Alabama State

wvua23.com

Keep money local with Small Business Saturday

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday proclaimed Saturday, Nov. 26, as Small Business Saturday. Alabamians are encouraged to celebrate and support the impact small businesses have on communities across the state. “Not only do our small businesses bring charm and character to Alabama, but they play an integral role in...
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

After midterms, states weighing abortion protections, bans

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Election wins for abortion rights and Democrats could translate into abortion protections in some states. But more restrictions could still be coming elsewhere. This year’s overturning of Roe v. Wade pushed abortion decisions to the states. While the majority of voters oppose total bans, the...
FLORIDA STATE

