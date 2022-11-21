Elon Musk has confirmed that his new paid checkmark system for Twitter verification is “tentatively” scheduled to roll out on the platform next Friday, December 2nd. Musk said on Friday that accounts for companies, government officials and entities, and individuals be marked with different colors — “gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.” The tech billionaire added that the switch-up in Twitter’s identity verification strategy is “painful, but necessary” — adding that “all verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of...

19 MINUTES AGO