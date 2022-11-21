We all know that writing is hard work. Trying to find the perfect words to create a lasting work of art can be a maddening process. Remember how hard it was to pick your yearbook quote? It was a reflection of where you were in your life at the time, and it seemed so perfect. And now forever, under your senior picture, it will say, “A licky boom-boom down” from Snow’s Informer. Because it’s often hard to pick the right words! Now imagine they’re going on your headstone. That’s forever-forever. But many authors have chosen (or had chosen) some really great words for their final resting places. That’s why we’ve rounded up 12 of the best author epitaphs.

