Read full article on original website
Related
WPMI
Fleeing from police could become a felony in Alabama
As it now stands, the penalty for attempting to elude law enforcement is a Class A Misdemeanor. That could change in Alabama's upcoming legislative session. A proposed bill would make it a felony. Two of the bills' sponsors said the goal is to deter dangerous behavior which puts law enforcement and the public at risk.
WPMI
Florida legislators could change election laws to help DeSantis with presidential run
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — In what could be a sign of things to come, the new republican majority leaders for Florida's House and Senate are talking about changing state election laws. Those rules generally require candidates to resign from their current position in order to run for another.
WPMI
AAA projects Thanksgiving 2022 to be 3rd most traveled on record, Alabama roadways busy
The American Automobile Association has projected this Thanksgiving holiday to be the third most traveled on record with an estimated 54.6 million people traveling 50 miles or more from home. AAA began tracking travel in 2000. "Those numbers are going to be very close to what we saw in 2019,...
WPMI
AL, Baldwin Co. doctors urge caution for Thanksgiving amid surge in flu cases
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The countdown to Thanksgiving is on, and as families prepare to come together, there's an increase chance for an unwelcome guest: influenza. The state of Alabama is experiencing the highest level of influenza activity possible, according to reports from both the CDC and ADPH.
WPMI
Surge in RSV leaves Oregon hospitals in crisis mode
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — A surge in pediatric RSV cases has pushed Oregon children’s hospitals into crisis standards of care. OHSU Doernbecher’s, Randall Children’s Hospital, and Providence St. Vincent’s pediatric unit are all going into crisis mode. Under the crisis care standards, hospitals are able...
WPMI
Give the gift of a Florida vacation
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The best gift isn't opened, it’s experienced! This holiday, take gift-giving from expected to extraordinary, with a one-of a-kind Florida experience that offers so much more. Travel expert Jennifer Weatherhead shares her favorite Florida travel experiences and some amazing deals. Jennifer has teamed up...
WPMI
Rain tonight, storm threat Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Rain will become widespread tonight and into tomorrow. Some thunder is possible, but there is no risk of severe storms for Alabama at this time and lows will be in the 60s. The rain tomorrow should gradually decrease from west to east through the day tomorrow with highs again near 70. Rainfall totals around one inch are possible.
Comments / 0