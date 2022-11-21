ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian critically injured in Queens hit-and-run

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
NEW YORK (1010 WINS ) -- Officials are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and critically injured a woman early Monday in Queens, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on 91st Ave and Woodhaven Blvd in Woodhaven, the NYPD said.

According to police, the 54-year-old pedestrian was struck by a sudan who fled the scene.

The woman was transported to Jamaica Hospital and listed in critical condition, cops said.

No arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing.

