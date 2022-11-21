Read full article on original website
Michigan lawmakers consider making cocktails-to-go law permanent
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are weighing whether or not to make permanent a law that allows restaurants and bars to make alcoholic drinks to go. Since 2020, eligible Michigan businesses have been taking advantage of a law put in place by lawmakers that lets businesses make alcoholics drinks to be taken home.
Nessel launches holiday consumer protection campaign ahead of Black Friday
LANSING, Mich. — In an effort to protect shoppers over the holiday season, Attorney General Dana Nessel launched a holiday consumer protection campaign Wednesday that aims to educate Michiganders on scams. “The holidays are the time of year when we gather to celebrate traditions and spend time with family,”...
State officials share reminders to help keep pets safe on Thanksgiving
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, it's important to not only be thankful for friends and family, but our pets too. Thanksgiving travel: Gerald R. Ford International Airport expecting 75,000 travelers for Thanksgiving week. Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, also known as MDARD, released reminders of...
Gov. Whitmer calls deployed troops overseas to wish a Happy Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made a long-distance call Thursday to soldiers deployed overseas. Soldiers in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and UAE in support of U.S. Central Command received the call and a Happy Thanksgiving from the governor. Weather: Thanksgiving weather tame across the...
Holland woman who climbed crates to avoid arrest charged in Ottawa County
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland woman who had climbed up a stack of crates to avoid arrest in Ottawa County was charged Tuesday. Alyssa Aplin, 25, of Holland, allegedly stole a car from a mobile home on Butternut Drive in Holland Township early Monday morning, according to Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Oxford Community Schools Superintendent resigns
OXFORD, Mich - According to a news release, the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education voted to accept the resignation of Superintendent Mr. Kenneth Weaver. The district says Weaver has spent over 19 years serving the Oxford Community Schools in various roles that directly supported our students, our staff, and our school community.
