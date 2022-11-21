Read full article on original website
The Best Black Friday Deals for Book Lovers 2022
Looking to score great deals for the book lovers in your life? Itching to create your dream reading space and style over the upcoming season? Welcome to the annual roundup of great Black Friday deals for book lovers in 2022. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals from across the internet and are bringing them to you. Some of these goods will be directly book related while others are the kinds of gifts that help readers build reading routines, rituals, and habits.
The New York Times Releases 100 Notable Books for 2022
The paper of record has released their newest list of top books for the year. Selected by the staff of the New York Times Book Review, 100 books are celebrated as being notable additions to shelves. Spanning five categories, including Fiction/Poetry, Nonfiction, Memoir, History, and Science, the books showcase a wide range of genres, styles, and voices.
How to Join a TikTok Book Club
I’m one of those reader types who always wanted to join in on book clubs, but never has enough willing friends or social energy to actually up and join one. Especially not one in person. What if my thoughts on the book are nonsense? What if no one shows up and it’s just me, sitting in the library or café or my own living room, waiting for the door to open but it never does? Okay, yes, that’s all my introvert talking, but still! I’ve never been able to work up the courage.
2022 Holiday Recommendation Show, Part 1
The annual tradition returns! In this first of two episodes, Jeff and Rebecca respond to listener recommendation requests. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher. For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!. Discussed in...
More YA Books That Take Place in a Single Day
High schoolers Mike and Philomel are hopelessly in love, until Mike screws up their relationship. Mike is devastated about losing Phil, until he begins to notice that reality as he knew it…has changed. Things that seem real and certain — like the color of Phil’s dress — suddenly change, seemingly without reason. Mike begins to have strange dreams and he notices that there’s a voice in his head, like an author, narrating his life. What starts as a story of first love turns into a wildly inventive, metafictional journey about books and the madness behind their creation.
Nonfiction Holiday Gift Guide
This week Alice and Kim make holiday gift guide recommendations. Follow For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Kendra Winchester and Kim Ukura. Holiday Gift Guide. In the Shadow of the Mountain: A Memoir of...
Reading in a Tropey Wonderland
Tirzah and Erica discuss a few cozy YA books set during the holidays. Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!. Show Notes. All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir.
Backlist to the Future, with Wintery Reads
This week, Sharifah discusses two of her favorite SF/F reads with wintery vibes. Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here. The show can also be found on Stitcher here. To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!. Spinning...
5 Amazon Kindle Alternatives For E-Readers
Reading on the go has been made possible by the shift to online readers, where libraries and books can be accessed electronically on devices, rather than only through physical copies. While Amazon’s Kindle already established a name for itself as the one to beat in the e-book game, there are...
Ellen Wittlinger, Author of Hard-Hitting Queer YA, Has Died
On the same day news broke about the loss of YA author Marcus Sedgwick, the YA community lost yet another legend in the field. Ellen Wittlinger, who wrote groundbreaking, hard-hitting realistic YA featuring queer characters in an era where such stories were exceedingly rare, died November 17, 2022. Wittlinger’s career...
The Final Word: The Best Author Epitaphs
We all know that writing is hard work. Trying to find the perfect words to create a lasting work of art can be a maddening process. Remember how hard it was to pick your yearbook quote? It was a reflection of where you were in your life at the time, and it seemed so perfect. And now forever, under your senior picture, it will say, “A licky boom-boom down” from Snow’s Informer. Because it’s often hard to pick the right words! Now imagine they’re going on your headstone. That’s forever-forever. But many authors have chosen (or had chosen) some really great words for their final resting places. That’s why we’ve rounded up 12 of the best author epitaphs.
Why are Magic Users Often Oppressed in Fantasy Settings?
From the orogenes in N.K. Jemisin’s The Broken Earth trilogy to the grisha in Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, there’s a trope that repeats in many fantasy settings: the oppressed magic user. The trope is common and effective, showing up time and again in many fantasy settings. But why are magic users oppressed in fantasy settings?
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
Quick: what’s the most popular book of the moment? The one that’s flying off the shelves the fastest? What about the top five? Even for people who are immersed in the book world (like yours truly), this is a surprisingly difficult question to answer. The books you’re hearing about may not be the ones that are actually selling the most, and even if you look at the bestseller lists, they don’t all agree. Each has their own criteria and sources.
