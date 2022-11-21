Read full article on original website
High Desert Grange at National Grange Convention
The National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry held its 156th annual convention at the Nugget in Sparks from Nov. 15 through Nov. 19. The convention provided opportunities for youth and adults throughout the country to demonstrate their skill and knowledge in all things Grange. High Desert Grange members showed off their talents in various venues, including static displays and live presentations.
Scharmann Sworn in As County Commissioner
Anne McMillin, Churchill County PIO Bus Scharmann is Sworn in as County Commissioner to fill the unexpired term vacated by Greg Koenig. Harry “Bus” Scharmann was sworn in on November 18 as Churchill County Commissioner, District 3. Scharmann replaces Dr. Greg Koenig, who was elected to the State Assembly, District 38. Scharmann will serve out the remaining two years of Koenig’s term on the county commission.
Downtown Revitalization Continues on Maine Street
Last week A&K Earth Movers were set up on Maine Street at 8 a.m. Friday morning, November 18, to continue demolition of the old Headquarters Bar and buildings south of the existing Nugget building. For several years, Scott Tate, owner of the WCW Corporation that owns the Nugget and the...
Library Interns Produce Virtual Storytime
Courtesy Churchill County Library Estella McHaney, Storytime intern reads for the YouTube production of Storytime. The Churchill County Library interns, both middle school students, took over Story Time this week and presented Virtual Storytime. Storytime intern, Estella McHaney read The Cat In the Hat, while IT intern Kage Oyler recorded and edited her reading.
Construction Gearing up on the Truckee Canal Maintenance Project
On November 4, 2022, the Bureau of Reclamation and Truckee-Carson Irrigation District held an official project ground-breaking ceremony according to a recent press release. The project is being funded through Infrastructure Law and intends to restore the safe, long-term operation of the Truckee Canal. The event marked the beginning of Phase 1 of a multi-phased construction project known as the Truckee Canal Extraordinary Maintenance Project. This first phase will line approximately 3.5 miles of the canal through the City of Fernley to provide structural integrity and community safety.
