too, we included the charge 5 in our round-up of the best Fitbit devices for kids and teenagers , with it being named the best for “wellness on a budget”. Our reviewer gave it a score of 9/10 and said: “This is an excellent fitness tracker that improves on the ace 3 (£49, Currys.co.uk ) and the charge 4 (£99: Very.co.uk ), and even steals a few of the best features from the sense – just with a more reasonable price tag, and without the ability to take calls.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
NJ.com

Walmart Thanksgiving 2022: Store hours, Black Friday info

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2022?. Walmart will be closed on...
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 15 of the best Black Friday deals at JCPenney

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time for the biggest shopping day of the year — Black Friday — and JCPenney has an enormous catalog of items on sale. For the third consecutive year, JCPenney will close on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen bright and early for Black Friday savings galore, RetailMeNot reported.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
CNET

Best Buy Has 12 Great Black Friday Deals That Amazon Can't Touch

Electronics retailer Best Buy is one of the unlikely business success stories of the late 20th century. After its competitors were crushed by the rise of online shopping, Best Buy revamped its entire company, shrinking its physical presence and putting a laser focus on low prices. Best Buy's pricing strategies...
ETOnline.com

Walmart's Best Black Friday Tech Deals Include The Frame TV and Apple Watch 8 — Here's What to Shop

Walmart's Black Friday tech deals are some of the best of the season. Top-rated tech from TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. The Walmart Black Friday sale offers big savings on the best tech gifts this holiday season. Whether you want a new Samsung Frame TV to watch the World Cup or an Apple Watch for this year's stocking stuffer, Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days is impressively discounting highly sought-after tech.
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
TheStreet

The Apple Watch Ultra Is Down to The Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Three new Apple Watches were released in Sept of 2022, and one punched the extra above the others. The Apple Watch Ultra wasn’t just the first new Apple Watch in a while, but it represents the first redesign to Apple’s smartwatch. It features a larger screen, a ruggedized...
New York Post

lululemon Black Friday sale 2022: Leggings, pants, more deals

We are too, which is why our carts are now full of leggings, sweatshirts and more from the lululemon Black Friday event. We all know and love the “We Made Too Much” section, but this week the whole site is spilling over with special offers you need to see to believe.
Bustle

Bath & Body Works' Black Friday 2022 Sale Is Coming In Hot

There are different types of people on Thanksgiving: the resident chefs, the cheerful holiday decorators, the movie marathoners, the 5K turkey trot runners, the football watchers, and of course, the avid Black Friday shoppers (who typically spend weeks strategically planning their buys). If you just so happen to be the...
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
IGN

Walmart Is Offering a Free $300 Gift Card When You Buy an Apple iPhone 14 for AT&T or Verizon for Black Friday

The Walmart Black Friday Sale is under way, and if you've been patiently holding out on Apple's newest phone, then you've been rewarded. The Apple iPhone 14 is the latest and greatest of the iPhones, and Walmart is offering a fantastic deal on it for Black Friday. If you purchase any model iPhone 14, including the Plus, Pro, and Pro Max, you'll get a free $300 Walmart gift card. Some restrictions apply, but you'll see that this deal is a lot better than your typical offers that you see sprinkled throughout the year.
The Independent

Lego Black Friday deals 2022: Best sales on Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel toys and more

Now that Black Friday is finally here, we’re seeing some excellent deals on Lego’s range of construction toys for kids and adults alike. Sales on some of its most popular sets skyrocket this time of year. It’s now your last chance to bag a bargain before the festivities commence, so make sure you can get your gift shopping in while you can. From Harry Potter to Star Wars and Marvel sets, Lego has more licenses to work with than the DVSA. Which of course means that if you (or a loved one) have a particular interest, there’s bound to be...
livingetc.com

The deal on this 85 inch Samsung TV might be the best bargain we've seen today

We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.
Engadget

Walmart’s best Black Friday deals today: A 70-inch Vizio TV for under $450 and a Samsung smart watch for over $200 off

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. It's the most wonderful time of the year to save on big tech purchases and Walmart absolutely has you covered with today's lineup of discounted items. You'll find everything from a Samsung smart watch that looks and feels like a stylish analog timepiece to a massive 70-inch TV. Tech gifts are the most loved items on most recipient's lists, but they're also the ones that tend to be the budget busters. Stock up now and take advantage of these incredible sales and give the best gifts without hurting your wallet.
LehighValleyLive.com

Everything we know about Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 sale

With the official kickoff to Black Friday 2022 hitting Nov. 25, many retailers are offering major savings for shoppers. Walmart is having a massive Black Friday sale online and in-store with several deals across its departments, including toys and electronics. The deals will be available as part of its “Deals...
The Independent

The Independent

935K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy