Monroe County, GA

wgxa.tv

Arrest made in aggravated assault and auto entry incident

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- An arrest has been made for four male juveniles who broke into a vehicle at Walmart on November 21, 2022. Georgia State Troopers heard the description of the suspects and saw the four males running from the area. State Troopers chased down the males who were then taken into custody by Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Four teens charged with stealing multiple cars in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Four teens face charges in connection to stealing four cars in Macon. They are now charged with four counts each of carjacking and aggravated assault. They were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center. The teens also face robbery charges after deputies say they stole from...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb deputies asking for help solving Thanksgiving Circle K robbery

MACON, Ga. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in a Thanksgiving day robbery. According to a release, deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Circle K on Vineville Avenue around 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. A masked man entered the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Death of Bleckley County inmate under investigation by GBI

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Sheriff Kris Coody said he has requested the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to find out what caused the death of inmate. Coody said that detention officers noticed Christopher Wayne Arnold, 52, fall from a stool in the dayroom where he was sitting Thanksgiving evening.
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

U.S. Marshals Arrest Three Teenagers in Cochran Homicide Investigation

According to the GBI, three teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).
COCHRAN, GA
wgxa.tv

State Troopers: Hancock County teen dies after accident

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. -- Georgia State patrol troopers are investigating a fatal accident that killed a teen. According to a release, troopers went out to Anna Poole Road for a vehicle accident. Troopers found out that a 16-year-old boy was driving an ATV when he lost control and was thrown...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

3 Georgia teens arrested and charged with murder

The News: Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (b) (7 counts).
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon community ways in on crime redemption strategy

Macon, Ga. (WGXA) -- Wade White owns Razorline Barbershop in Macon on Montpelier Ave. and he said closing or reducing hours for food and vice marts due to crime isn't the answer. "What I feel like that did was, it took a lot of the groceries we needed," White said...
MACON, GA

