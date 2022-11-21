ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Drivers face £1,000 fine for driving in bad weather

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjlQO_0jIjHf8700

As winter draws in and the hours of daylight grow shorter, drivers are being warned to heed rules on driving in poor conditions which can carry a fine of up to £1,000.

For more than a decade, new cars have been legally required to be fitted with daytime running lights (DRLs), which switch on automatically when the vehicle starts.

However, these are not bright enough to illuminate the road, and are often only fitted at the front of the car – meaning they are no help for drivers spotting vehicles ahead of them in poor conditions.

As a result, Rule 226 of the Highway Code states that motorists “must use headlights when visibility is seriously reduced, generally when you cannot see for more than 100 metres”.

Failure to do so in bad weather and outwith the hours of daylight can carry a fine of £1,000 and could even result in a 12-month ban in severe circumstances, according to the director of Patterson Law, the UK’s largest legal firm specialising in road traffic offences.

“The requirement in law is for every vehicle to have working headlamps, rear lamps, registration plates lamps and side marker lamps,” Dominic Smith told Somerset Live . “All such lamps must be unobscured and lit during the hours of darkness and during seriously reduced visibility.

“Hours of darkness are defined as between sunset and sunrise. ‘Seriously reduced visibility’ is not defined, but would be a question of fact. Examples could include fog, snow, heavy rain or spray conditions and badly overcast weather, just to name a few.

“Failure to have working lamps or failure to illuminate lamps during such conditions would be an offence which would carry a fine of up to £1000. This would include cases where front lamps are illuminated but the rear ones are not.

“If no lamps are showing and the conditions are serious enough that a police officer could deem that the driver is causing serious danger to other road users, this may even fall under the offence of dangerous driving, which carries a minimum 12-month disqualification.”

Graham Conway, of Select Car Leasing, also warned that driving without headlights and taillights illuminated during bad weather could be “extremely dangerous”.

“DRLs have been helping to improve road safety for more than a decade now,” Mr Conway told the news site. “But I’d urge motorists to understand precisely how they work and what job they’re supposed to do.

“We’ve heard countless reports of people failing to illuminate their headlights and taillights while driving in poor visibility in recent weeks, and there’s a fear motorists might mistakenly believe that their DRLs are sufficient in those sorts of conditions. They’re not.

“We had a rash of reports during last week’s rain storms, with drivers taking to spray-engulfed motorways with just their DRLs lit – which is obviously incredibly dangerous. And it would clearly be extremely foolish to rely on DRLs when the sun goes down, too.

“The most important thing to remember is that many DRL systems don’t automatically light the rear lights. If you want to be seen by the cars who are following you, be sure to click your headlights on.”

According to the Highway Code, motorists can also use front or rear fog lights during bad weather, but “must switch them off when visibility improves”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Drivers hit with 50% increase in parking tickets as 30,000 issued every day

Drivers have been hit by a 50 per cent increase in the number of parking tickets issued by private companies.A record 2.7 million tickets were handed out between April and June, analysis of Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) data by the PA news agency found.That is an average of nearly 30,000 every day and is up from a total of 1.8 million during the same period last year.If the rate continues, the number of tickets issued annually would reach 10.8 million.Motoring research charity the RAC Foundation claimed it is “inconceivable” that so many drivers are intentionally breaking parking rules.In...
Carscoops

UK Driver Gets 15 Month Driving Ban After Caught On Video Drifting Around Roundabout

A 26-year old driver from Swindon has been banned from driving after he was filmed drifting and doing donuts around a roundabout. As you can see in the video, Daniel Bassett was caught messing around in a first-generation Lexus IS and made at least two passes at the roundabout. The Wiltshire Police noted the incident occurred on May 7th and was filmed by a member of the public.
The Independent

Paramedic treats fatally injured teenager at crash scene without realising it’s her daughter

A paramedic in Canada rushed to the scene of an accident and tried to save the lives of two teenage girls without realising one of the victims was her daughter.Jayme Erickson, the paramedic, spent more than 20 minutes trying to save the life of her 17-year-old daughter Montana, who she did not initially recognise due to the severity of the injuries she had sustained.The teenager ultimately died a few days later in the hospital.The crash occurred on 15 November. Ms Erickson said her "worst nightmare as a paramedic has come true" in a message she posted to her Facebook.According...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Gangs of youths throw fireworks at homes and police in shocking footage

