Columbus, OH

WBNS 10TV Columbus

Key scores 19, Ohio State routs Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Zed Key scored 19 points and Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton had 17 apiece for Ohio State, which raced past in-state rival Cincinnati 81-53 Tuesday in the loser's bracket at the Maui Invitational. Justice Sueing added 11 for the Buckeyes (4-1), who improved to 9-4 all-time...
Tommy Eichenberg named finalist for Lott IMPACT Trophy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State linebacker and team captain Tommy Eichenberg was announced as one of the four finalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. The award is presented annually to the college football defensive player who best exemplifies the acronym for: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. The award is named after Ronnie Lott, a two-time All-American at USC and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Police: Man shot twice in the leg during west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after Columbus police say he was shot twice in the leg Tuesday night. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man injured in a parking lot.
Police: Man killed in South Linden shooting identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 31-year-old man who was fatally shot in the South Linden neighborhood Tuesday evening has been identified by Columbus police. Police said ShotSpotter alerted officers to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue, just off Cleveland Avenue, around 7:30 p.m. Officers searched the...
