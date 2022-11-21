ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Atom bomb test veterans welcome medal announcement ‘after 70 years of denial’

By Richard Vernalls
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSsXc_0jIjHlQT00

Atom bomb testing veterans have welcomed the Government’s announcement of a medal recognising their service after “70 years of denial”.

An estimated 22,000 veterans and civilians will be eligible for the Nuclear Test Medal, which has been introduced to mark the 70th anniversary of the nation’s first atomic test, Downing Street said.

The honour commemorates the contributions made by veterans, scientists and local employees from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Kiribati.

It comes after years of campaigning for atomic test survivors to be given medals by veterans groups, including the Labrats International charity.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the decoration as “an enduring symbol of our country’s gratitude” for those involved in the test programme.

He made the announcement on Monday during a service at the National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire, marking seven decades since the first test of a British atom bomb.

Speaking afterwards, John Morris, of Labrats International and an Operation Grapple test veteran who witnessed several nuclear detonations, said: “To be given a medal today and to be recognised has completely overwhelmed me.

“I am not normally lost for words but the mere fact that they’ve turned round and recognised what we did for this country.

“Twenty-two thousand men and women provided us with a nuclear deterrent that’s kept us safe – finally, some 70 years later, they’ve recognised us.”

He was an 18-year-old national serviceman when he was sent to Christmas Island in 1956.

Mr Morris, who was later diagnosed with a blood disorder, fears the bomb-drops he witnessed cost the life of his baby son, Steven, in 1962, as a result of malformed lungs, when the child was four months old.The 85-year-old, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, added: “It has been 70 years of denial, that’s the best word I can use.”He added: “I’m overjoyed and I’m sad. It’s incredible.”

His granddaughter, Laura Morris, said the announcement had brought “relief”, adding: “We have always said the medal was the key to the door.

“What comes next are the other campaigns; war pension reform, access to historic medical records, and compensation, all these are things that need to be discussed.”

Another test veteran Eric Barton, wiped away tears as the announcement was made and, afterwards, said: “We have been campaigning for years for the recognition we deserve for the nuclear test bombs.”

Mr Barton, 80, added: “I’ll not say it’s a victory, that’s too much of a word.

“Just glad that we’ve succeeded in getting recognition.

“When I was on Christmas Island I had five friends, who lived in a 10-mile radius of where I was.

“None of them are left now, they’ve all died of cancer, at a young age, it’s just no good.”

Ed McGrath was posted from RAF Mildenhall to Australia at the age of 18 and flown up to Maralinga “drop zone” three times. The UK conducted seven nuclear tests at Maralinga between 1956 and 1963.

“The point is we had no reason to be there,” he said.

“Absolutely no reason to be there, in shorts and T-shirts.

“The only reason we were there was to experience the effects of the explosion, which were much larger than anything dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

“As a naive 18  year old you don’t think seriously about these things, you just do as you’re told.”

The 84-year-old, from Surrey, was “gobsmacked” at the decision to award the medal, adding: “My experience has been there’s been a hardcore against us getting a medal, for some reason.

“They were worried – possibly – about the liability aspect, from radiation sickness.”

Mr Sunak said: “It’s a privilege to be here to honour the service of our nuclear test veterans.”

He said those personnel were “called on to serve at the height of the Cold War” adding “the importance of that contribution cannot be overstated”.

“I’m very pleased to announce today that His Majesty the King has decided to recognise that service formally by creating a new medal to honour those involved,” he said.

“It is a fitting tribute to the incredible contribution that you have made.

“It is an enduring symbol of our gratitude, so to all our nuclear test veterans – including those who are no longer with us and all the families who have supported them – on behalf of a grateful nation, I say thank you.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also thanked the veterans, saying the development of the British nuclear deterrent “wouldn’t have been possible, without you”.

Addressing the service, Veterans’ Affairs minister Johnny Mercer said: “We have finally delivered on that long overdue medallic recognition of our nuclear test veterans.

“Today does not signify the end of that recognition, but a new beginning of official recognition.”

He added: “I look forward to working with you in the years ahead to make sure that we get this right.”

Those who worked under UK command during tests at the Montebello Islands, Christmas Island, Malden Island and Maralinga and Emu Field, South Australia , between 1952 and 1967, will be eligible to apply for the medal.

It can also be awarded posthumously to veterans’ families.

The first awards will be made in 2023.

