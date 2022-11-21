Read full article on original website
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Gamespot
A Bruce Almighty Sequel Where Jim Carrey Played The Devil Instead Of God Was Pitched
A sequel to 2003's Bruce Almighty and 2007's Evan Almighty could have seen Jim Carrey return to inherit the malevolent powers of the Devil instead of the righteous might of God. Bruce Almighty screenwriters Steve Koren and Mark O'Keefe pitched this film, called "Brucifer," to Universal, but it did not get off the ground.
Gamespot
WoW: Dragonflight Ad Sees Pedro Pascal, David Harbour Show Off Their Personal Dragons
World of Warcraft's new Dragonflight expansion is right around the corner, and a new series of live-action ads--featuring big-name stars--shows what the real world would be like if you had your own personal dragon at your side. Non-celebrities can get in on the fun too, with a new augmented reality experience letting you choose a dragon of your own.
Box Office: Thanksgiving Sparks Worry as ‘Strange World’ Bombs and ‘Glass Onion’ Sharpens Knife
The Thanksgiving box office is off to a decidedly worrisome start, with overall revenue paling in comparison to other years. For Disney, it appears to be a case of feast or famine. While Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will stay atop the box office chart for the third weekend in a row with a hearty gross of $60 million to $62 million for the five days (Wednesday through Sunday), Disney Animation’s Strange World is bombing.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Cannibalism Is Suddenly Trendy on Screen'Devotion' Director JD Dillard on Jonathan Majors' Show-Stopping Scene: "It Hurts to See Hurt"How Often Do...
