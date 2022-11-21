ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas child welfare panel raises issue with guardian ad litem, CASA programs

By Tim Carpenter
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YxmVX_0jIjG2NS00

Megan Monsour, a Wichita adoption and foster care attorney for nearly 15 years, said she struggled at times to recommend foster care over private adoption because "you have to be ready to let a child go." (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)

TOPEKA — Kansas legislators leveled criticism at programs designed to serve children subjected to abuse or neglect, alleging attorneys hired by courts to recommend resolution of cases fell short of expectations and asserting a volunteer advocacy initiative failed to mirror diversity of children served.

Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg Republican, and Rep. Susan Concannon, a Republican from Beloit, expressed alarm during the Kansas Legislature’s hearings last week on child welfare issues that lawyers, or guardian ad litems, hired by the court to submit recommendations on cases of child neglect or abuse were overworked and insufficiently compensated.

They also said there were reports of attorneys ignoring their responsibility to meaningfully engage with children they’re assigned to serve. It’s alleged some attorneys don’t meet with the children before court appearances as required.

“We know that the guardian ad litems have a big case load and that they’re underpaid,” Concannon said. “That’s given, but I think that’s giving them an excuse. They come out in the hallway and call for a child and they don’t even know who they are.”

Baumgardner said guardian ad litems were heavily influenced by policies of DCF and conclusions of social workers at contractors hired by DCF. She said the problem emerged most frequently when considering whether to separate siblings and when evaluating whether to reintegrate families.

Baumgardner said the Legislature ought to address another common complaint about foster parents and relatives of children in foster care.

“Foster parents have no say, have no input. They are in a position of, ‘If you’re not an advocate, then you’re essentially the enemy of the agency,'” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtXAd_0jIjG2NS00

Wichita Rep. Susan Humphries, far left, proposed removing control of the Office of Child Advocate from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and transfer it to either the Legislature or attorney general. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)

Office of child advocate

A majority of the Child Welfare System Oversight Committee agreed to make another attempt at embedding in state law a requirement Kansas maintain an Office of Child Advocate to investigate complaints about handling of child welfare cases.

Rep. Susan Humphries, a Wichita Republican with two adopted children, said the existing created by executive order of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly left open potential for conflicts of interest. The current system is too cozy, she said, because the governor appoints the child advocate and the secretary of the state agency with jurisdiction over the privatized foster care system.

She said the child advocate’s office ought to be supervised by the Legislature or the attorney general. In 2021, the Senate wanted that job placed with Attorney General Derek Schmidt. The House preferred the Legislature. The deadlock was never resolved so Kelly created the position administratively.

“As much as I appreciate the person who is in the office of the child advocate, I don’t feel like it is truly independent when the governor is appointing the same person as secretary of DCF and the office of the child advocate,” Humphries said.

In December 2021, Kelly selected Kerrie Lonard to lead the division of child advocate. Lonard, an attorney and former social worker, is expected to issue herr first annual report before start of the 2023 legislative session in January. It will outline inquiries into alleged misconduct.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZSzu_0jIjG2NS00

Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, D-Wichita, the Court Appointed Special Advocate program was flawed because volunteers called upon to assist the 7,000 children in foster care too often didn’t reflect ethnicity of Kansas youth in the system. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Cash for CASA

Some members of the committee shared interest in adding $350,000 to the budget of CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate, to serve interests of abused or neglected children.

Caitlyn Eakin, state director of the Kansas CASA Association, said 21 local programs coordinate trained volunteers. The caseload is small, she said, to give volunteers opportunity to talk with the child, family members, educators, doctors, therapists and others involved in the child’s life.

She said CASA volunteers were the lone consistent positive role model in the lives of many children who experienced abuse or neglect.

“Kansas CASA and our programs around the state know the importance of following due diligence to prevent an unnecessary separation of a child from their biological family,” she said. “We are also aware that there are many unfortunate circumstances where there is no other option, and for the safety and benefit of the child, they need to be placed in state custody.”

Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, a Wichita Democrat on the child welfare committee, said CASA deployed an insufficient number of Black people to assist children of color disproportionately represented in the state’s foster care population.

“If we talk of the lack of African-Americans who are foster parents or want to be CASAs, I know a host of them who are applying, have the status, but they’re not included,” the senator said. “No disrespect to anybody, but the CASA issue, you know, don’t lay it on me. I’ve been talking for 18 years to be more inclusive. We talk about diversity. We show the films and all of that. Every year, I go home and it’s the same representation. I hear the same things from my constituents.”

The legislative committee also proposed integrating foster care caseworkers back into the state employee system rather than continue to have those people work directly for the contractors. There also was discussion of adopting a foster care bill of rights.

‘Let a child go’

During 15 hours of meetings, a diverse collection of foster parents, academics, lawyers, contractors, state officials and others delved into their experiences with a system responsible for 7,000 children in need of care.

Megan Monsour, a Wichita adoption and foster care attorney for nearly 15 years, presented the oversight committee unvarnished observations through eyes of a lawyer operating in the high-stakes environment.

“This is a very tough job, one that you all have and also that DCF has and the agencies have,” Monsour said. “We’re asking these foster parents to do an impossible job. I will tell you — maybe I shouldn’t admit to this — I have people call me and ask about foster care versus private adoption and I’m like, ‘Well, it is really hard for me to advise people to do foster care, because of the cases I get. I will tear up now. It’s hard, because you have to be ready to let a child go.”

Rick Gaskill, who had a 46-year career in community mental health counseling, said formation of active, affectionate, reciprocal, social and emotional bonds between parent and child were important factors in terms of foster care and adoption.

He said careless movement of vulnerable children among caregivers, sometimes known as attachment disruption, threatened to break these vital bonds with lifelong consequences.

“This attachment process is being created by neurons that are connecting together in certain patterns and that these patterns are lifelong,” he told lawmakers. “A lot of these decisions you all are making are going to determine how this brain is going to knit itself together and what perceptions, what possibilities are available to this child and then to future generations.”

He said any child able to maintain attachment with an adult would be better off in life.

“Attachment is the single-most defining milestone in human social development. Attachment will predict many things in our lives. It predicts success on a job. It predicts successful relationships with other people. It predicts criminal behavior,” Gaskill said.

The federal indictment

Matt Stephens, a vice president at Saint Francis Ministries, said the foster care contractor responsible for most of western Kansas and Sedgwick County was struggling to hold down the number of residential transfers of youth in foster care. In some instances, he said, it was twice as high as desired.

“We need to continue to look at and evaluate to understand who is bouncing and experiencing placement instability,” he said. “National research would indicate that older youth have elevated risk of placement instability. And, the Kansas data mirrors that. Really what we’re seeing is older youth, ages 13 to 18, that have higher levels of disability or needs or higher acuity, they’re experiencing a lot of placement instability.”

He said staff turnover at Saint Francis Ministries in the past year hit 41%, but employee morale wasn’t shaken by the recent indictment by federal prosecutors of two former Saint Francis executives who alleged stole millions of dollars.

“When you look back at the former employees who have been indicted, that’s been two years ago from when they left our employment at Saint Francis Ministries. So, it’s been a long journey to get where we’re at today. I think a lot of people feel validated of what they saw at the time. We appreciate the diligence exhibited by the pursuit of justice. I don’t think our morale has taken a hit by the recent news.”

The post Kansas child welfare panel raises issue with guardian ad litem, CASA programs appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
The Wichita Beacon

KanCare 101: How to apply for Medicaid benefits in Kansas

In any given month, about 450,000 Kansans rely on Medicaid to pay for health care. The program is paid for by the federal government with states providing a match and administering the program. As with any assistance program, it can be difficult to determine if you qualify. Who qualifies depends on many factors, only one of which is income.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Western Kansas attorney named judge in 25th Judicial District

TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly this week appointed Rebecca Faurot of Scott City to the judgeship position in the 25th Judicial District. The position was created by the retirement of Judge Wendel Wurst. “Faurot is a level-headed and dedicated public servant,” Kelly said. “I am confident the 25th Judicial...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

A Kansas grandmother’s plea for custody

MUSCOTAH, Kan. (KCTV) - Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family, but one Kansas grandmother has had hers torn apart. This is the latest case in a series of foster care failure stories KCTV5 has been following. Melissa Razo wants to adopt her three grandsons, only to be denied.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

NW Kansas attorney reappointed to legal education board

TOPEKA — The Supreme Court appointed one and reappointed four others to the Kansas Continuing Legal Education Board. Bach Tho Hang, deputy public defender, Sedgwick County Public Defender Office, Wichita, was appointed to serve a three-year term. Gillian Chadwick, Topeka, associate professor of law, Washburn University School of Law;...
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Kansas Humane Society CEO suddenly out

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The head of the Kansas Humane Society has suddenly departed the nonprofit. The KHS issued a news release Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. It did not provide a reason for Emily Hurst’s resignation. She had been in the position since February 2021, when she took over for Mark Eby, who had served as President/CEO of the Kansas Humane Society since 2014.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Courts website knocked offline, judicial districts affected

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Courts website has been knocked offline, which may affect a few judicial districts. Kansas Courts says that on Tuesday, Nov. 22, its judicial branch website is temporarily offline. The site is expected to be back online by the end of the day. The following websites for judicial districts have also been affected:
KANSAS STATE
kiowacountysignal.com

Kansas voters reject plan to shift power from the governor to the Legislature

The proposed amendment failed by less than 10,000 votes in the initial ballot count. It would have allowed the Kansas Legislature to take away some policy-making capabilities from the governor’s administration. A week of counting ballots suggests Kansas voters narrowly rejected an amendment to the state constitution that would...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan

Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers consider using state’s surplus to cut Social Security taxes

TOPEKA — Kansas legislators want to use a projected budget surplus to address the state’s “Social Security cliff,” which they say is driving retirees out of the state. Kansas taxes income from Social Security benefits, with an income tax exemption for those who make $75,000 in federal adjusted gross income or less. Critics of the […] The post Kansas lawmakers consider using state’s surplus to cut Social Security taxes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas Humane Society at capacity, reducing dog adoption fees

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society is at capacity. In response to the overflow, KHS is lowering prices to clear out its shelter. The humane society said it has seen a large increase in surrendered pets this year. So, for an unlimited time, adoption fees for all adult dogs are reduced to $49 or lower, and $99 for puppies.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

New York Times investigation shows how sports gambling industry exploited Kansas legislators

TOPEKA — A New York Times investigation into the gambling industry’s bare-knuckled lobbying efforts provides insight into concessions Kansas lawmakers provided when they legalized sports betting earlier this year. Among the revelations from the report, published Sunday as part of a series on “a relentless nationwide campaign” to expand sports betting: Kansas lawmakers slashed an […] The post New York Times investigation shows how sports gambling industry exploited Kansas legislators appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Can bison save the Kansas prairie?

Bringing bison back to the prairie transforms the landscape in ways that may make it more resilient against climate change and benefit other wildlife. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports on a rare three-decade study by scientists at Kansas State University. The Farm Bill is a giant piece...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Santa, Christmas tree growers weigh in on Kansas climate during annual Christmas tradition

CEDAR CREST — Heavy is the head that wears the Kansas Christmas Tree Growers Association presidency.  David Wilderson said he feels a lot of pride in his first year at the helm of the association, representing Christmas tree growers across the state at the annual welcoming of the Christmas tree to the governor’s mansion. Every […] The post Santa, Christmas tree growers weigh in on Kansas climate during annual Christmas tradition appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
WICHITA, KS
740thefan.com

Kansas man headed to prison following Menards robbery

MINNEAPOLIS – A man from Kansas will serve more than six years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a Menards store in West St. Paul. The criminal complaint said Cornelius Graham, 61, hid inside the Menards on Sept. 28, 2021, and the next morning brandished a gun and took cash from the manager.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy