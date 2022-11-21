ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savage, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Minnesota

Charges: Faribault police captain used officer's squad computer to illegally look up son's personal information

FARIBAULT, Minn. – A former southern Minnesota police captain faces criminal charges after he allegedly accessed a state database illegally to find personal information about his son.Fifty-four-year-old Neal James Pederson, of Geneva, was charged Monday with three gross misdemeanor crimes: one count of misconduct by a public officer, and two counts of unauthorized computer access.The criminal complaint, filed in Rice County, states that a Faribault police officer noticed on Sept. 1 that her squad car computer had a query related to Capt. Pederson's adult son.This was reported to Chief John Sherwin, who then watched surveillance video that showed Pederson enter...
FARIBAULT, MN
fox9.com

MPD asks public help locating two abducted children

(FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is using social media to ask the public’s help in locating two children that it believes were abducted earlier today. According to police, Shaniya Nicole, 18, was on a court ordered supervised visit with her children Ayla Jackson, 3, and Messiah Bailey, 1, when she illegally left the supervised visitation with both children in her custody.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Shooting Victim ID’d as Former Park Center Student

Family identified Friday’s Brooklyn Park shooting victim as Syoka Siko. Police say Siko and another 17-year-old were shot at an apartment complex, then located in a vehicle on an exit ramp in north Minneapolis. Siko played on the Park Center basketball team last year. According to the family, Syoka...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fire destroys home in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A house in Minnetonka is totally destroyed after a two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday night.It started on the 15000 block of Linner Ridge around 10 p.m. The fire started in the garage, but spread to the house."This one was in a rather advanced state of fire growth upon our arrival," Battalion Chief Derek Metzger said. "We were working against the clock at that point."All three people inside got out safely. No one was hurt, but the house is uninhabitable.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNETONKA, MN
mprnews.org

As respiratory viruses spike, health care systems ask Minnesotans to reduce the strain on providers

Minnesota health care providers are asking patients to help reduce strain as increasing cases of influenza and RSV cause delays at some facilities across the state. At a press conference Monday at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, providers from across the state – including Allina Health, CentraCare, M Health Fairview, HealthPartners and Children’s Minnesota – spoke about how the rapid influx of patients have put some providers at, or over, capacity.
MINNESOTA STATE
New Prague Times

New Prague actress looking forward to ‘A Holiday Spectacular’

On any holiday when she was home visiting, Larissa Schmitz might sit down and watch a movie with her family and this year would be no different. But this year, the New Prague High School graduate will be in the movie. Schmitz and her husband, Jake Klehr, will be watching...
NEW PRAGUE, MN
fox9.com

Red Wing shooting: Suspect shot in Goodhue County

RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspect was shot by a member of law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. Red Wing Police received a call for assistance from a Goodhue County Sheriff’s deputy who had located a damaged vehicle in a city-owned parking lot on Levee Road.
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Families left reeling after blaze at Edina apartment building: "My bed was on fire"

EDINA, Minn. – Families in Edina are still picking up the pieces after a devastating fire this week left many with nothing.  At least nine units were destroyed in the fire that happened Tuesday night on Barrie Road."Overwhelming" is how Brynn Idelkope describes her life since Tuesday, when fire spread to her condo where she and her 8-year-old daughter Ari were sleeping."You never think it will happen to you, and then your whole life goes up in flames," Idelkope said. "My bed was on fire ... We flew out with our pajamas on and nothing else and a coat, but...
EDINA, MN
krwc1360.com

Possible Scam Swirling in Monticello

Officials with the City of Monticello are notifying residents of a possible scam that seems to be circulating in that community. Officials posted on the city’s Facebook page this week that reports have surfaced that someone claiming to be an employee of the City of Monticello has been calling residents saying that have a permit from the city to enter their property.
MONTICELLO, MN
KAAL-TV

Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Edina police looking for tips after Sunday night assault

EDINA, Minn. — Edina police are asking the public for help after a woman was assaulted on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police said a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler pulled up to a woman standing on the corner of York Street and 69th Avenue by One Southdale Place around 8:30 p.m.
EDINA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives

Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN

