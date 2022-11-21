ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever unearthed deep colorism within Latino communities

As viewers return to the futuristic, fictional country of Wakanda, the latest Black Panther movie is once again the focus of complicated and heated discussions about representation. Except this time, casting decisions have run headlong into the knotty politics of Latino representation. While most American audiences see Black Panther: Wakanda...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Breaks Silence on Vaccine and Transphobia Controversy

As officially unveiled by Marvel Studios on Saturday, Letitia Wright is the studio's new Black Panther. During the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her character Shuri manages to recreate the Heart-Shaped Herb, giving her the powers of Bast, the Marvel equivalency of the god Bastet. At the height of the pandemic, Wright retweeted a video that included anti-vaccination and transphobic views and save for an apology shared to Instagram, she's avoided speaking about it the entire Wakanda Forever press tour.
Future Spends His 39th Birthday Getting Aired Out By Baby Mama: “Unsuccessful Father”

“This is coming from the same man who would call me and tell me how unhappy he was and how lost he is,” the rapper’s co-parent dished to all of her Instagram followers. Most rappers spend their birthdays throwing stacks at the strip club and turning up with their friends. For his 39th, however, Future is doing things a bit differently. For at least part of his big day, the “Mask Off” hitmaker was chewed out by one of his baby mamas via her Instagram Story.
A gargantuan fantasy failure that inexplicably got a prequel stinks up the streaming joint

If a movie ends up being roundly trashed by critics, to the extent it literally ranks as the worst-reviewed movie of its star’s entire career, and bombed so hard that it ended up losing $100 million, then you’d think any chance of a franchise is dead, buried, and lost to the sands of time forever. Clearly, nobody told the brains behind R.I.P.D.
Lupita Nyong'o's Unique "Wakanda Forever" Workouts Included Underwater Weight Training

Lupita Nyong'o is no stranger to intense workouts — see: her exercise-ball ab workouts and the six-week workout plan she used to get strong for "Black Panther" — but her role in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" required a special kind of training. For the highly anticipated "Black Panther" sequel, Nyong'o had to be ready to visit the aquatic world of Talokan, which meant training on their turf . . . aka underwater.
Box Office: Thanksgiving Sparks Worry as ‘Strange World’ Bombs and ‘Glass Onion’ Sharpens Knife

The Thanksgiving box office is off to a decidedly worrisome start, with overall revenue paling in comparison to other years. For Disney, it appears to be a case of feast or famine. While Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will stay atop the box office chart for the third weekend in a row with a hearty gross of $60 million to $62 million for the five days (Wednesday through Sunday), Disney Animation’s Strange World is bombing.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Cannibalism Is Suddenly Trendy on Screen'Devotion' Director JD Dillard on Jonathan Majors' Show-Stopping Scene: "It Hurts to See Hurt"How Often Do...
How Chris Hemsworth Found a "Silver Lining" to His Alzheimer's Revelation

Chris Hemsworth's "Limitless" series was designed to push the actor out of his comfort zone, but Hemsworth couldn't have predicted how deeply some of the revelations would hit. In the fifth episode of the National Geographic-Disney+ series, Hemsworth discovered he has a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's, and the revelation has prompted the 39-year-old to take a step back from his career. In an interview with Vanity Fair published today, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" star announced that he's planning to take "some time off" to be with his family and "just simplify."
Paris Hilton Will Tell Her "Most Personal Stories Yet" in New Memoir

Paris Hilton is taking control of her narrative. The star has been in the tabloids for decades, often portrayed as a wild child, wealthy heiress, and prototypical social media influencer. But over the years, Hilton has built an entertainment empire that extends from brand partnerships to TV and film to the metaverse. She's also been an outspoken advocate for sexual-abuse survivors and women and girls.
Yes, We're Getting a Third Knives Out Movie From Netflix

After the "Glass Onion" credits finish rolling, you might find yourself with a hankering for another Benoit Blanc mystery, with Daniel Craig as the title detective chewing the scenery all over the place. And we have good news for you: Netflix has already agreed to make a third movie. Way back in March 2021, the streamer bought two followups to 2019's original "Knives Out." According to Variety, Netflix paid $450 million for the pair.
