Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Journalist files lawsuit against governor, AG over unfulfilled open records requests
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma-based journalist is suing the state’s governor and attorney general over delays to multiple open records requests, including some filed more than a year ago. In preparation for a book on Indigenous rights, Rebeca Nagle requested copies of emails, letters, documents and calendars from...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Running in 2024 was condition for Parson naming new Missouri AG
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson chose Andrew Bailey, his current chief counsel, to become Missouri’s attorney general on Wednesday and said running for the office in 2024 was essential. “The governor has made it clear it’s in the best interest to carry on the legacy...
KPVI Newschannel 6
After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Gov. Youngkin to propose mental health agenda
Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left seven dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources. While offering few details to reporters following an annual...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kentucky State Sen. Alvarado to become Tennessee's next health commissioner
(The Center Square) – Kentucky state Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, will soon be heading to Tennessee. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Alvarado, a medical doctor and healthcare executive, will become the next commissioner of the state’s Department of Health. The move takes effect Jan. 16. “It’s an honor...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pillen says Jason Jackson will remain as DAS director
Jason Jackson will be retained as director of the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced Wednesday. "Jason has been an asset in shrinking state government by making it more productive and business-minded," Pillen said. "He will continue seeking new innovations, streamlining processes and improving services in government,"...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ricketts shines spotlight on children seeking adoption in Nebraska
Gov. Pete Ricketts saluted Nebraska's adoptive families on the day before Thanksgiving with a proclamation and a personal plea that "every child deserves to have a stable, permanent family of their own." "The family plays a crucial role in social development and is the essential building block of society," the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Crop Connection
The United Soybean Board and The Yield Lab Institute recently challenged companies to create innovations that increase the use and value of soybean meal in existing markets through the Soy Innovation Challenge. The Soy Innovation Challenge will enhance the value of soybean meal in existing markets and uses by targeting several areas.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hilgers plans to resign from Legislature on Jan. 3; senators convene next morning
Speaker Mike Hilgers said he’ll stay in the Legislature as long as he can before moving into the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office early next year. Hilgers submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday outlining his plan to formally resign from the Legislature at midnight on Jan. 3, 2023.
KPVI Newschannel 6
A nontraditional Thanksgiving
It turns out there aren’t many dining options available on Thanksgiving night in northwest Arkansas. With the University of Arkansas’ student body on break and it being a national holiday, most restaurants closed early or never opened. That’s how a handful of Missouri football parents ended up at a Mexican restaurant near Fayetteville, Arkansas, for their Thanksgiving feast last November.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities
The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Helping after the hurricane: Methodist teams respond in Florida after storm Ian
SC United Methodist Volunteers in Mission Early Response Teams (UMVIM ERT) responded twice to the Fort Myers, Florida, area in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 Hurricane decimated portions of the Fort Myers area with 155 mph winds and waves of floodwaters. Its deadly destructive path tore across Florida as the deadliest hurricane to strike the state since the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane.
KPVI Newschannel 6
MercyOne cited for failing to keep unstable patients safe
Over the past 12 months, Iowa hospitals have been cited for dozens of violations, including a dirty surgical suite, patient abuse, inadequate staff, and discharging emergency-room patients with undiagnosed, life-threatening conditions. In one instance, according to state records, Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf discharged a homeless, wheelchair-using veteran to the street,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Plastic bags headed for ban?
Legislators to submit bill next session outlawing single-use plastics in MD. (Nov. 25, 2022) The audience at a recent Maryland Coastal Bays meeting erupted into applause when Bill Dennison, a scientist and professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Studies, told them that Maryland legislators would be introducing a ban on single-use plastic when the General Assembly convenes in January.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Looming railroad workers strike; Lucky Lotto winner gets $550K
A strike of railroad workers could impact Illinois more than other parts of the country. Unions representing rail labor are split on a proposed labor agreement, creating the possibility of a nationwide strike as early as next month. Illinois would be heavily impacted as the only state with all seven Class 1 railroads running through the state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Farming associations work to strengthen Illinois’ food supply chains
(The Center Square) – With a goal of bolstering local food and specialty crops supply chains, three Illinois organizations have joined forces to create the From Food to Flowers: Everything Local conference. The event is the result of the Illinois Farm Bureau, the Illinois Specialty Growers Association and the...
Comments / 0