cryptopotato.com
Binance Leads PoR Effort, Bitcoin’s Battle Above $16K and Crypto Market’s Attempt at Recovery: This Week’s Recap
The past week was somewhat positive for the entire cryptocurrency market, both in terms of pricing and overall developments. While the meltdown of FTX looms over the industry and most market participants are still afraid of contagion, the total capitalization added over $10 billion amid ongoing developments. First things first,...
cryptopotato.com
Analyst Confirms GBTC’s 633K Bitcoin Claim Despite Grayscale’s Reluctance to Share Proof of Reserves
Proof of Reserve has emerged as a popular way after the FTX implosion to reassure customers to verify a custodian’s assets via cryptographic techniques. An independent analyst has confirmed that GBTC owns approximately 633,000 Bitcoin held by its custodian – Coinbase Custody. This comes as Grayscale, the asset manager running the world’s largest bitcoin fund, revealed that it won’t share its proof of reserves with customers.
cryptopotato.com
LTC Leads Market Recovery with 29% Gains in 24 Hours (Litecoin Price Analysis)
Litecoin is the surprise of this bear market, being one of the first coins to have a breakout and showing tremendous strength. After a long consolidation since June, Litecoin has broken above this ascending triangle (pictured) that took months to form. In the process, the price rallied by 29% in the past 24 hours, which is an impressive achievement considering the current market context.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Crypto Analyst Predicts ‘Massive Bull Run’ After Bitcoin Forms Bottom Pattern Seen in 2015
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted a “massive bull run” is set to be seen in the near future after the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) formed a bottom pattern that was last seen back in 2015. According to pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Trader Tardigrade, Bitcoin is currently in the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
u.today
231.4 Billion SHIB Dumped by Top Whales as Burn Rate Spikes 506%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano moves closer to Stablecoin launch, ADA holders could benefit if…
Cardano will launch its algorithmic stablecoin Djed on January 2023. Cardano’s TVL and ADA’s price has been on a decline in recent weeks. At the Cardano Summit on 21 November, Cardano announced that it would increase the scope of the network’s offerings by issuing a stablecoin. This would add Cardano to the growing number of networks that have introduced their own stablecoins in a bid to corner the market in this growing sector of the cryptocurrency industry.
cryptopotato.com
Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called This Year’s Collapse Sets Price Targets for Ethereum, Cardano, Tron and Three Other Altcoins
The trader known for accurately predicting this year’s crypto market collapse is setting downward price targets for a slew of different altcoins in anticipation of another capitulatory event. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 673,000 Twitter followers that currently, every bump in crypto prices should be treated...
cryptoslate.com
Record quantities of Bitcoin leave exchanges in readiness for contagion fallout
Market jitters from the FTX collapse have triggered record quantities of Bitcoin leaving global exchanges. Bitcoin Magazine Senior Analyst Dylan LeClair noted that 136,992 BTC had been withdrawn over the past 30 days, adding that the event was “historic.” The figure equates to 0.7% of the circulating supply.
cryptopotato.com
SBF in Letter to FTX Employees: I Froze Up in the Face of Pressure
Sam Bankman-Fried asserted that, in retrospect, he “wishes to have done many, many things differently.”. The disgraced founder of FTX apologized to his employees in a two-page letter dispatched to his former colleagues, shedding light on the demise of his crypto conglomerate. He also mentioned the details of the collateral and liabilities the group has.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts End of BTC Bear Market – Here’s His Target
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s (BTC) bottom in 2018 is unveiling the price level that he thinks would mark the end of the bear market. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 214,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is “pretty bloody close to a bottom.”. “I still think...
u.today
Morgan Stanley Compares Bitcoin (BTC) to Tesla (TSLA)
American banking giant Morgan Stanley recently compared the performance of Bitcoin (BTC) to that of Tesla (TSLA). As the chart below shows, they have been trading virtually in lockstep over the past year. The Tesla stock has shed roughly $500 billion of its market cap over the past two months...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 5,900%, Come Out of Bear Market ‘Smelling Like a Rose’: ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood
The founder and CEO of investment firm ARK Invest is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a seven-figure price by 2030. Responding to a question during an interview with Bloomberg about whether she is still holding on to her forecast that Bitcoin will reach $1 million in eight years, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood says that she is.
CoinDesk
More Than 50% Bitcoin Addresses Are in Loss
Most addresses holding bitcoin are now losing money, on-chain data shows. "It's just the short-term overhang that's pretty dangerous at this point ... everyone is focused on [FTX] contagion risks," says Nauman Sheikh, Wave Financial head of protocol and treasury management. But, he explains why he's optimistic in the long term.
u.today
Bitcoin Might Reach $149K After Next Halving Cycle: Pantera Capital
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin Jump on Release of Fed Minutes
Crypto followed U.S. stocks upward Wednesday on signs that the Fed may shift to smaller interest rate hikes. Bitcoin jumped slightly on the release of the Federal Reserve’s minutes from its November meeting, the captured discussion suggesting that the central bank may make smaller interest rate increases going forward.
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Loses $60B In Two Days As Bitcoin Price Plunges
The past few days in the Bitcoin and crypto market have had a forceful impact from the bears. The prices of most of the crypto assets have been tolling to the south beyond expectation. In addition, the entire market is experiencing a decline due to the collapse of the FTX exchange.
astaga.com
BTC Worth $1 Mln, Predicts Cathie Wood
The worldwide crypto market is buying and selling below elevated promoting strain because of the current collapse of FTX. Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto value is down by a heavy 65% on 12 months up to now (YTD) foundation. Nonetheless, Cathie Wooden, Ark Make investments founder remains to be bullish on the Bitcoin value prediction amid fixed collapse.
