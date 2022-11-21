ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Michigan lawmakers consider making cocktails-to-go law permanent

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are weighing whether or not to make permanent a law that allows restaurants and bars to make alcoholic drinks to go. Since 2020, eligible Michigan businesses have been taking advantage of a law put in place by lawmakers that lets businesses make alcoholics drinks to be taken home.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

State officials share reminders to help keep pets safe on Thanksgiving

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, it's important to not only be thankful for friends and family, but our pets too. Thanksgiving travel: Gerald R. Ford International Airport expecting 75,000 travelers for Thanksgiving week. Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, also known as MDARD, released reminders of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Gov. Whitmer calls deployed troops overseas to wish a Happy Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made a long-distance call Thursday to soldiers deployed overseas. Soldiers in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and UAE in support of U.S. Central Command received the call and a Happy Thanksgiving from the governor. Weather: Thanksgiving weather tame across the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent resigns

OXFORD, Mich - According to a news release, the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education voted to accept the resignation of Superintendent Mr. Kenneth Weaver. The district says Weaver has spent over 19 years serving the Oxford Community Schools in various roles that directly supported our students, our staff, and our school community.

Comments / 0

Community Policy