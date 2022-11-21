Read full article on original website
Get One Of The Best Gaming Headsets At A Massive Discount
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless headset is only $100 right now instead of $180. This is a great deal, and it's available at both Amazon and Best Buy. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless is one of the best headsets in its price range. The headset design is sleek and unobtrusive--a boon for those who also want to use the headset for work on Zoom calls and want something lowkey. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro's battery also lasts for 24 hours, and the mic is detachable.
Get An Awesome Pro-Style Xbox Controller For Only $50
It's always handy to have a wired controller on standby, and for Black Friday, you can grab a great backup peripheral that also has a competitive edge to it. The PowerA Fusion Pro 2 for Xbox Series X|S normally sells for $90, but at Amazon, it's available for just $50.
Black Friday Gaming Deals 2022: Best Deals For Switch, PS5, And Xbox
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday week is finally here, which means it's time to snag gaming products on your wishlist for the lowest prices of the year. To hopefully make your shopping experience easier, we've rounded up the best Black Friday gaming deals we've seen so far. This is a running list, so we will continue to add PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC gaming deals to this roundup every single day through Cyber Monday.
Get Pokemon-Themed Switch Hori Controller At A Nice Discount
If you're a Pokemon fan looking to deck out your Nintendo Switch, the Hori Split Pad Pro Pokemon Arceus Edition is $50 instead of $60 right now at Amazon. In recent history, this is the lowest price the Hori Split Pad Pro Pokemon Arceus Edition has been on Amazon. If...
Save Big On The Official PS5 DualSense Charger Before Black Friday
If you just got your PS5 and don't want to charge your controllers via the system itself, then we have the deal for you. Amazon is currently offering the official DualSense Charging Station for $22, a nice early Black Friday savings just in time for the holidays. The PlayStation DualSense...
This Budget-Friendly Gaming Chair Is Only $99 For Black Friday
A good chair for your gaming needs is usually a big investment, but Black Friday is here to save you some cash with a killer deal on comfort. At Walmart, the G-Tracing gaming chair is on sale for a mere $99, and has pretty much all that you need for a mobile throne that you can relax in. This budget-friendly gaming chair would make for a great gift this holiday. It's certainly not a high-end chair (those cost several hundred dollars), but G-Tracing has long been one of our favorites in this price range.
Steam Autumn Sale - Best Steam Deck Game Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Steam Autumn Sale is now live, offering big price cuts on PC games through November 29. Many Steam Deck-verified and playable games are included in the catalog, making this a great time to add a few new titles to your portable library.
Dozens Of Arcade1Up Cabinets Get Big Discounts For Black Friday
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Arcade1Up makes some of the most popular arcade cabinets on the market, and for Black Friday 2022, a large chunk of its catalog is on sale. This includes everything from conventional standing cabinets and gaming tables to miniature countercades for those who don't have room for a larger model. As is the case with most Black Friday sales, these aren’t likely to stick around very long--so be sure to check them out while you can.
Limited-Edition Sonic Xbox Controller Is On Sale For Black Friday
Celebrate the release of Sonic Frontiers by getting a discounted limited edition Sonic the Hedgehog wireless Xbox controller, made by Razer, for $180--$20 off the original price of $200. The product comes with a charging stand, and the controller is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Note...
Samsung SD Card Deal Lets You Load Up Your Nintendo Switch For Cheap
The Nintendo Switch doesn't come with much internal storage space, making a third-party microSD card more of a necessity than an option. Luckily, thanks to Black Friday deals, you can currently save a lot of money on high-capacity microSD cards that are perfect for Nintendo Switch. A 512GB Samsung card is only $45, down almost 50% from its standard price.
Get The Skyrim Library Book Set At A Massive Discount
The Skyrim Library book set is over half off at $36 instead of $105 at Amazon. To get this price, make sure to click on the coupon box. The new discounted price will appear at checkout. The set consists of The Skyrim Library Book I, Book II, and Book III--all wrapped up in a hardcover box.
Our Favorite TV For PS5 And Xbox Series X Gets A Great Black Friday Discount
For Black Friday, one of the best television sets for gaming is currently marked down from its usual price of $2,500 to just $1,197, providing you with a slab of cutting-edge technology that will make your PS5 and Xbox Series X|S games shine. This deal at Amazon is for the LG C1, with the 4K OLED model on offer being the gargantuan 65-inch version. Prior to this deal, the TV often sold for around $1,600. This is the best price we've ever seen.
Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale Has Big Discounts On Thousands Of Games
With Black Friday kicking off in just a few days, the Epic Games Store has unveiled a number of big discounts on thousands of games. These include big discounts on recently released titles, cult-classic indies, and a few blockbusters that might have slipped under your radar when they were first released. Some of the standout titles include the bone-crunching brutality of Sifu for just $30, the gigantic toybox of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for just $30, and Superman simulator Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 for $20 worth of remade classics.
Get A Series X For $400 Or Series S For $200 On Instagram Right Now
The official Microsoft Store on Instagram is currently selling the latest Xbox consoles for a wicked low price. The company's store page on Instagram has the Series X marked down to $400 and the Series S discounted to $200 as part of a special offer that you may or may not qualify for.
Luigi's Mansion 3 Gets Big Discount For Black Friday
Halloween was almost a month ago, but you can rekindle the spooky season vibes with this sale discounting Luigi’s Mansion 3 to just $42 (normally $60) at Amazon as part of the retailer's Black Friday sale. Like many other first-party Nintendo Switch titles, it’s rare to see Luigi’s Mansion...
Black Friday Deal: Get 3 Months Of HBO Max For $6
HBO Max is currently offering three months of the ad-supported plan for only $6--a significant discount from what would be $30 at the standard $10/month price. The offer is only available to new and returning customers. So if you have an active subscription, this deal can't be applied to your account.
Best Board Game Black Friday Deals: Villainous, Catan, Wingspan, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday is bringing more than great deals on video games, as right now you can snag some of the best board games around at incredibly low prices. Whether you want a quirky party game, family-friendly adventure, or highly nuanced strategy game, board games of all kinds are included in the savings.
Dying Light 2 Is Just $20 At Walmart Right Now
Though Dying Light 2 has had a few big discounts since launch back in February, this week's deal on Dying Light 2 is most likely the best price you'll see for the game during Black Friday. At Walmart, you can grab Dying Light 2 for just $20 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.
Amazon’s Beloved Giant Boho Rug Is Less Than $100 RN—Sound The Alarm
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I can’t be the only one who has experienced the following: You’re shopping for a rug online, when boom! You fall head over heels with one in particular and go to add it to your cart. It’s then that you realize the price you were comfortable with is for the 3×5 size—and you need something way, way bigger. As you select your desired size and watch the price triple, you decide to move on and continue your search. Finding a...
Earn Double XP And Log-In Rewards In Overwatch 2 Ahead Of Ramattra Gameplay Trailer
A gameplay trailer showing off upcoming hero Ramattra's abilities will drop on November 26. That weekend and beyond, you can pick up various bonuses in Overwatch 2. From November 24-28, Overwatch matches will grant double XP, which you can use to catch up on the battle pass before Season 2's launch on December 6. On November 22-26, you can pick up the Junker Queen “Five Fingers” Highlight Intro by logging in. Starting November 27 and ending December 2, you can pick up the Kiriko “On the Wind” Highlight Intro as a log-in reward.
