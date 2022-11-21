ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

KCTV 5

Christmas In The Park opens Wednesday night at Longview Lake

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The Christmas season’s magic is building up around the Kansas City metro, including at the Longview Lake Beach on Raytown Road in Lee’s Summit. Jackson County Parks + Rec’s 25th annual Christmas in the Sky and 35th annual Christmas in the Park...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KCTV 5

A Kansas grandmother's plea for custody

The 35th Christmas in the Park light display opened for the season Wednesday night bigger than ever. KC Pet Project offers Black Friday ‘Name Your Price Adoptions’ to find homes for hundreds of pets. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. In just the first 22 days of November, nearly...
KANSAS STATE
KFVS12

Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway

CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
CARDWELL, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Store, Locally Owned for 24 Years, Closing for Good

It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week and that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