The Government is also investing £450,000 into projects which will build understanding of the experiences of veterans who were deployed to Australia and the Pacific.

As part of this funding, the Office for Veterans’ Affairs is launching an oral history project to chronicle the experiences of those who supported the nation’s effort to develop a nuclear deterrent in a digital archive of testimonies.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
The Independent

Bishop told congregation they’d ‘drop dead’ from Covid if they didn’t buy his £91 protection kits

A preacher who sold bogus £91 kits to ward off coronavirus warned his flock they could die if they didn’t buy them, a court has heard.Bishop Climate Wiseman, 47, who preaches at the Kingdom Church in Camberwell, South London, claimed the kits could cure Covid-19 sufferers and prevent people contracting the illness.The faith healer has gone on trial accused of one count of fraud and two counts of engaging in unfair commercial practice over the year between 23 March 2020 and 24 March 2021.He claimed his mixture, made from cedarwood, hyssop oil and olive oil, had cured at least 10...
The Independent

Voices: The Japanese are putting the rest of us to shame at the World Cup

Japanese football fans have been caught on camera cleaning up Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium after their side’s momentous 2-1 performance against Germany at the World Cup – and the fact that the rest of the world is surprised (even shocked) is very telling. Videos on social media showed Japanese fans filling rubbish bags with litter from around their seats after the full-time whistle. The Japan players were also praised for leaving their changing room “spotless” after the match. I wasn’t surprised; but I will admit to having some small bias. I lived in Tokyo for two years, some 20...
The Independent

China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years

A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 incident in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk. The court said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to resist. It said a combined 13-year sentence was agreed...
The Independent

‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’

A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

The Oldest Military Tanks Still In Service

T-34 (1940 – present) Kicking off our list is the Soviet T-34, a medium tank that was introduced to the battlefield in 1940. Dubbed “the finest tank in the world” by German Field Marshal Paul Ludwig Ewald von Kleist following Operation Barbarossa, it proved to be an effective weapon on the Eastern Front.
The Independent

US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says

The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
maritime-executive.com

Book Review: The Australian "Scrap Iron Flotilla" of World War II

Mike Carlton has emerged as a gifted historian of Australia’s outstanding naval contributions in two world wars. He polishes this reputation in his new book, The Scrap Iron Flotilla: five valiant destroyers and the Australian war in the Mediterranean. Carlton has always been persuasive in print. His earlier books, Cruiser on the wartime record of HMAS Perth, and First victory 1914, detailing HMAS Sydney’s destruction of the German raider Emden, suggested both the enthusiasm for and appreciation of Australian naval history which the author has in abundance.
The Independent

Sky News reporter mistakenly asks Wales fans about World Cup ‘win’

A Sky News reporter’s interview with Wales fans backfired after he asked them about their ‘win’ following the Dragons’ 2-0 loss to Iran at the World Cup 2022 on Friday, 25 November.Alistair Bunkall apologised after the mistake, and asked another fan about his reaction to the loss, receiving a blunt response.“Apologies for the language,” he said quickly as he moved on to find other fans.Wales will need to beat England in next Tuesday’s game in order to secure their place in the last 16.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Why England and Wales will not wear OneLove armbandChancellor admits the government made ‘some mistakes’ with mini-BudgetKherson withdrawal ‘beginning of the end for Putin’, says former Russian PM
The Independent

Children sing unofficial Welsh national anthem as Dragons take on Iran

Primary school children in Cardiff sang the unofficial Welsh national anthem as the Dragons took on Iran in World Cup 2022.This video shows the pupils at Rhiwbina primary school singing “Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau,” a universally recognised national anthem of Wales.Wales lost their second Group B match against Iran on Friday (25 November) after the opposing side scored two late goals.It was Wales’s first loss of the tournament and Iran’s third-ever World Cup victory.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Why England and Wales will not wear OneLove armbandWorld Cup: Former Welsh women’s captain says rainbow ban ‘backfired’ for FifaCristiano Ronaldo makes history as first male player to score in five World Cups
The Independent

Cleverly promises Ukrainian president ‘action – not just words’ from UK

The Foreign Secretary has promised Ukraine’s president that the UK will commit “action – not just words” in its support of the war-torn nation.James Cleverly met Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv, just days after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travelled to the Ukrainian capital.He said the UK intends to keep its pledge to offer “concrete” assistance, as words alone “won’t keep the lights on” or “defend against Russian missiles”.President @ZelenskyyUa, the UK is supporting you with action - not just words.I made you that promise today. The UK intends to keep it. pic.twitter.com/n8C6kGLXsJ— James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) November 25, 2022It...
The Independent

England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup game play out?

