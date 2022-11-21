The Wisconsin Badgers nearly knocked off the third-ranked team in the country, Kansas, in the Battle 4 Atlantis semi-finals. Unfortunately, the Jayhawks won on a last-second layup in overtime to stave off the unranked Badgers. Wisconsin may not be unranked for long thanks in large part to freshman Connor Essegian. The 6′ 4″ guard came off the bench to score 17 points while shooting 6-12 from the floor (3-7 from three). He also added five rebounds and an assist. In the Badgers last game, a one-point win over Dayton, Essegian scored 13 points, again shooting 50% from the field (3-6 overall, 2-4 from three) and had two rebounds and a steal. Badgers fans have become enamored with the young guard’s play, and have let social media know how special they think he is.

MADISON, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO