Alabama State

Fleeing from police could become a felony in Alabama

As it now stands, the penalty for attempting to elude law enforcement is a Class A Misdemeanor. That could change in Alabama's upcoming legislative session. A proposed bill would make it a felony. Two of the bills' sponsors said the goal is to deter dangerous behavior which puts law enforcement and the public at risk.
Surge in RSV leaves Oregon hospitals in crisis mode

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — A surge in pediatric RSV cases has pushed Oregon children’s hospitals into crisis standards of care. OHSU Doernbecher’s, Randall Children’s Hospital, and Providence St. Vincent’s pediatric unit are all going into crisis mode. Under the crisis care standards, hospitals are able...
Give the gift of a Florida vacation

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The best gift isn't opened, it’s experienced! This holiday, take gift-giving from expected to extraordinary, with a one-of a-kind Florida experience that offers so much more. Travel expert Jennifer Weatherhead shares her favorite Florida travel experiences and some amazing deals. Jennifer has teamed up...
FLORIDA STATE
Rain tonight, storm threat Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Rain will become widespread tonight and into tomorrow. Some thunder is possible, but there is no risk of severe storms for Alabama at this time and lows will be in the 60s. The rain tomorrow should gradually decrease from west to east through the day tomorrow with highs again near 70. Rainfall totals around one inch are possible.
Alabama State

