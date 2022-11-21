Read full article on original website
Critiquing Comics #223: ‘Here 2 Cypher’
Here 2 Cypher is an anthology of stories written by Brandon Hayes, whose story Thready Tim and Jason enjoyed back in January. Does this set of stories stack up against that book? The guys evaluate the collection in this episode. Brought to you by:. Apple Podcasts | Google Play |...
Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)
Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
‘You’ Season 4 Release Date Will Arrive Earlier Than Expected
Get ready to see Joe Goldberg slash professor Jonathan Moore back in action! You season 4 is coming – and earlier than expected. Back in September, Netflix announced season 4 of the hit Penn Badgley show would be split into two parts, with part 1 arriving on February 10 2023 and part 2 being released a month later, on March 10. But on November 24, Thanksgiving day, Netflix gave fans a lot more to be grateful for with an “updated travel itinerary” of the new season on Twitter. What are the New You Season 4 Release Dates? Like a stalker who finds you...
Previewing ‘Strontium Dog The Son’: Featuring The Final Wagner And Ezquerra Johnny Alpha Story
Released in time for a late Christmas pressie, Strontium Dog: The Son is the final John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra Strontium Dog together with plenty more for all the Johnny Alpha fans in your life!. Coming out on Wednesday 23rd November… very shortly in fact. Where the hell does the...
First Look: ‘Kroma By Lorenzo De Felici’ #2 From Skybound
We had the revelation of the Kroma by Lorenzo De Felici #2 covers last week and now we get a first look too. Coming from Skybound on Wednesday, December 21st, let’s taek a look at the synopsis and preview pages below:. After last issue’s shocking final page, Kroma ventures...
Rise Of The All-Rider In ‘Avengers Forever’ #11 Preview
“THE PILLARS: CONCLUSION! The greatest collection of Avengers ever seen has been assembled from across the Multiverse, representing each of the core pillars of the group’s infinite incarnations. But for one pivotal figure, there are no other variants to be found anywhere in creation. Robbie Reyes is a Ghost Rider unlike any other. And now at last, his ultimate form must be unleashed. Now rises the All-Rider.”
Archie And The Gang Head To India And Welcome A New Character
Bollywood star Prasad Arora makes his debut in January’s The Archies In India graphic novel. Following the announcement of The Archies, an upcoming feature film directed by Zoya Akhtar and set in India, Archie Comics continues to celebrate its longstanding connection to the country with a new member of its iconic cast of comic book characters. In The Archies In India graphic novel releasing in January, a Bollywood star catches the attention of Betty and Veronica, adding a fun new dynamic to Riverdale’s relationships.
Webcomic Weekly: Dan Schkade Imagines Dr Fate As Other Kinds Of Magic Guys…
Webcomic Weekly, Comicon’s look at the world of online comics in whatever form they take. This week it’s a return to Dan Schkade’s fine cartooning as he takes a look at Dr Fate…. Sometimes webcomics are long, involved things, multi-parters and long adventures. But sometimes they’re a...
Previewing ‘Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ #2
“The creepiest Spider-Story in years continues! Beset and beleaguered by the wicked power of DEMON BEAR, Peter Parker is having nightmares whenever he falls asleep and sometimes even when he hasn’t! Worse still, it’s making his time as Spider-Man even MORE difficult! But there’s no rest for a weary spider, and the web-slinger will have no choice but to dig in and hang on—unless he wants to meet a grizzly end! (Hah. Grizzly!)”
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Tops Our Netflix Picks In December
And just like that, the year enters its waning moments. But over on Netflix, that means one last bevy of content to announce for the final month of 2022. Besides returning series like Emily in Paris and Money Heist — Joint Economic Area, the service will also debut the long-awaited Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. We admit we’re still a bit surprised director Rian Johnson chose to brand the series as “Knives Out” and not “A Benoit Blanc Mystery.” But we look forward to seeing Daniel Craig‘s offbeat detective take up a new challenge as he and several other people are invited to a private island to play a mystery game. But when the game turns deadly, it will be up to Blanc to suss out the clues and the culprit. The film debuts December 23rd.
Preview: Flamewar Charges Into Battle In ‘Transformers– Shattered Glass II’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Transformers: Shattered Glass II #4, out today from writer Danny Lore, artists Daniel Khanna and Gigi Dutreix, colorist John-Paul Bove, and letterer Jake M. Wood. ‘Tired of waiting for Megatron to give an order, Flamewar charges into battle in the airspace above Metroplex....
Take A Visual Journey Into The Creation Of ‘The Cuphead Show!’
Dark Horse Books has announced The Art of The Cuphead Show! for Summer 2023. Lead writer of the popular Netflix series Deeki Deke guides fans on a behind-the scenes tour through The Cuphead Show!’s creation including never before seen graphics and insights directly from the crew. Immerse yourself in...
Between Two Worlds: Reviewing ‘Catwoman’ #49
Things get a lot more complicated and even more allies and enemies are brought onto the playing field as ‘Catwoman’ continues to delve deep into the character and escalate her war on the mob elements plaguing Gotham City. A handful of solid action scenes accompany a really interesting character-heavy issue that addresses a lot of what Catwoman is going through as she tries to have her foot in numerous worlds at the same time.
Kickstarting Comics: Neill Cameron’s ‘X365’ – Multiple Worlds/Multiple Storylines, Experimental Comics Done So Right
One of the best webcomics I saw in 2020 turns into what will be one of the best graphic novels of 2023 – Neill Cameron’s X365 is funding on Kickstarter right now. I made a comic, one panel a day, for a whole year. This is what happened.
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing This Week’s ‘Star Wars’ Comics
ALL-NEW ADVENTURES FOR THE GREATEST JEDI OF ALL TIME! To some, he was a legend. To others, he was a teacher. Now Yoda is all but forgotten, living in exile and haunted by the past. As a strangely familiar voice echoes through the swamps of Dagobah, Yoda must revisit the many lessons he has given over the years, from the days of the High Republic to the chaos of the Clone Wars. In the first of three story arcs, a desperate cry for help reaches the Jedi Council on Coruscant and only Yoda can respond. But how far will he go to protect a community from attack?
Preview: There Are Two Sides To Every Story – ‘Brink’ Book 5 Is Masterful Comics
“The year is 2096 and Earth has been reduced to an uninhabited wasteland. What was left of humanity was evacuated into overpopulated space stations, or ‘Habitats’. Nolan Maslow, a journalist working for The Herald, is investigating the death of HSD agent Brinkmann and the sect that has infiltrated the maintenance workers of Ludmilla Habitat. He will find out that even his most outrageous theories cannot encompass what is actually happening behind the scenes of the habitat.”
Extended Preview: ‘My Bad’ Vol. 2 #1 From Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman And Peter Krause
In the latest AHOY Comics newsletter we get an extended preview of My Bad Vol.2 #1, the comic book that embraces in the silliness of the Silver Age with a modern satirical spin courtesy of co-writers Mark Russell and Bryce Ingman, artist Peter Krause and colourist Kelly Fitzpatrick. And out Wednesday 30th November.
Trouble In Paradise Averted, But At A Cost: Reviewing ‘The Prodigy: The Icarus Society’ #5
Edison Crane may be a genius but the way he escapes his captors in ‘The Prodigy: The Icarus Society’ #5 is one of the oldest tricks in the book. A trick that weakens what should have been a grand and verbose finale to an otherwise engaging series. Overall.
‘Tales Of The Jedi’ – A Review Of The Count Dooku Story
There’s an argument to be made that Star Wars works better in animation than it does in live action. Shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, The Bad Batch — and now Tales of the Jedi — are all very solid additions to the Star Wars mythology, and Count Dooku’s (Corey Burton) episodes in Tales are especially well done. Dooku is, largely, a character that has flown under the radar. He had a prominent role in the Prequel series and Clone Wars, but hasn’t yet been fully developed into his own character the way he deserves. The Tales of the Jedi episodes featuring him rectify that.
Dark Horse Comics And Things From Another World Announce Two New Vice Presidents
Things From Another World Promotes Jules Morales to VP of Retail Operations, and Dark Horse Comics Promotes Cara O’Neil to VP of Marketing. “Pop culture, especially comic books, has been a huge part of my life from a very young age,” Jules said. “I have very clear memories of seeing Batman vs Predator on the shelf and having the entire concept blow my mind. Being able to share the love and enjoyment of such an important medium with so many people means a lot to me. It’s a dream come true to be a part of a company with such a rich history in the industry.”
