US News and World Report
Body of Missing Hiker Found in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who disappeared during a weekend hike in New Hampshire was found dead Wednesday on what would have been her 20th birthday. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, Mass., had planned to hike three peaks in the White Mountains on Sunday. Officials said her mother dropped her off before dawn at a campground near Franconia Notch and alerted authorities when she failed to return by late afternoon.
Extended Gas Tax Holiday, Pandemic Pay on Lawmakers' Agenda
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state legislators will return to the Capitol on Monday to consider extending the soon-to-expire gas tax holiday and increase funding for state pandemic payments to essential workers, as well as vote on several other initiatives aimed at helping residents cope with rising costs. Democratic...
Man Won't Face Death if Convicted of Slayings of 8 in Ohio
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man charged in the 2016 slayings of eight members of a family in southern Ohio will not face the death penalty if convicted. Closing arguments are scheduled next week in the Pike County trial of 31-year-old George Wagner IV. He was arrested along with three of his relatives more than two years after seven members of the Rhoden family and the fiancee of one of them were shot to death in several different locations in August 2016.
