World Cup 2022: Where to watch every game across BBC and ITV

The World Cup 2022 is here and, while off the pitch controversy continues to reign and the headline-makers continue to be the host nation’s late changes to rules , on the pitch there will still be millions who tune in for games.

In the UK, every single match will be shown free-to-air across either BBC or ITV, with both broadcasters now having announced their line-ups of pundits, analysts and commentators - which in itself is always a tournament talking point .

Here’s everything you need to know to watch every game, with updates to come for the knock-out phase in Qatar.

Where BBC is listed as the broadcaster, the TV channel will be BBC One unless otherwise noted and the game will be streamed live via the BBC iPlayer.

When ITV is listed, the TV channel will be ITV1 unless otherwise noted and games will be streamed via ITVX, the new online service replacing ITV Hub.

Group stage schedule and TV channels

Sunday November 20

Qatar v Ecuador, 7pm, BBC

Monday 21 November

England v Iran, 1pm, BBC

Senegal v Netherlands, 4pm, ITV

USA v Wales, 7pm, ITV

Tuesday 22 November

Argentina v Saudi Arabia, 10am, ITV

Denmark v Tunisia, 1pm, ITV

Mexico v Poland, 4pm, BBC

France v Australia, 7pm, BBC

Wednesday 23 November

Morocco v Croatia, 10am, ITV

Germany v Japan, 1pm, ITV

Spain v Costa Rica, 4pm, ITV

Belgium v Canada, 7pm, BBC

Thursday 24 November

Switzerland v Cameroon, 10am, ITV

Uruguay v South Korea, 1pm, BBC

Portugal v Ghana, 4pm, ITV

Brazil v Serbia, 7pm, BBC

Friday 25 November

Wales v Iran, 10am, BBC

Qatar v Senegal, 1pm, BBC

Netherlands v Ecuador, 4pm, ITV

England v USA, 7pm, ITV

Saturday 26 November

Tunisia v Australia, 10am, BBC

Poland v Saudi Arabia, 1pm, ITV

France v Denmark, 4pm, ITV

Argentina v Mexico, 7pm, ITV

Sunday 27 November

Japan v Costa Rica, 10am, ITV

Belgium v Morocco, 1pm, BBC

Croatia v Canada, 4pm, BBC

Spain v Germany, 7pm, BBC

Monday 28 November

Cameroon v Serbia, 10am, ITV

South Korea v Ghana, 1pm, BBC

Brazil v Switzerland, 4pm, ITV

Portugal v Uruguay, 7pm, ITV

Tuesday 29 November

Ecuador v Senegal, 3pm, ITV

Netherlands v Qatar, 3pm, ITV

Iran v USA, 7pm, BBC

Wales v England, 7pm, BBC

Wednesday 30 November

Tunisia v France, 3pm, BBC

Australia v Denmark, 3pm, BBC

Poland v Argentina, 7pm, BBC

Saudi Arabia v Mexico, 7pm, BBC

Thursday 1 December

Canada v Morocco, 4pm, BBC

Croatia v Belgium, 4pm, BBC

Japan v Spain, 7pm, ITV

Costa Rica v Germany, 7pm, ITV

Friday 2 December

Ghana v Uruguay, 4pm, BBC

South Korea v Portugal, 4pm, BBC

Serbia v Switzerland, 7pm, ITV

Cameroon v Brazil, 7pm, ITV

Knock-out schedule and TV channels

The World Cup knock-out stage fixtures will be confirmed at the end of the group phase and both BBC and ITV will then make their choices of which games to show.

The schedule for those knock-out games is already set, including the kick-off times and venues, and can be viewed in full here .