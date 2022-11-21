EAST LANSING — Cal Haladay grew up an hour and a half from Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. And Michigan State football’s trip there will be a homecoming in many ways. His brother and two sisters both went to school in Happy Valley. Their father, Greg, was an All-American heavyweight wrestler for the Nittany Lions from 1986-90. Together, they all saw plenty of football among the cacophonous 106,000-plus fans who religiously make the trek to the mountains of Central Pennsylvania.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO