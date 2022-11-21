Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
wisportsheroics.com
Social Media Dubs Wisconsin Badgers Freshman As Team’s New Star
The Wisconsin Badgers nearly knocked off the third-ranked team in the country, Kansas, in the Battle 4 Atlantis semi-finals. Unfortunately, the Jayhawks won on a last-second layup in overtime to stave off the unranked Badgers. Wisconsin may not be unranked for long thanks in large part to freshman Connor Essegian. The 6′ 4″ guard came off the bench to score 17 points while shooting 6-12 from the floor (3-7 from three). He also added five rebounds and an assist. In the Badgers last game, a one-point win over Dayton, Essegian scored 13 points, again shooting 50% from the field (3-6 overall, 2-4 from three) and had two rebounds and a steal. Badgers fans have become enamored with the young guard’s play, and have let social media know how special they think he is.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Gard praises Wisconsin’s fight, grit following tough win over Dayton
Greg Gard praised his team’s work ethic, grit and determination following a 43-42 win over Dayton in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis. The Badgers went on a 23-14 run to begin the afternoon but nearly blew an 8-point lead with 13 minutes remaining in the 2nd half.
No. 3 Kansas, Wisconsin put perfect marks on line in Atlantis semis
No. 3 Kansas and Wisconsin will look to remain undefeated and advance to the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig, Wisconsin receive results of appeal on targeting suspension
After picking up a targeting call in Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska, the Badgers issued an appeal for Nick Herbig to be able to play in the first half of Saturday’s game against Minnesota. Herbig was called for targeting in the second half of the game against Nebraska, meaning...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin loses in heartbreaking fashion to Kansas in Overtime
The Wisconsin Badgers gave the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks all they wanted today in their contest Thanksgiving morning but it wasn’t enough as the Badgers lost on a last-second shot to fall, 69-68, The Badgers were led by Tyler Wahl who had 23 points and Connor Essegian who added...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state
MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin
Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
captimes.com
9 new restaurants to try around Madison, and 5 opening soon
Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering dooughnuts, coffee and fried chicken. In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the...
beckersspine.com
SSM Health canceling procedures as 11 orthopedic surgeons begin early departure
Surgeries and appointments at SSM Health in Madison, Wis., are being canceled weeks before 11 orthopedic surgeons, who resigned earlier this month, plan to leave the practice, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Chippewa Herald. On Nov. 6, the surgeon group asked SSM Health's CEO for a patient...
wpr.org
6 shot, 11-year-old killed during Wisconsin's gun-deer season opening weekend
The opening weekend of Wisconsin's deer season was marred by the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy by a member of his hunting party. Officials are asking all hunters continuing in the nine-day gun deer season, which opened Saturday, to follow the four basic rules of firearm safety, including always being aware of where the gun's muzzle is pointing.
In the 608: One Millionth Old Fashioned to be served Tuesday at Madison favorite
The Old Fashioned Tavern & Restaurant is set to sell its one-millionth Old Fashioned on Tuesday, November 22.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect still at large following deadly shooting in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Madison Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the 100 block of Lakeside Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene for multiple reports of shots...
WJFW-TV
Gov. Tony Evers orders U.S. and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff today
MADISON (WJFW) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the United States flag and the Wisconsin state flag to be flown at half-staff today, in recognition of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack one year anniversary. The order will also pay respect to the six people who were murdered in the attack.
wisfarmer.com
Cover crop and grazing strategies pay off for Columbus farmer
COLUMBUS ‒Inter-seeding cover crops into corn provides the opportunity to graze livestock until the end of the year, says farmer Jeff Gaska who shared many unique strategies he employs on his Columbus farm where he grows corn, soybeans and wheat on 450 acres. “Diversification is the key,” he told...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin boy has first buck stolen, suspects later identified and charged
(WFRV) – A young man in Wisconsin got his buck back after it was reportedly stolen right off the property. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where the suspects in a theft of a buck were charged. Authorities said that the original post from the family got over 4,500 shares.
luxury-houses.net
Commanding Breathtaking Water Views from Its Patio, this Estate in Madison, WI on Market for $4M
The Estate in Madison is a luxurious home ideal for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 5404 Lake Mendota Dr, Madison, Wisconsin; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,113 square feet of living spaces. Call Shelly Sprinkman (608-220-1453) – Sprinkman Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Madison.
fortatkinsononline.com
Jefferson County couple among appointees to Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer, Agriculturist Committee
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation (WFBF) recently announced that a couple from Jefferson County is among those named to its Young Farmer and Agriculturist (YFA) Committee. Jefferson County residents Darren and Kendall Riskedal join members from Iowa, Calumet and St. Croix counties, all of whom were appointed to the committee by the bureau’s board of directors. The committee members will begin serving their terms at the end of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau YFA Conference, slated for Dec. 4, according to information supplied by the bureau.
nbc15.com
Trial set for former Sun Prairie teacher accused of recording students
"I was definitely surprised and a little disappointed," said sophomore Jackson Kinney. The Dane County Regional Airport is ready to kick off what they expect to be a busy holiday travel season. Increased food need exhibited by high demand at Dane County food pantries.
