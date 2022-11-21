Shanquella Robinson’s Family Hold Funeral As Authorities Continue To Investigate Her Death

Over the weekend, the family of Shanquella Robinson held an emotional funeral service in honor of her life and legacy in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to WBTV , Robinson’s close loved ones and family gathered at the Macedonia Baptist Church for her homegoing service on Nov. 19.

Videos and multiple images obtained by the outlet captured attendees crying and hugging one another as the 25-year-old’s casket was carried by a horse-drawn carriage.

Tamika Mallory is working with Shanquella Robinson’s family

Inside, Robinson’s relatives shared their condolences and called for justice in her ongoing murder case. Activist Tamika Mallory was present during the ceremony. The 42-year-old social justice advocate told attendees that she would be helping the family find the suspects responsible for Shanquella’s tragic death.

“We came to ensure there is enough people putting pressure on the entire system to do what is necessary to get justice for this woman,” she said.

“Losing a loved one in the heinous way in which has happened to Shanquella, there will probably never be peace for them. But there cannot just be an open situation. It has to be closed with truth and it has to be that there is accountability for those that are responsible for her death.”

On Oct. 29, Shanquella was found dead at her villa in Cabo, Mexico after she went on vacation with several “friends.”

Authorities say seven guests checked into the Villa Linda 32 with Robinson before the tragic incident occurred. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to multiple news outlets.

Last week, the state attorney general in Mexico, who is leading Robinson’s investigation, said her death was now being investigated as a femicide — a form of a gender-based hate crime.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, an autopsy revealed that Shanquella died from a severe spinal cord injury and “atlas luxation” to her uppermost vertebrae. Initially, the people that were with Shanquella told her mother, Salamondra Robinson, that she had alcohol poisoning prior to her death.

A Blogger claims he was sent the video by someone who was in the room during Shanquella’s attack

Shortly after the autopsy was made public, a horrifying video surfaced that captured Shanquella being violently beaten by an unknown woman. Throughout the clip, at least one other person can be seen recording the vicious attack. One man off camera asks the woman, identified as Robinson, “Can you at least fight back?”

According to The Daily Beast , the harrowing footage was first shared by Gerald Jackson, a blogger from North Carolina. He told the outlet that he received the clip from “ someone who was in the room that sent it to an individual family member they are friends with.”

As the investigation continues, Shanquella’s family says they will stop at nothing until they find out what happened to her.

“Somebody who was there videoing needs to stand up for her,” Quilla Long, Shanquella’s sister told Good Morning America.

“By the grace of God, I think I am going to get to the bottom of this,” Mr. Robinson added to WSOC.

“God ain’t gonna fail. It’s going to come out. I’m not giving up. I am very confident that I am going to have peace of mind.”

New footage of Shanquella surfaces

New footage has surfaced of Shanquella prior to her tragic death. A video obtained by The Neighborhood Talk captured Shanquella playfully yelling and laughing at her “friends” as they were gearing up to go swimming.

“It don’t take that long to get naked. Where y’all at?” she shouted as she searched the villa for her travel mates. Some viewers on social media said that her “friends” acted cold towards her after she happily entered the room to find them chatting in private.

“WOWWWWW this is sad. You can tell they had a problem with her. And probably didn’t say anything cuz she walked in recording,” wrote one social media user. Another person chimed in:

“They was in there talking about her! The body language tells it all!!”

The footage was reportedly posted to Robinson’s “close friends” on Instagram , Yahoo News reported.

Watch the video below.

