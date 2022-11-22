ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia confirmed line-ups ahead of World Cup fixture

By Jamie Braidwood
 5 days ago

Argentina open their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia in Group C as Lionel Messi faces one last chance to win football’s greatest prize.

Victory over Brazil in the Copa America final last summer means Argentina are full of confidence, with Messi now also returning to top form ahead of the tournament.

The triumph was Messi’s first international title with Argentina and the team appear to have a far better balance than in previous years, with many suggesting they are the favourites in Qatar over their South American rivals.

At 35, Messi has confirmed that this will be his last World Cup and the forward is determined to go one step further than in the final defeat to Germany in 2014.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia?

The match will kick off at 10am GMT on Tuesday 22 November at the Lusail Stadium.

What TV channel is Argentina vs Saudi Arabia on and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 9am. It will also be shown online on ITV X, formerly known as the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Argentina have called up Angel Correa and Thiago Almada to their squad after Nicolas Gonzalez and Joaquin Correa were injured in training last week. Lionel Messi has reportedly missed some training sessions, but Argentina have dismissed concerns over their captain.

Argentina played a 4-4-2 in their warm-up friendly against the United Arab Emirates, with notable inclusions being Lisandro Martinez featuring alongside Nicolas Otamendi in defence, Alexis Mac Allister starting on the left, and Julian Alvarez playing over Lautaro Martínez alongside Messi.

Confirmed line-ups

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Alejandro Gomez, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria.

Saudi Arabia: Mohamed Al-Owais, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohamed Kanno, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Saleh Al-Shehri, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari, Firas Al-Buraikan.

Odds

Argentina: 1/6

Draw: 37/5

Saudi Arabia: 22/1

Prediction

Saudi Arabia performed well in the Asian qualifiers to finish top of their group and earn automatic entry, but Argentina are favourites for a reason and should blow their opponents away if they can click into gear with an early demonstration of their attacking power. Argentina 4-0 Saudi Arabia

Great Britain face an away tie against unseeded Colombia in their Davis Cup 2023 qualifier in February.Britain were handed a wild card for this year’s tournament but must travel to South America in their bid to qualify for next September’s group stage.Colombia will choose the surface for their best-of-five-match qualifier, which starts a week after the Australian Open on either February 3-4 or 4-5.The draw for the qualifiers took place in Malaga ahead of Sunday’s Davis Cup final between Canada and Australia.Both Canada and Australia, who will contest this year’s Davis Cup final on Sunday, plus Italy and Spain have...
