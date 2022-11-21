Thomann’s excellent value Harley Benton guitars just got even more tempting for Black Friday - here’s 8 of the best deals

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Get a year’s Guitar Tricks subscription and extras worth $400 for just $99 with this amazing value Black Friday deal
Sign up and save on these highly-rated online guitar lessons and start playing better today. It’s that time of the year when new hobbies are picked up and new year’s resolutions are on the horizon, with plenty of people picking up a guitar for the first time and looking to strum their first few chords. Thankfully for all the beginner guitarists out there, Guitar Tricks have discounted their annual subscription to just $99 (opens in new tab) in their Black Friday sale. Including thousands of guitar lessons, you also get a Custom Lesson Plan and four free gifts worth $196, taking the total value of this amazing deal up to a whopping $400.
Guitar World Magazine
Get in on Positive Grid's Black Friday bonanza with a massive $120 off the Riff guitar interface
You'll need to act fast – these savings on the game-changing audio interface won't be around for long. It's fair to say that Positive Grid Spark revolutionized the competitive practice amp market. From the original Spark model to the new Spark Mini, players have been singing the praises of these versatile, smart amps ever since their release. Now, not content on just shaking up the world of small amps, Positive Grid set its sights on the equally competitive audio interface market, releasing the much-loved Riff interface to rave reviews. And if you fancy seeing what all the fuss is about, you can do it for a whole lot less, with Positive Grid slashing a mega $120 off the Riff, as well as offering heavily discounted software bundles (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine
What’s the best guitar riff of 2022?
As the year draws to a close, we here at Guitar World like to take a moment to look back and reflect upon 12 months of guitar music that blazed trails and melted faces. With the help of an all-star cast of guitarists, the wider GW editorial family and you, dear readers, we’ve assembled a list of this year’s greatest riffs – and now we want you to tell us the best.
Guitar World Magazine
Guitar Center's massive Black Friday sale has landed – prices slashed on big brands from Fender to Martin
Explore huge price drops on a range of popular guitars, amps and effects, including the Fender Player Stratocaster and Boss Katana. It’s fair to say the Black Friday guitar deals are in full swing with all the major music retailers unveiling their sales this week. The latest tasty sale comes from the folks over at Guitar Center – and we must say, we are mighty impressed with what's on offer this year. From now until 28 November you can bag eye-watering discounts on a huge number of products and major brands (opens in new tab) across their site.
Guitar World Magazine
Fender and Guitar Center team up for exclusive American Ultra models that flash their tastiest collaborative finish yet – Umbra Burst
Almost exactly a year ago today, Fender joined forces with Guitar Center to unveil a range of exclusive new-look American Ultra Stratocaster and Telecaster models, which flashed a neat Denim finish. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the...
