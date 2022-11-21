Read full article on original website
1958 Gibson Les Paul played onstage for years by Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers Band hits the auction block
The guitar – which began life as a Goldtop, but was later given a sunburst finish at Betts' request – is expected to sell for between $800,000 and $1.2 million. A 1958 sunburst Gibson Les Paul owned and played on stage by Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts has hit the auction block.
The 10 best covers of Jimi Hendrix songs
Jimi at 80: Born in Seattle on November 27, 1942, Jimi Hendrix would have celebrated his 80th birthday this week. Throughout this week on Guitar World, we'll celebrate his genius and game-changing impact on the world of guitar playing. When someone is widely hailed as the greatest guitar player ever,...
Fender and Guitar Center team up for exclusive American Ultra models that flash their tastiest collaborative finish yet – Umbra Burst
Almost exactly a year ago today, Fender joined forces with Guitar Center to unveil a range of exclusive new-look American Ultra Stratocaster and Telecaster models, which flashed a neat Denim finish. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the...
Watch Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson repel an unwelcome stage invader – with his Fender Telecaster
Footage has emerged of the Black Crowes and security physically removing a persistent stage invader at the band’s recent show at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, Australia on November 20. The crowd member who unwisely took it upon themselves to get onstage was involved in an altercation with the...
Jim Dunlop announces glow-in-the-dark Jerry Cantrell Firefly Cry Baby wah pedal
Jerry Cantrell and Jim Dunlop have teamed up for a new take on his signature JC95 wah pedal, dubbed the Firefly Cry Baby wah. The Firefly features firefly artwork and a ‘JC Cantrell’ logo on the tread, both of which glow in the dark, as do the front badge and bottom plate text.
Wilko Johnson, Dr. Feelgood guitarist and major influence on the '70s English punk movement, dies aged 75
Johnson passed away in his home on Monday (November 21), a statement on his social media pages confirms. Wilko Johnson, guitarist and vocalist of British rock band Dr. Feelgood who heavily influenced the English punk movement in the ‘70s, has died aged 75. News of Johnson’s death was confirmed...
How to incorporate open-string drones into an improvised blues solo
Taking inspiration from Muddy Waters' Rollin' Stone, this lesson will teach you how to make your one guitar sound fuller. Here, we're looking at the basic elements that make up Muddy Waters’ rhythm guitar playing and approach to single-note lines and solos on his blues classic, Rollin’ Stone. One essential element is his inclusion of open-string drones.
The untold history of the Gibson Les Paul/SG TV
A close relative of the Junior that appeared in several guises, this double-cut is now a lesser-spotted gem in the vintage market. Gibson entered the solidbody electric guitar market in 1952 with the introduction of the Les Paul Model/Goldtop. In 1954, the single-cutaway Gibson Les Paul range was expanded to include the top-of-the-line ‘black beauty’ Custom and the single P-90-pickup Sunburst finish Junior, while the following year saw the introduction of the dual-P-90 Limed Mahogany finish Special.
Mesa/Boogie bolsters its iconic Rectifier catalog with 25-watt Badlander head and 1x12 combo
Now, two years after the Badlander's launch, Mesa/Boogie has bolstered its range by issuing a 25-watt amp head and 1x12 combo. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
Alter Bridge: “One of the hardest dances to do is to make something heavy and technical and still emotional at the same time”
Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy on making Alter Bridge's heaviest album yet with a PRS Tele-a-like, an impossible number of guitar picks and not one but two Dumble amps. Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy have been honing their guitar double act in Alter Bridge for the best part of two decades. As they sit together in the bar of London’s Royal Garden Hotel, they laugh when Myles says, “We’ve been playing together for so long, we’ve now morphed into one being!”
Level 42 legend Mark King on his 5 most famous bass guitars
“This guy from Alembic showed up with a suitcase and said that he wanted to make a bass for me”. Echoing the likes of Stanley Clarke and Louis Johnson, Mark King’s slapped-bass grooves have directed Level 42 to record sales of over 30 million since starting out in 1980 and he remains one of the UK’s most prominent bass guitar exports. “40 years on it all seems to pale into insignificance,” he says. “It was a long time ago, but at the same time it seems like only yesterday.”
Watch Jeff Beck’s flawless jam of Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing with Johnny Depp on rhythm guitar
Beck once again proves he's just getting better and better, delivering an emotive, improv-heavy performance of the 1967 classic. Earlier this month, Jeff Beck completed his 2022 tour of the US, which saw the electric guitar icon team up with actor/guitarist and new-found bandmate Johnny Depp for a stint of dates across October and November.
Josh Smith teases new-look, freshly spec’d version of his Ibanez FLATV1 signature guitar
We have a sneaky suspicion that Ibanez is cooking up some seriously tasty signature guitars at the moment. Not even a fortnight ago, Lari Basilio – owner of the brand’s best-selling LB1 single-cut – shared a sneak peek at what looked like a freshly finished version of her flagship Violet electric guitar.
The 1975’s Adam Hann on his love of John Petrucci’s signature model, divvying up parts with Matty Healy and snapping up Klon Centaurs
It’s a grey Monday morning, and Adam Hann, lead guitarist of indie-pop behemoths The 1975, is reflecting on the burnout caused from recording the band’s fourth album, 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form. “We decided to do our third and fourth albums back to back,” he says....
Get in on Positive Grid's Black Friday bonanza with a massive $120 off the Riff guitar interface
You'll need to act fast – these savings on the game-changing audio interface won't be around for long. It's fair to say that Positive Grid Spark revolutionized the competitive practice amp market. From the original Spark model to the new Spark Mini, players have been singing the praises of these versatile, smart amps ever since their release. Now, not content on just shaking up the world of small amps, Positive Grid set its sights on the equally competitive audio interface market, releasing the much-loved Riff interface to rave reviews. And if you fancy seeing what all the fuss is about, you can do it for a whole lot less, with Positive Grid slashing a mega $120 off the Riff, as well as offering heavily discounted software bundles (opens in new tab).
Nickelback's Chad Kroeger reveals the 10 guitarists who shaped his sound – and they're heavier than you might expect
The Canadian rocker on the two guitarists he'd love to see face off in a downpicking contest, how a Dimebag Darrell solo ended up on a Nickelback song, and what it's like to play Angus Young's Gibson SG. When Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger sang the line “I want a new...
Dave Mustaine: Lars Ulrich wrote the opening riff to Metallica’s Master of Puppets
Earlier this month, Megadeth frontman and electric guitar player Dave Mustaine sat down for an interview with Songfacts (opens in new tab). In it, he confirmed his next Gibson signature guitars – an Explorer and a 24-fret Les Paul, to be exact – and discussed his desire to work with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, his former bandmates in Metallica, again.
Get a year’s Guitar Tricks subscription and extras worth $400 for just $99 with this amazing value Black Friday deal
Sign up and save on these highly-rated online guitar lessons and start playing better today. It’s that time of the year when new hobbies are picked up and new year’s resolutions are on the horizon, with plenty of people picking up a guitar for the first time and looking to strum their first few chords. Thankfully for all the beginner guitarists out there, Guitar Tricks have discounted their annual subscription to just $99 (opens in new tab) in their Black Friday sale. Including thousands of guitar lessons, you also get a Custom Lesson Plan and four free gifts worth $196, taking the total value of this amazing deal up to a whopping $400.
