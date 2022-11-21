Read full article on original website
Related
1350kman.com
#25 K-State Pounces on Clemson in Second Half
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (Kansas State Athletics) – (25/rv) K-State turned a three-point halftime lead into a 38-point win, 76-38, over Clemson with a dominating third quarter on Thursday night in the Paradise Jam Reef Division. K-State (6-0) has won six straight games to begin a season for...
‘It’s really personal’: KU previews Sunflower Showdown
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – After a 55-14 loss to Texas, the Jayhawks look to bounce back against K-State. With a sold out Bill Snyder Family Stadium, bright lights and primetime television, the 121st Sunflower Showdown is set for Saturday night on FOX43 KTMJ. “KU gave me an opportunity out of high school that K-State didn’t give […]
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Kansas
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Kansas on Saturday, November 26, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Looking back on Saturday, obviously a strange first half how everything went down. Both teams scored on defense. There were some explosive plays. We were able to get the extra turnover on the fourth-and-one stop, which I thought was big to take that one and score. It’s 14-nothing, then 14-13, and then, 28-13 and kind of went back and forth a little bit. A couple things that really stuck out to us is getting two field goals in two-minute drives, in essence, with the first field goal with around two minutes left. They elected to use some timeouts to try to save time, which I thought was smart because they were going to get the ball the second half. Then we got a sack and so we started using our timeouts, and then we were able to get another field goal to score twice before half. Even though they were field goals, I thought it was really important there. Then the missed extra points, I thought, were really important because West Virginia was kind of chasing a lot of points the rest of the day and had to go for two and weren't successful there. In essence, you're losing almost a touchdown with two-point conversions misses and missed PATS, and then the missed field goal. So, special teams, I thought, was really good. I thought Malik Knowles was dynamite on special teams as well as a receiver, and our offense was very aggressive and did some really good things in the first half. A little bit tougher probably to do things in the second half because they took about nine minutes off the clock on the first drive and don't get points, which was, I'm sure, demoralizing to the fact of they needed some quick scores, and we were able to get a stop there. Pleased anytime you can go on the road and get a win, especially in Morgantown. It's a really tough place to play. It's a tough environment and our guys were able to handle business and now we're back this week. We’ve got a really good KU team coming in here. I've got a lot of respect for Coach Leipold, does a great job, and they're playing really well. I know they've been beaten the last couple of weeks, but they're a good football team and it should be a heck of a battle here on Saturday.”
1350kman.com
In Focus 11/25/22 – MHS Coach Schartz, Wamego Coach Moody
For this special edition of In Focus, we caught up with the coaches of the Manhattan and Wamego High School football teams as they prepare for their Saturday state championship games. In the first segment, Mitch Fortner sat down with Coach Joe Schartz while Troy Coverdale spoke with Coach Weston...
WIBW
Manhattan seeks first championship since 1988
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been 34 years since the Tribe have held the first place hardware, it’s been 21 years since their last appearance in the state championship. “It’s been a blessing just to be around this group of kids and coaching staff and I’ve really enjoyed it,” Joe Schartz said.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in Kansas […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka Kansas
The Evel Knievel Museum is a non-profit museum in Topeka. The museum includes an exhibit of Knievel's crash helmet that he wore in Caesar's Palace and the Skycycle that he used to make the Jump from the Snake River Canyon. It also includes interactives to learn about Knievel's life and career. Visitors can see the skeleton of the stunt man and view x-rays of his injuries.
KVOE
UPDATE: Emporia woman taken to Newman following Thanksgiving crash near Hartford
An elderly Emporia woman was hospitalized after a wreck near Hartford on Thanksgiving. The accident occured at 1581 Road 100, 8.5 miles west of Hartford, just after 1:10 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers 92-year-old Lola Collinge of Emporia was traveling east on Road 100 in a 2009 Toyota Camry when she lost control of the vehicle.
ksal.com
Driver Hurt in Interstate Crash
A man from Emporia was transported to the hospital in Abilene following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason Hart from Emporia was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala headed west. The car left the road to the right and struck a bridge. It came to rest on the shoulder.
Heart and roots: How a theater performance in the Flint Hills told the story of a Kansas community
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jenny Towns is an artist, educator and communications professional. She is a school choir director and is pursuing her master’s degree in music education at Kansas […] The post Heart and roots: How a theater performance in the Flint Hills told the story of a Kansas community appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police executed an early-morning search warrant at a home in West Topeka as part of an ongoing investigation based out of Douglas Co., Nebraska. Officers were called to a home at 2100 SW Meadow Ln. around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, November 21 on the report of a disturbance.
New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
1350kman.com
In Focus 11/23/22: Ben Sigle, Vickie James, Cliff Williams, John Cox
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus Manhattan Running Company’s Ben Sigle previews the 2022 Turkey Trot in Manhattan. Riley County and City of Manhattan Food and Farm Council Director Vickie James also joined the program. In our final segment we spoke with USD 378 Riley County Superintendent Cliff...
WIBW
Riley County police report missing teen found
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen reported missing Thursday morning in Manhattan has been located, authorities said. Riley County Police Department officials said early Thursday afternoon that Jaslynn Baumann, 14, had been located and was safe. Earlier on Thursday, Riley County police asked the public’s help in locating the missing...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Olive Cafe
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you haven’t visited Downtown Topeka in awhile, you are in for a lot of changes, one of which is a taste of The Mediterranean. Olive Cafe is located at 10th and Kansas and it offers a cuisine of food that you may not be used to.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Truckhenge in Topeka Kansas
The site is accessible by one single door that connects the structures. The site has been used as a boerenland for generations, but it was turned into an overcoming site in 1990. A team of local artists and businesses joined forces to create this unique piece of art. Truckhenge has...
WIBW
Previous district magistrate judge to take over Manhattan’s municipal bench
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A previous district magistrate judge will take over the City of Manhattan’s municipal bench as Judge Caffey steps down after 40 years. Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22, that James R. Kepple has been named as the city’s new Municipal Court Judge. Kepple, who currently serves as a District Magistrate Judge for the 21st Judicial District in Riley Co., will start his new position on Nov. 28.
KAKE TV
Police: Woman found dead in Marysville
MARSHALL COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - An investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in Marysville, Kansas. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says they requested KBI assistance at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Their investigation revealed that at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, a 911...
Comments / 0