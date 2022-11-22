What TV channel is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture

Lionel Messi faces one last chance to win the World Cup with Argentina as he opens his final tournament against Saudi Arabia in Group C.

The World Cup has evaded Messi throughout his career and the closest he came was in the final defeat to Germany in 2014.

Argentina suffered poor campaigns in 2010 and 2018, but they come into Qatar as one of the favourites following their Copa America triumph last summer.

It was a victory that gave Messi a long-awaited first international title with Argentina and Lionel Scaloni’s side will be confident of going far in Qatar.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia?

The match will kick off at 10am GMT on Tuesday 22 November at the Lusail Stadium.

What TV channel is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia on and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 9am. It will also be shown online on ITV X, formerly known as the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Argentina have called up Angel Correa and Thiago Almada to their squad after Nicolas Gonzalez and Joaquin Correa were injured in training last week. Lionel Messi has reportedly missed some training sessions, but Argentina have dismissed concerns over their captain.

Argentina played a 4-4-2 in their warm-up friendly against the United Arab Emirates, with notable inclusions being Lisandro Martinez featuring alongside Nicolas Otamendi in defence, Alexis Mac Allister starting on the left, and Julian Alvarez playing over Lautaro Martínez alongside Messi.

Confirmed line-ups

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Alejandro Gomez, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria.

Saudi Arabia: Mohamed Al-Owais, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohamed Kanno, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Saleh Al-Shehri, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari, Firas Al-Buraikan.

Odds

Argentina: 1/6

Draw: 37/5

Saudi Arabia: 22/1

Prediction

Saudi Arabia performed well in the Asian qualifiers to finish top of their group and earn automatic entry, but Argentina are favourites for a reason and should blow their opponents away if they can click into gear with an early demonstration of their attacking power. Argentina 4-0 Saudi Arabia