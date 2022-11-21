Read full article on original website
'Thank you WGXA': Business owner recovers stolen U-Haul truck after seeing it on news
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- When U-Haul business owner Napoleon Daniely turned on the afternoon news, he didn't expect to find what he was looking for. "I was just shocked," exclaimed Daniely. To Daniely's surprise, after watching our exclusive coverage of a Tuesday morning shooting in north Macon, he found his stolen...
Arrest made in aggravated assault and auto entry incident
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- An arrest has been made for four male juveniles who broke into a vehicle at Walmart on November 21, 2022. Georgia State Troopers heard the description of the suspects and saw the four males running from the area. State Troopers chased down the males who were then taken into custody by Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies.
Four teens charged with stealing multiple cars in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Four teens face charges in connection to stealing four cars in Macon. They are now charged with four counts each of carjacking and aggravated assault. They were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center. The teens also face robbery charges after deputies say they stole from...
UPDATE: 4 juveniles arrested in car break-in, shooting at Walmart on Gray Highway
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:40 p.m.:. Bibb deputies, with the help of Georgia State troopers, have arrested four people in the shooting that happened at the Walmart located at 1401 Gray Highway Monday night. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 39-year-old man was walking...
4 boys arrested, man shot during Bibb County burglary
Four boys were arrested after a man was shot during a burglary Monday night in Bibb County. Just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 21, the victim, Jason Seales, 39, was walking to his vehicle in a Walmart parking lot that was parked near a wooded area. Seales noticed a group...
Bibb deputies asking for help solving Thanksgiving Circle K robbery
MACON, Ga. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in a Thanksgiving day robbery. According to a release, deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Circle K on Vineville Avenue around 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. A masked man entered the...
Death of Bleckley County inmate under investigation by GBI
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Sheriff Kris Coody said he has requested the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to find out what caused the death of inmate. Coody said that detention officers noticed Christopher Wayne Arnold, 52, fall from a stool in the dayroom where he was sitting Thanksgiving evening.
Bibb deputies say victim of shooting on Houston Avenue is 12-years-old
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated assault that occurred in the 3400 block of Houston Ave on Wednesday. Bibb Deputies received a call for a car crash just after 4 Wednesday afternoon. On the way to the scene Bibb...
1 arrested, thousands of dollars worth of stolen toys recovered in Coweta
One person was arrested and tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen items, many of them toys, were recovered after deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in Coweta County, officials said.
U.S. Marshals Arrest Three Teenagers in Cochran Homicide Investigation
According to the GBI, three teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).
Bizarre accident involving a horse kills Loganville grandmother, suspect at-large
Grandmother dies after crashing car into a man on horseback, suspect still at-large. The woman's granddaughter was in the back seat when their car crashed into a man riding a horse on a road in Loganville. The crash killed the horse and left the woman with fatal injuries. The young girl escaped the wreck.
State Troopers: Hancock County teen dies after accident
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. -- Georgia State patrol troopers are investigating a fatal accident that killed a teen. According to a release, troopers went out to Anna Poole Road for a vehicle accident. Troopers found out that a 16-year-old boy was driving an ATV when he lost control and was thrown...
Fight between friends escalates to murder arrest, Clayton County Police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man is sitting behind bars after police said he shot and killed his friend. Tyrone Taylor, 36, is accused of fatally shooting a man at a Riverdale home, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Officers were called to the area just before 1 p.m....
70-Year-Old Martha Showers Died In A Car Crash In Jones County (Jones County, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the 300 block of Highway 57 near Twiggs County around 4 p.m. The victim was identified as 70-year-old Martha Showers of Twiggs County.
3 Georgia teens arrested and charged with murder
The News: Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (b) (7 counts).
Macon community ways in on crime redemption strategy
Macon, Ga. (WGXA) -- Wade White owns Razorline Barbershop in Macon on Montpelier Ave. and he said closing or reducing hours for food and vice marts due to crime isn't the answer. "What I feel like that did was, it took a lot of the groceries we needed," White said...
Macon man arrested 8 days after leading Twiggs officers on chase
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man who ran away from a traffic stop in Twiggs County last week is now in custody. 38-year-old Ashley Wade Brown faces more than a dozen charges, according to Twiggs County Chief Deputy Buddy Long. Long says that on November 14, a Twiggs...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding group of teens connected to three Macon car thefts
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three cars stolen overnight beginning on Monday. The first happened in the parking lot of the Reliance Food Mart on 3590 Napier Avenue just before 9 p.m. A silver 2014 Dodge Avenger was taken at gun point by four boys.
Houston County Deputies looking for information on missing, wanted woman
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman wanted on two outstanding warrants has been reported missing in Houston County. According to Houston County Deputies, 32-year-old Chelsea Metz was last seen by her family on November 3rd in Houston County and is believed to now be in the Metro Atlanta area.
