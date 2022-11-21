ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

Social Media Dubs Wisconsin Badgers Freshman As Team’s New Star

The Wisconsin Badgers nearly knocked off the third-ranked team in the country, Kansas, in the Battle 4 Atlantis semi-finals. Unfortunately, the Jayhawks won on a last-second layup in overtime to stave off the unranked Badgers. Wisconsin may not be unranked for long thanks in large part to freshman Connor Essegian. The 6′ 4″ guard came off the bench to score 17 points while shooting 6-12 from the floor (3-7 from three). He also added five rebounds and an assist. In the Badgers last game, a one-point win over Dayton, Essegian scored 13 points, again shooting 50% from the field (3-6 overall, 2-4 from three) and had two rebounds and a steal. Badgers fans have become enamored with the young guard’s play, and have let social media know how special they think he is.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin loses in heartbreaking fashion to Kansas in Overtime

The Wisconsin Badgers gave the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks all they wanted today in their contest Thanksgiving morning but it wasn’t enough as the Badgers lost on a last-second shot to fall, 69-68, The Badgers were led by Tyler Wahl who had 23 points and Connor Essegian who added...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state

MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
WISCONSIN STATE
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin

Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
BELOIT, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

9 new restaurants to try around Madison, and 5 opening soon

Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering dooughnuts, coffee and fried chicken. In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect still at large following deadly shooting in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Madison Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the 100 block of Lakeside Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene for multiple reports of shots...
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Cover crop and grazing strategies pay off for Columbus farmer

COLUMBUS ‒Inter-seeding cover crops into corn provides the opportunity to graze livestock until the end of the year, says farmer Jeff Gaska who shared many unique strategies he employs on his Columbus farm where he grows corn, soybeans and wheat on 450 acres. “Diversification is the key,” he told...
COLUMBUS, WI
luxury-houses.net

Commanding Breathtaking Water Views from Its Patio, this Estate in Madison, WI on Market for $4M

The Estate in Madison is a luxurious home ideal for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 5404 Lake Mendota Dr, Madison, Wisconsin; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,113 square feet of living spaces. Call Shelly Sprinkman (608-220-1453) – Sprinkman Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Madison.
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Jefferson County couple among appointees to Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer, Agriculturist Committee

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation (WFBF) recently announced that a couple from Jefferson County is among those named to its Young Farmer and Agriculturist (YFA) Committee. Jefferson County residents Darren and Kendall Riskedal join members from Iowa, Calumet and St. Croix counties, all of whom were appointed to the committee by the bureau’s board of directors. The committee members will begin serving their terms at the end of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau YFA Conference, slated for Dec. 4, according to information supplied by the bureau.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy