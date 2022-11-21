COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after Columbus police say he was shot twice in the leg Tuesday night. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man injured in a parking lot.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO