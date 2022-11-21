CIRI Announces the Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) Designation Holders

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022--

The Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) congratulates the latest Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) designation holders. As the first investor relations certification in North America, the CPIR designation allows investor relations professionals to demonstrate their commitment to lifelong learning and excellence in investor relations. This not only enhances the credibility of the individual achieving the CPIR, but also the credibility of the investor relations profession and our capital markets.

“Investor relations professionals play a critical role in all public companies, leveraging their knowledge in a wide range of disciplines. They are a direct reflection of their management team and Board, and this program further develops essential skills and knowledge needed to fulfill this role successfully,” commented Yvette Lokker, President & CEO of CIRI. “Congratulations to the new CPIR designation holders. Being a CPIR signifies a higher level of knowledge, skill and commitment and lends additional credibility to the investor relations profession, creating greater awareness of the important role that IROs play in the capital markets.”

The following individuals have successfully completed the CIRI/Rotman Investor Relations Certification Program and CIRI’s certification exam, attaining the CPIR designation:

Paul Carpino, CPIR , Vice President, Investor Relations, Rogers Communications

Victoria Clark, CPIR , Principal, Clark Capital Advisory

Annikim Comtois, CPIR , Associate Manager, Investor Relations, Intact Financial Corporation

Katrina Gorzheltson, CPIR , Vice President, Finance Operations, Timbercreek Capital

Harpreet (Harp) Gosal, CPIR , Manager, Brand & Communications, NexGen Energy Ltd.

Kate Hayer, CPIR , Finance Professional

Alison Holditch, CPIR , Manager, Investor Relations, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Cristina Hsyu, CPIR , Governance & Reporting Advisor, Champion Iron Limited

Jonathan Lowenstein, CPIR , Principal, Executive Office Lead, Navigator

Ruth Martin, CPIR, CPA, CA , Director, Investor Relations & Financial Analysis, Crombie REIT

Carolyn Muir, CPIR , Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development, Aurania Resources Ltd.

Arun Prakash, CPIR , Manager, Investor Relations, Deloitte

Setu Purohit, CPIR , Managing Director, Maven Corporate Services Inc.

Michelle Saba, CPIR , Communications Executive & IR Professional

Andrea Sanelli, CPIR , Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, Granite REIT

Melchior (Mel) Schori, CPIR , Manager, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Chorus Aviation Inc.

Khris Singh, CPIR, CPA, CMA , Advisor, Government Relations, Canadian Credit Union Association

Ian Tharp, CPIR , Capital Markets Communications, LodeRock Advisors

Quentin Weber, CPIR , Senior Advisor, Investor Relations, WSP Global Inc.

CIRI’s mandate is to contribute to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital market by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. Recognizing that there was a need for formal education in the field of investor relations, CIRI developed a flexible online and in-person program which was launched in 2011 and refreshed in 2020. CIRI has partnered with the Rotman School of Management, one of the world’s most innovative business schools, to deliver this program, covering all relevant areas of this multi-disciplinary role including capital markets, securities law, regulatory disclosure, accounting, finance, communications, ESG and strategy. Once individuals have successfully completed the program, they write an examination offered through CIRI to become a Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR).

CPIR designation holders are also being recognized in an announcement in the Globe & Mail, Report on Business.

To learn more about the CIRI/Rotman Investor Relations Certification Program, visit CIRI.org/Certification.

About CIRI

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With close to 500 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of IR in Canada. For further information, please visit CIRI.org.