Police have released footage of “large groups of youths” throwing fireworks at homes and cars in West Yorkshire on Bonfire Night.The incidents happened on the streets of Halifax on Saturday 5 November, the same evening a teenager died after falling through a greenhouse.At least 18 boys and men - aged between 12 and 23 - were arrested for their alleged involvement in the disorder, with shocking footage showing a number of fireworks let off in the direction of moving vehicles and residential homes.The investigation, launched by police in Calderdale, continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK's tallest living Christmas tree shines in West Sussex ahead of the holidaysBuffalo that escaped Ukraine zoo during shelling return after calves born in woodsGreta Thunberg continues climate rally away from Cop27
BBC

M4 motorway: Fife motorist, 69, killed in Cardiff crash

A 69-year-old man has been killed in a crash on the M4 motorway. The motorist, from Fife, was driving a grey Mercedes that crashed at about 12:15 GMT on Sunday near Cardiff. His car struck the central reservation on the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 30 and 32, and veered across three lanes before coming to a halt on the hard shoulder.
BBC

Leeds: Three arrested as man dies after pub incident

Three arrests have been made after a man died following an incident at a city centre pub in Leeds. Officers who were called to The Regent pub, in Kirkgate, at about 14:10 GMT on Saturday found the man unresponsive and he died later in hospital, police said. Those arrested in...
The Independent

Man disqualified from driving after performing doughnuts on roundabout

A “reckless” driver who was filmed performing doughnuts and going the wrong way on a roundabout has been banned from driving.Daniel Bassett, 26, from Swindon, was caught on camera drifting and doing doughnuts in his Lexus car on May 7.He was filmed by a member of the public in North Star Avenue.Wiltshire Police said Bassett pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Swindon Magistrates’ Court, and was banned from driving for 15 months and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.The force added that he must also take an extended driving test before his disqualification is lifted, and pay...
BBC

Police chase: Two men held after stinger devices used on car

Two men, aged 36 and 37, have been arrested in north Belfast after a police pursuit of a vehicle which began in Ballyclare, County Antrim. Shortly after 15:10 GMT on Tuesday, a Citroën C3 car failed to stop in the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare. Police said the vehicle...
The Independent

Heavy rain could cause further transport delays amid train strike

Britons could face travel chaos on Saturday as heavy rain causes disruption on the roads amid a strike by train drivers.The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for parts of Wales, England and Scotland, with downpours causing flooding on roads and making journey times longer.Flooding of homes and businesses is also possible.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Rain in parts of south Wales, Southwest England and central southern EnglandSaturday 1400 – Sunday 0300Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/nIXkFrsgiN— Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2022The weather warnings come as train drivers in 11 companies, belonging to the Aslef union, will strike...
BBC

Police name man and woman killed in Rutland crash

Police have named a man and a woman who were killed in a crash in Rutland. Leicestershire Police said they were called to a report of a collision on the A47 near Belton shortly after 18:15 GMT on Friday. Ian Gale, 64, and Gail Gale, 58, were in a red...
BBC

Man posed as delivery driver to avoid Leicester parking fines

A motorist has admitted to posing as a delivery driver to avoid parking fines in Leicester. Leicester City Council said James Barford was repeatedly caught parking in loading bays and permit areas between August 2020 and March 2021. Barford, 34, from Nottinghamshire, produced fake delivery notes and invoices when he...
The Independent

Tributes paid to teenagers killed when car hit group of pedestrians

Police have named two teenagers who were killed when a car ploughed into a group of people standing at the side of a road.Liberty Charris, 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield died at the scene of the collison in Oldbury, near Birmingham late on Sunday night.Liberty’s family said she was a girl with a “heart of gold, bright blue eyes and beaming smile” whose “aim in life was to make everyone happy”.Mr Corfield’s family said he was “the light of our lives” and “a larger than life character with a huge heart that was made of gold”.The incident on the A457...
BBC

Hunt for driver after biker hurt in Bucknall hit-and-run

The driver of a car is being hunted by police after a motorcyclist was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Stoke-on-Trent. The victim was on a silver Honda bike when it was in collision with a silver Alfa Romeo on Twigg Street, Bucknall, police said. A passer-by flagged down an...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Live updates: Lorry closes M1 Southbound after going through central reservation

The M1 Southbound has been closed between junction 13 A421 Bedford Road (Bedford / Milton Keynes South) and junction 12 A5120 Harlington Road (Flitwick) after an incident involving a lorry. Before 11am this morning a lorry went through the central reservation onto the opposite side of the motorway. Lane three...
BBC

Video shows cow on A35 dual carriageway in Hampshire

A cow has been spotted roaming along a busy dual carriageway during rush hour. The black and white farm animal was captured on video walking towards oncoming traffic on the A35 near Rushington Roundabout in Totton, Hampshire, on Tuesday morning. Police were called and the cow was contained within an...
The Independent

The Independent

935K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy