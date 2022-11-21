BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- An arrest has been made for four male juveniles who broke into a vehicle at Walmart on November 21, 2022. Georgia State Troopers heard the description of the suspects and saw the four males running from the area. State Troopers chased down the males who were then taken into custody by Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies.

