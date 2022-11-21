Read full article on original website
Every Black Friday streaming deal: $1.99 Hulu and HBO Max, $0.99 Peacock, 50% off Sling
The best Black Friday streaming deals available now include Hulu for $1.99/month, $8 monthly savings on HBO Max, 15% off Disney+, and more...
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
TechRadar
Check out these super low Black Friday prices on Nintendo Switch OLED bundles
We're seeing some fantastic deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED this Black Friday, with the console itself going for a historic low price. But, if you're looking to set yourself up with some games and accessories, we have two great offers to share. For $399.99 (opens in new tab) you...
Check Out These Massive Black Friday Watch Deals on Amazon
AmazonNow's the time to pick up a nice timepiece for short money.
TechRadar
I'm surprised by how many Black Friday iPhone deals are actually worth it for once
There are hundreds of Black Friday iPhone deals today. It's interesting: when it comes to desirability, the iPhone is something of a standout example. It's the one handset that even those who aren't self-identifying tech fans consistently know by name, and while some might instead vouch for a Samsung Galaxy on occasion, given a choice between the two, most would choose Apple; a truth that's reflected in the sales numbers.
Jalopnik
We Regret to Inform You Jeff Bezos Is Right: Don't Buy a Car on Black Friday
In a recent interview, billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos cautioned Americans against making large purchases during the usual Black Friday shopping bonanza that happens after Thanksgiving. Bezos has faced some criticism for these comments as someone whose entire business model is built on getting folks to spend money — not to mention, as one of the world’s richest people, Bezos can afford to buy any new car, any time, in multiples of hundreds, without feeling any significant financial impact. But we have to grudgingly agree with this one bit of Bezos advice.
TechRadar
The dirt-cheap Fitbit Inspire 2 is secretly the best Black Friday Fitbit deal so far
This is not the first time I've recommended this deal on the Fitbit Inspire 2, and it's not going to be around for much longer, as Fitbit has ended production on the device. Even before the Black Friday Fitbit deals kicked off in earnest, ever since it was revealed the Fitbit Inspire 3 would only arrive with six months of Fitbit Premium, I've maintained the Fitbit Inspire 2, with its free one-year subscription of Premium, is actually the better choice. It's on sale as part of the Black Friday deals at $49.00 at Walmart in the US (opens in new tab) and £44.99 at Argos in the UK (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
This ridiculous Braun shaver discount is the best Black Friday deal I've seen so far
Hold the phone! Black Friday proper has finally arrived in the UK, and the east coast of the US isn't far behind. Black Friday deals have been appearing on either side of the pond for several days now, but we're expecting the next 24 hours to deliver the crème de la crème of this year's discounts.
laptopmag.com
HP Pavilion 12th Gen Intel laptop is now $370 off in jaw-dropping Black Friday deal
The HP Pavilion 15 12th Gen Intel laptop is at a steller price during HP's Black Friday sale. Right now, you can get the 512 model HP Pavilion 15 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Laptop for $629 (opens in new tab). Normally, it costs $999, so that's $370 in savings and a great price for this configuration.
TechRadar
This Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar deal is the budget Black Friday deal I'd get
If you're looking for a home theater sound upgrade on a budget, I think the best affordable Dolby Atmos soundbar deal going right now is the Samsung HW-Q700B, which is its lowest-ever price in the US and UK right now. In the US, you can get the Samsung HW-Q700B for...
TechRadar
Want a Black Friday robot vacuum deal? These are the bots that rock, and the droids to avoid
IRobot Roomba robot vacuums are some of the most desirable available, and there are plenty of Roomba Black Friday deals to be had in this year's sales. In general, robot vacuums are some of the best gadgets to grab in the Black Friday deals, with significant discounts at all price ranges.
livingetc.com
The deal on this 85 inch Samsung TV might be the best bargain we've seen today
We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.
TechRadar
I'm using Black Friday to cover my office in Grid Studio's artwork - and it's glorious
Grid Studio, the company that memoralizes your iPhones and gaming handheld from the past, are holding a Black Friday sale, and already I've taken advantage of this by buying the framed PSP. While there are a bunch of Black Friday deals now live, that's not stopped other companies from launching...
TechRadar
Get £150 off this superb Shark vacuum deal during Black Friday
This Shark vacuum deal is just one of the many 2022 Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) which has impressed us. The Black Friday vacuum deals (opens in new tab) that we've seen (so far) aren't just on the most expensive models, where retailers have loads of wiggle room on price. We're seeing some really good deals on more affordable models too, and this Amazon Black Friday deal is particularly good: with 50% off, this Shark anti-hair wrap upright is now just £149.99 (opens in new tab). That's not a lot of money for a lot of cleaning power.
TechRadar
This Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal might just be the best we've ever seen
Planning on picking up an Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal? The following is certainly the right one for you. Black Friday deals continue apace across all kinds of gaming hardware this week, but the following Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal is among the cream of the crop. It includes the headset and a pair of controllers, alongside Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber, both of which are easily some of the best VR games around.
TechRadar
Amazon Black Friday deals: cheapest ever LG C1 OLED and Echo Dot from $14.99
Amazon's two-day Black Friday sale is full of huge savings. * Deals on Nintendo, Samsung, Hasbro, Adidas and more. Amazon has launched its 48-hour Black Friday sale. Early offers have been available for weeks, but this year's official Amazon Black Friday deals began at 12:01 PST midnight on Thanksgiving - and the epic discount event will run for two full days.
Phone Arena
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
TechRadar
Rare Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Black Friday deal lets you upgrade your PC for less than a PS5
If you've been hankering to upgrade your gaming PC, then we've found the Black Friday deal for you, with retailer Box cutting the price of the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU to just £479.99 (opens in new tab) – down from almost £800. (Not in the UK? Don't worry, we have RTX 3060 Ti deals in the US and other locations below.)
TechRadar
Black Friday Samsung TV deals live: 75-inch QLED TV for $999, and more offers
Black Friday is officially here – most retailers went big with early deals, but the day has arrived, which means even more discounts on great TVs, and Samsung TVs have had some of the best discounts. We saw lots of impressive deals on Samsung TVs across November for all...
TechRadar
Black Friday Apple deals live: record-low prices on Airpods, iPads and more
The Black Friday Apple deals are packed with huge savings. On the hunt for some premium tech today? Our Black Friday Apple deals live blog is here to tell you exactly where you need to be shopping to get the best bargain possible on a new iPad, Apple Watch, or pair of AirPods.
