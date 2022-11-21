ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Analyst Confirms GBTC’s 633K Bitcoin Claim Despite Grayscale’s Reluctance to Share Proof of Reserves

Proof of Reserve has emerged as a popular way after the FTX implosion to reassure customers to verify a custodian’s assets via cryptographic techniques. An independent analyst has confirmed that GBTC owns approximately 633,000 Bitcoin held by its custodian – Coinbase Custody. This comes as Grayscale, the asset manager running the world’s largest bitcoin fund, revealed that it won’t share its proof of reserves with customers.
cryptopotato.com

LTC Leads Market Recovery with 29% Gains in 24 Hours (Litecoin Price Analysis)

Litecoin is the surprise of this bear market, being one of the first coins to have a breakout and showing tremendous strength. After a long consolidation since June, Litecoin has broken above this ascending triangle (pictured) that took months to form. In the process, the price rallied by 29% in the past 24 hours, which is an impressive achievement considering the current market context.
u.today

231.4 Billion SHIB Dumped by Top Whales as Burn Rate Spikes 506%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Cardano moves closer to Stablecoin launch, ADA holders could benefit if…

Cardano will launch its algorithmic stablecoin Djed on January 2023. Cardano’s TVL and ADA’s price has been on a decline in recent weeks. At the Cardano Summit on 21 November, Cardano announced that it would increase the scope of the network’s offerings by issuing a stablecoin. This would add Cardano to the growing number of networks that have introduced their own stablecoins in a bid to corner the market in this growing sector of the cryptocurrency industry.
cryptopotato.com

Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet

Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
cryptoslate.com

Record quantities of Bitcoin leave exchanges in readiness for contagion fallout

Market jitters from the FTX collapse have triggered record quantities of Bitcoin leaving global exchanges. Bitcoin Magazine Senior Analyst Dylan LeClair noted that 136,992 BTC had been withdrawn over the past 30 days, adding that the event was “historic.” The figure equates to 0.7% of the circulating supply.
cryptopotato.com

SBF in Letter to FTX Employees: I Froze Up in the Face of Pressure

Sam Bankman-Fried asserted that, in retrospect, he “wishes to have done many, many things differently.”. The disgraced founder of FTX apologized to his employees in a two-page letter dispatched to his former colleagues, shedding light on the demise of his crypto conglomerate. He also mentioned the details of the collateral and liabilities the group has.
u.today

Morgan Stanley Compares Bitcoin (BTC) to Tesla (TSLA)

American banking giant Morgan Stanley recently compared the performance of Bitcoin (BTC) to that of Tesla (TSLA). As the chart below shows, they have been trading virtually in lockstep over the past year. The Tesla stock has shed roughly $500 billion of its market cap over the past two months...
CoinDesk

More Than 50% Bitcoin Addresses Are in Loss

Most addresses holding bitcoin are now losing money, on-chain data shows. "It's just the short-term overhang that's pretty dangerous at this point ... everyone is focused on [FTX] contagion risks," says Nauman Sheikh, Wave Financial head of protocol and treasury management. But, he explains why he's optimistic in the long term.
u.today

Bitcoin Might Reach $149K After Next Halving Cycle: Pantera Capital

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
decrypt.co

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin Jump on Release of Fed Minutes

Crypto followed U.S. stocks upward Wednesday on signs that the Fed may shift to smaller interest rate hikes. Bitcoin jumped slightly on the release of the Federal Reserve’s minutes from its November meeting, the captured discussion suggesting that the central bank may make smaller interest rate increases going forward.
NEWSBTC

Crypto Market Loses $60B In Two Days As Bitcoin Price Plunges

The past few days in the Bitcoin and crypto market have had a forceful impact from the bears. The prices of most of the crypto assets have been tolling to the south beyond expectation. In addition, the entire market is experiencing a decline due to the collapse of the FTX exchange.
astaga.com

BTC Worth $1 Mln, Predicts Cathie Wood

The worldwide crypto market is buying and selling below elevated promoting strain because of the current collapse of FTX. Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto value is down by a heavy 65% on 12 months up to now (YTD) foundation. Nonetheless, Cathie Wooden, Ark Make investments founder remains to be bullish on the Bitcoin value prediction amid fixed collapse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy