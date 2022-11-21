ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nicholls has Long Walk in mind for Miranda after Kempton strike

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
A tilt at the Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot next month is in the offing for Miranda following an impressive victory at Kempton.

The Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old made light work of two smart rivals in the Racing TV Mares’ Hurdle, taking the step up to three miles in her stride to claim Listed glory under Harry Cobden.

First-time cheekpieces proved to the liking of the 7-4 second-favourite who tracked Molly Ollys Wishes before taking over two from home.

The race was soon over, and it was 13-8 market leader Martello Sky who eventually took second place, beaten 11 lengths.

Nicholls said: “She ran well on the Flat the other and I put some cheekpieces on just to sharpen her up, but I’m not saying that made the difference today.

“Stepping up to three miles on soft ground has helped, but she is as well as we have ever had her and she looked brilliant. She has won very nicely and beat two good mares.

“Now we know she goes three miles on soft ground it opens up plenty of doors for her. Kevin Stott rode her at Nottingham the other day, where she was a bit unlucky not to win, and he said you could go as far as you want.

“I gave her one run at Worcester in the spring before we put her away over two and a half and we thought then that she wants three miles.”

He added: “I’m going to enter her in the Long Walk (on December 17). She gets 7lb off the geldings and you wouldn’t be afraid of running against them on a stiff track after that performance if it came up testing ground. There is no real star in that division.

“I nearly put her in at Newbury on Friday (Long Distance Hurdle). She is worth sticking in something like that (Long Walk) as you might drop across one of those races where it is really soft. You have to have cover all your options.

“If the Mares’ Hurdle (Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle) at Cheltenham was soft ground she would definitely have a go, but she would want soft ground to bring out the best in her.

“Today was her race and anything she does after this will be a bit of a bonus.”

