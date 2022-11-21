ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Detroit Free Press

A holiday homecoming for Michigan State football LB Cal Haladay at Penn State

EAST LANSING — Cal Haladay grew up an hour and a half from Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. And Michigan State football’s trip there will be a homecoming in many ways. His brother and two sisters both went to school in Happy Valley. Their father, Greg, was an All-American heavyweight wrestler for the Nittany Lions from 1986-90. Together, they all saw plenty of football among the cacophonous 106,000-plus fans who religiously make the trek to the mountains of Central Pennsylvania.
EAST LANSING, MI
Digital Collegian

Penn State football stays put at No. 11 in latest CFP rankings

Penn State is staying put in the latest College Football Playoff ranking. Despite recently defeating Rutgers for their third straight victory, the Nittany Lions remain at No. 11 in the top 25. The Nittany Lions will conclude their 2022 campaign with a contest at home for the Land-Grant Trophy against...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s soccer’s future looks bright despite heavy roster turnover

Penn State’s season ended in a heartbreaking overtime loss to Virginia in the Sweet 16, but the championship window for the Nittany Lions is more open than ever. The blue and white has plenty to celebrate after a 15-5-3 season, including the program’s ninth Big Ten Championship. At the forefront of the success was Penn State’s tremendous depth.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

