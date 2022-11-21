Read full article on original website
#25 K-State Pounces on Clemson in Second Half
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (Kansas State Athletics) – (25/rv) K-State turned a three-point halftime lead into a 38-point win, 76-38, over Clemson with a dominating third quarter on Thursday night in the Paradise Jam Reef Division. K-State (6-0) has won six straight games to begin a season for...
In Focus 11/25/22 – MHS Coach Schartz, Wamego Coach Moody
For this special edition of In Focus, we caught up with the coaches of the Manhattan and Wamego High School football teams as they prepare for their Saturday state championship games. In the first segment, Mitch Fortner sat down with Coach Joe Schartz while Troy Coverdale spoke with Coach Weston...
Two injured in late Thursday wreck that closed Seth Child Road
Two people were injured in an overnight wreck that closed Seth Child from late Thursday into early Friday morning. According to the Riley County Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of Seth Child and Anderson Ave. around 11:30 p.m. Arriving officers found a passenger car that was involved in a crash with an SUV.
RCPD Report: 11/23/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft x3 and criminal damage to property in the 300 block of North 5th Street in Manhattan on November 22, 2022, around 10:40 AM. Officers listed Manhattan Housing Authority as the victim when it was reported a known male suspect damaged property owned by the victim. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $635.
Pottawatomie County officials working to redraw commission districts as expansion looms
Pottawatomie County officials held a work session Monday, to discuss how the county will divide population into five districts, now that voters have approved expansion of the board from three to five seats. Two new commissioners will come aboard next year. County Counselor John Watt says the county’s preference is...
Wareham Hall, Inc. seeking community input on future programming plans
A nonprofit that purchased the Wareham Opera House has released a new survey, looking for community input on future programming plans for the venue. Wareham Hall Incorporated will oversee operations, and the associated Wareham Hall Renovation Fund took over ownership of the space in October – planning to turn the historical property into a regional place for the performing arts.
