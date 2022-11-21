And just like that, the year enters its waning moments. But over on Netflix, that means one last bevy of content to announce for the final month of 2022. Besides returning series like Emily in Paris and Money Heist — Joint Economic Area, the service will also debut the long-awaited Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. We admit we’re still a bit surprised director Rian Johnson chose to brand the series as “Knives Out” and not “A Benoit Blanc Mystery.” But we look forward to seeing Daniel Craig‘s offbeat detective take up a new challenge as he and several other people are invited to a private island to play a mystery game. But when the game turns deadly, it will be up to Blanc to suss out the clues and the culprit. The film debuts December 23rd.