England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.LIVE! Follow all the build-up to the game with our blog While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate has Harry Kane fully fit after an ankle scare with a win here in this second game enough to secure a place in the last-16.Here’s everything you need to...
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio praises Chester Zoo for returning 1,200 ‘extinct’ fish to wild

Leonardo DiCaprio has praised the work of Chester Zoo and its conservation partners for bringing a rare fish species “back from the dead”.Conservationists from the zoo worked alongside a team of global experts from the UK, North and Latin America to release 1,200 golden skiffia fish back into the Teuchitlan River in Mexico for the first time in 30 years on Wednesday.The Cheshire zoo thanked the Hollywood actor after he took to social media to share the news of the successful reintroduction with his with his 55.6 million Instagram followers.The golden skiffia had been pushed to extinction in the wild...
24/7 Wall St.

13 Massive Air Battles That Changed World History

Two months after World War I began, French pilot Sgt. Joseph Frantz and his gunner, Louis Quénault, shot down a German plane near Reims, recording what is considered to be the first official aerial combat victory. Soon the term “dogfight” entered the military lexicon and engagements between German and Allied pilots were viewed by soldiers […]
The Independent

Aidan McAnespie killing: Veteran guilty of 1988 Northern Ireland army checkpoint shooting

A military veteran has been found guilty of killing a man over 30 years ago at an army checkpoint in Northern Ireland. David Jonathan Holden, 53, had denied the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988 at his trial at Belfast Crown Court.McAnespie, 23, was shot in the back at a checkpoint in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, during the Troubles. A bullet fired from some 300 metres away ricocheted off the road surface, striking McAnespie in the back, moments after he walked through a border security checkpoint on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club.In 2009, the UK...
The Independent

What could ending the limit on luggage liquids mean for flying?

Q What are your thoughts on the proposed ending of the 100ml limit on hand luggage liquids? Surely it will be huge for the industry and travellers alike.Rikard, via the latest Ask Me Anything at independent.co.ukA Many airline passengers say airport security is the worst part of the journey – in particular, the need to limit LAGs (liquids, aerosols and gels) to small containers and extract them from cabin baggage. The regulations were introduced hastily in 2006 as a temporary measure in response to the “liquid bomb plot”. Despite repeated promises to ease the rules, they remain in place.In 2019...
The Independent

Sophie joins local children making festive treats for lemurs at London Zoo

The Countess of Wessex visited Monkey Valley and joined in Christmas celebrations with local children during a festive trip to London Zoo.Sophie was given a guided tour of the recently restored Snowdon Aviary, visited by the Queen in 1967, which is now home to a troop of 10 Eastern black and white colobus monkeys as part of the new exhibit.As part of ZSL’s Community Access Scheme, the countess also met children receiving support from the Kaleidoscope Palliative Care and Community Children’s Nursing teams, filling brightly wrapped boxes of sweet potato snacks for the zoo’s ring-tailed lemurs and weaving edible Christmas...
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio praises English zoo for bringing extinct fish ‘back from dead’

Leonardo DiCaprio has applauded Chester Zoo for “resurrecting” the population of a near-extinct species of fish in its native habitat in Mexico.According to the UK zoo, golden skiffia have not been seen swimming in the Teuchitlan River, the only known home of the species, since the 1990s.As part of this year’s Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrations, a team of experts from Chester Zoo released more than 1,000 golden skiffia into the fish’s native range in Jalisco, central-western Mexico, following a conservation breeding programme.Mr DiCaprio, 48, a Hollywood star and environmental campaigner, took to Instgram on...
The Independent

Heavy rain could cause further transport delays amid train strike

Britons could face travel chaos on Saturday as heavy rain causes disruption on the roads amid a strike by train drivers.The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for parts of Wales, England and Scotland, with downpours causing flooding on roads and making journey times longer.Flooding of homes and businesses is also possible.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Rain in parts of south Wales, Southwest England and central southern EnglandSaturday 1400 – Sunday 0300Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/nIXkFrsgiN— Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2022The weather warnings come as train drivers in 11 companies, belonging to the Aslef union, will strike...
The Independent

The Independent

935K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy