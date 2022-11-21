Read full article on original website
WGME
Bangor Police arrest Glenburn man for drugs and firearm related charges
GLENBURN, Maine (WGME) -- On November 18th, Brian Higgins, a Bangor Police Officer, arrested Ryan Thibodeau as a result of a traffic stop. Thibodeau, 37, is originally from Glenburn, and he has been the subject of multiple inter-agency information sharing memos, stating that he may be in possession of firearms and drugs.
Multiple Arrests Made in Massive Maine Drug Seizure
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with support from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, have taken multiple people into custody and a large amount of drugs off the street. Moss said that following a drug investigation, three men...
foxbangor.com
Maine State Police investigating home invasion and homicide
CHERRYFIELD — “Law enforcement is asking for assistance in shutting down the road.”. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to 62 Tenan Lane in Cherryfield Thursday night after reports of a home invasion. According to Maine Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss, deputies arrived to the scene where...
NECN
Man Dead, 2 People Hurt in Maine Home Invasion, State Police Say
A man was killed and a woman seriously hurt in a home invasion in eastern Maine Thursday night, police say. The woman is expected to survive the injuries, and a second man had minor injuries in the incident on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield, according to Maine State Police. The man...
wabi.tv
Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
foxbangor.com
Three arrested in Greenbush
GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
WGME
Mariners sail past Reading 5-3
PORTLAND, ME – November 23, 2022 – A pair of goals by Mathew Santos fueled the offense in a 5-3 Mariners victory on Wednesday night over the Reading Royals at the Cross Insurance Arena. Maine snapped a four game home losing streak and picked up a point in their third game in a row as Michael DiPietro won his Mariners debut in net.
