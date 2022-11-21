Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver
A Twin Cities realtor struck by a driver while crossing an Apple Valley intersection last month has died. The crash happened Oct. 30 at Galaxy Avenue and County Road 42. Derek K. Ronning died of his injures nine days later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Ronning, 43,...
kymnradio.net
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott on edible cannabinoids, winter driving, and more
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott provides winter driving tips, discusses the. City ordinance that went into effect on November 1 to regulate edible cannabinoids, encourages donations to the Pink Patch Project, and more.
Charges: Faribault police captain used officer's squad computer to illegally look up son's personal information
FARIBAULT, Minn. – A former southern Minnesota police captain faces criminal charges after he allegedly accessed a state database illegally to find personal information about his son.Fifty-four-year-old Neal James Pederson, of Geneva, was charged Monday with three gross misdemeanor crimes: one count of misconduct by a public officer, and two counts of unauthorized computer access.The criminal complaint, filed in Rice County, states that a Faribault police officer noticed on Sept. 1 that her squad car computer had a query related to Capt. Pederson's adult son.This was reported to Chief John Sherwin, who then watched surveillance video that showed Pederson enter...
fox9.com
MPD asks public help locating two abducted children
(FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is using social media to ask the public’s help in locating two children that it believes were abducted earlier today. According to police, Shaniya Nicole, 18, was on a court ordered supervised visit with her children Ayla Jackson, 3, and Messiah Bailey, 1, when she illegally left the supervised visitation with both children in her custody.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Shooting Victim ID’d as Former Park Center Student
Family identified Friday’s Brooklyn Park shooting victim as Syoka Siko. Police say Siko and another 17-year-old were shot at an apartment complex, then located in a vehicle on an exit ramp in north Minneapolis. Siko played on the Park Center basketball team last year. According to the family, Syoka...
Fire destroys home in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A house in Minnetonka is totally destroyed after a two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday night.It started on the 15000 block of Linner Ridge around 10 p.m. The fire started in the garage, but spread to the house."This one was in a rather advanced state of fire growth upon our arrival," Battalion Chief Derek Metzger said. "We were working against the clock at that point."All three people inside got out safely. No one was hurt, but the house is uninhabitable.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
mprnews.org
Animal sedative, xylazine, mixed with fentanyl linked to Minnesota deaths
Some Minnesota health officials say they are seeing deaths connected to a drug sometimes used to prolong the high of fentanyl and other opioids, and it may be interfering with a common overdose-reversal treatment. The drug xylazine is FDA-approved for use in animals, like horses and cattle, as a sedative...
mprnews.org
As respiratory viruses spike, health care systems ask Minnesotans to reduce the strain on providers
Minnesota health care providers are asking patients to help reduce strain as increasing cases of influenza and RSV cause delays at some facilities across the state. At a press conference Monday at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, providers from across the state – including Allina Health, CentraCare, M Health Fairview, HealthPartners and Children’s Minnesota – spoke about how the rapid influx of patients have put some providers at, or over, capacity.
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
New Prague Times
New Prague actress looking forward to ‘A Holiday Spectacular’
On any holiday when she was home visiting, Larissa Schmitz might sit down and watch a movie with her family and this year would be no different. But this year, the New Prague High School graduate will be in the movie. Schmitz and her husband, Jake Klehr, will be watching...
fox9.com
Ramsey man paralyzed in hunting accident, offers message to others
(FOX 9) - Andy Eha has been a bow hunter for more than 20 years, but now this avid outdoorsman has spent the last two months inside after a hunting accident left him paralyzed from the chest down. "I'm very independent. I don't like people helping me ever. So it's...
fox9.com
Red Wing shooting: Suspect shot in Goodhue County
RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspect was shot by a member of law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. Red Wing Police received a call for assistance from a Goodhue County Sheriff’s deputy who had located a damaged vehicle in a city-owned parking lot on Levee Road.
plhswave.org
Prior Lake High School kitchen staff bites off more than they can chew
The school bell rings. Like every lunch hour, kids sprint down to the food line and get in line as soon as possible. Unbeknownst to them, they will be waiting for much longer than anticipated. Meanwhile, in the kitchen, the staff are rushing to serve up food. With an increasing...
Families left reeling after blaze at Edina apartment building: "My bed was on fire"
EDINA, Minn. – Families in Edina are still picking up the pieces after a devastating fire this week left many with nothing. At least nine units were destroyed in the fire that happened Tuesday night on Barrie Road."Overwhelming" is how Brynn Idelkope describes her life since Tuesday, when fire spread to her condo where she and her 8-year-old daughter Ari were sleeping."You never think it will happen to you, and then your whole life goes up in flames," Idelkope said. "My bed was on fire ... We flew out with our pajamas on and nothing else and a coat, but...
krwc1360.com
Possible Scam Swirling in Monticello
Officials with the City of Monticello are notifying residents of a possible scam that seems to be circulating in that community. Officials posted on the city’s Facebook page this week that reports have surfaced that someone claiming to be an employee of the City of Monticello has been calling residents saying that have a permit from the city to enter their property.
KAAL-TV
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Edina police looking for tips after Sunday night assault
EDINA, Minn. — Edina police are asking the public for help after a woman was assaulted on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police said a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler pulled up to a woman standing on the corner of York Street and 69th Avenue by One Southdale Place around 8:30 p.m.
More than 100 geese, ducks found dead on partially frozen Minnesota lake
Authorities are investigating the reason why more than 100 geese and ducks were found dead on a southeastern Minnesota lake at the weekend. The City of Waseca confirmed that there were numerous reports of waterfowl found dead on the partially frozen Loon Lake on Sunday. It has confirmed that more...
Police: 'Cold-blooded killer' at-large in Bloomington restaurant shooting
Authorities at the scene of a shooting in Bloomington, Minn. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. One person is dead and another is injured after a man opened fire inside a Bloomington restaurant Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges...
Southern Minnesota News
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
