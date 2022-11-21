ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save £100 on a Tefal actifry genius air fryer with this Black Friday deal from Currys

By Jasper Pickering
 4 days ago

Currys is one of the UK’s biggest retailers when it comes to home electronics and kitchen appliances, which means we always like to keep a close eye on the retailer during the festive season.

We’ve got a full guide for all the best deals we’ve spotted at the retailer , but one particular deal we found was too good to miss, now the Black Friday sales are beginning to kick off in earnest.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

One particular category we’re fond of is air fryers – a handy appliance that not only cooks food more cost effectively compared with a conventional oven but also does so with less fat, meaning healthier food options.

Which is why we were happy to spot an air fryer deal from one of our favourite brands in the Currys Black Friday sale. The model in question is part of the actifry range, which boasts up to nine different cooking modes.

To find out how to save money on a Tefal air fryer, keep reading below.

Read more:

Tefal actifry genius XL AH960840 air fryer: Was £249, now £149, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y54wM_0jIjHhtZ00

Air fryers have been one of the must-have products in 2022, thanks to their ability to cook food with less fat quickly, while being more energy efficient than other appliances. A similar Tefal actifry model featured in our review of the best air fryers , with our tester noting it made some of the “best chips we cooked in all our tests”, so we’re certain that this extra large model is up to the task.

Right now, there’s a saving of £100 at Currys, making this an excellent purchase for all your home-cooking needs.

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Looking to benefit from a huge range of discounts? Head to the IndyBest deals section

