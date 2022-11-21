ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Wizards’ Friday Night Concert with Joe & Teddy Riley

By BreAnna Holmes
Majic 102.3/92.7
Majic 102.3/92.7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jof1X_0jIjA6pw00

Source: Wizards PR

The Washington Wizards’ Friday Night Concert Series is back! This is a free concert that fans can stay in Capital One Arena for after the Wizards’ basketball game.

Teddy Riley and Joe kicked the series off for this season with their performances after the Wizards victory against the Miami Heat on Friday November 18th. Checkout the clips below to see clips from their performances and make sure to get your tickets for the next one! [view schedule in photo above]

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘MyMajic’ TO 24042!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Majic 102.3/92.7 (@majicdc)

Follow Us On TikTok! Click Here

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Majic 102.3/92.7 (@majicdc)

Also See:

Teddy Riley Opens Up About The Heartbreaking Ordeal Him & Millions of Families Are Experiencing Now

Teddy Riley #VERZUZ Babyface Finally Went Down, The Winner Was All of Us Who Witnessed It

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmnE7_0jIjA6pw00

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Heat Nation

Report: Miami Heat are ‘exploring the power forward market’

A new report indicates that the injury-plagued Miami Heat are looking into the possibility of acquiring a power forward, though not at an exorbitant price. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald indicated that Utah Jazz power forward Jarred Vanderbilt has apparently been one of the names mentioned as a possible trade candidate.
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwight Howard Claps Back At Shaq’s Taiwan Diss

Shaq is still a Dwight Howard hater, all these years later. Dwight Howard and Shaq have had beef for a very long time. Although Howard is no longer in the NBA, Shaq still has words for him from time to time. For instance, Howard has been tearing it up in Taiwan, and Shaq doesn’t seem to be impressed.
Yardbarker

Defense Is Still An Issue For the Wizards

The injury bug is beginning to hit the Wizards at a time when their chemistry was coming together. The list of sidelined players includes Bradley Beal, Delon Wright, Rui Hachimura, and Monte Morris. That is a huge chunk of the Wizards starters but on the other hand, it will test their depth which is needed if they expect to make a playoff run.
InsideTheHeat

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Against the Washington Wizards

The Miami Heat finally broke out of his losing slump with a Wednesday win over the Washington Wizards 113-105. -After a slow start to the season, Kyle Lowry has turned it up and is having his best season as a Heat player. After a 28-point performance against the Wizards, he is now averaging 15 points. It’s a huge improvement from last year when he averaged 13 points. He also had five 3-pointers, two of them coming from close to the Heat logo.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal Listed As Questionable Tonight Against The Miami Heat

The Miami Heat won't likely know if they are facing Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal until sometime before Wednesday's tip-off. Beal is listed as questionable because of a quad injury. "He'll be evaluated and then we will make a determination," Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. Beal is arguably having...
MIAMI, FL
The Guardian

Ben Simmons mercilessly booed as Nets lose on his playing return to Philly

A spirited 76ers team playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden spoiled Ben Simmons’ return to Philadelphia with a 115-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Simmons, who has been improving since an awful start to his Nets career, had 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds to the tune of steady boos. Kyrie Irving scored 23 points and Kevin Durant had 20 before coach Jacque Vaughn pulled his starting lineup with three minutes left in the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

NBA Star Power Index: Anthony Davis going beast mode; De'Aaron Fox on fire; Ben Simmons answers Philly bell

Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players getting the most buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing -- it simply means you're capturing the NBA world's attention. This is also not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order. This column will run every week throughout the regular season.
Majic 102.3/92.7

Majic 102.3/92.7

90
Followers
3K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Real Sound of the DMV

 https://mymajicdc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy