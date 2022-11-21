Read full article on original website
Feel the Christmas spirit this weekend in downtown St. Joseph
The Christmas spirit will flow through downtown St. Joseph this weekend as the lights come on and even Santa will make an appearance. Downtown Liaison Christy George with Mosaic Life Care says the festivities in downtown St. Joseph will begin on Saturday with Small Business Saturday. "We want people to...
Christmas In The Park opens Wednesday night at Longview Lake
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The Christmas season’s magic is building up around the Kansas City metro, including at the Longview Lake Beach on Raytown Road in Lee’s Summit. Jackson County Parks + Rec’s 25th annual Christmas in the Sky and 35th annual Christmas in the Park...
5-year-old calls 911 when Lee’s Summit mom suddenly goes into labor
Five-year-old King called 911 and helped save the day when his mom went into labor and quickly gave birth at their house.
Current momentum signals bright future of downtown St. Joseph
A St. Joseph city councilmember has high hopes for the future of the city’s downtown. District Four Councilmember Michael Grimm says there is a lot happening downtown, including the rehabilitation of the old Hatfield Building. “You go on down the street and the old tire building is being redone,”...
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
And the most popular Christmas movie in Missouri is...
‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
Giving thanks really can have a positive impact on your life
We sometimes rush past Thanksgiving on our way to the Christmas shopping season. We shouldn’t, according to a Missouri Western State University psychology professor. Christine Ziemer says it’s important to pause and reflect on all that we have to be grateful for. “I think especially at this time...
A Kansas grandmother's plea for custody
The 35th Christmas in the Park light display opened for the season Wednesday night bigger than ever. KC Pet Project offers Black Friday ‘Name Your Price Adoptions’ to find homes for hundreds of pets. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. In just the first 22 days of November, nearly...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
Red cabin on the lakePhoto byPhoto by Seth kane on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four ideas for a fun and affordable weekend in Missouri.
5-year-old boy who was home with mom helps deliver baby brother
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — A 5-year-old boy is being credited with helping his mom go through an early birth at home. King Young was at home with his mom, Jalessa, on Tuesday. "She just started screaming baby bro was hurting her," King said. The boy brought his mom a...
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS TOTAL DEER HARVEST FOR NOVEMBER PORTION OF FIREARMS SEASON
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) show that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season which ran from November 12 through November 22. Top harvested counties were Franklin with 4,175, Texas with 3,607 and Callaway with 3,416. Totals in...
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
Lee’s Summit man returns home after disappearing on drive to visit wife
Missouri endangered SILVER alert canceled for Lee's Summit man Bernard Gene Zvacek, who left home to visit his wife in the hospital.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
Michigan Store, Locally Owned for 24 Years, Closing for Good
It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
5 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week and that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
The Weirdest Law in Missouri Involves Elephants and Beer – Really
It's really a law in Missouri and it really is strange. It involves elephants and in an unexpected twist of fate also has something to do with beer. Let's go down this rabbit (or elephant) hole. Explore.com decided to rank the weirdest laws in each state. It's an interesting read...
Refueling stop at Kansas City QuikTrip ends in $200,000 scratchers prize
Heading to work one day, he stopped at the QuikTrip at 13100 Holmes Road to gas up and purchased a "Silver Bells" scratchers ticket, according to Missouri Lottery.
