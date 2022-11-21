Read full article on original website
Bigpeters
2d ago
Now do Boise council member Sanchez; who has openly writen about her racist veiws against community members. That includes the verbally attacked against a college students at a BSU. Don't forget mention The Hispanic Cultural Center that made a ethics complaint against her or the miss use of campaign funds.
Reply
7
Junior Buell
2d ago
Why is there not an ongoing investigation of the mayor. And her supposedly obstructing internal affairs investigation covering up complaints
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?Aneka DuncanBoise, ID
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Related
Mayor of Idaho’s largest city launches police investigation
The mayor of Idaho’s largest city has launched an investigation to determine if a police officer, whose ties to a white supremacist group became known after he retired, violated the rights of any residents during his 22 years with the agency. The post Mayor of Idaho’s largest city launches police investigation appeared first on Local News 8.
Retired Boise Police captain was engaging in racist rhetoric during his employment with BPD
BOISE, Idaho — A group of white supremacists converged on Burns, Tennessee, this past weekend for the American Renaissance conference. It's sponsored by the New Century Foundation, which is defined by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as a think tank that promotes "pseudo-scientific studies and research that purports to show the inferiority of blacks to whites." A recently-retired Patrol Captain from the Boise Police Department, Matthew Bryngelson, was slated to speak at this white nationalist conference, under the pseudonym "Daniel Vinyard."
boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise City Council members and union reps react to controversial former police captain
Over the weekend we learned that a former Boise Police captain was speaking at the American Renaissance Conference in Burns, Tennessee. The organization’s website is part of the New Century Foundation, which the Southern Poverty Law Center calls “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of Blacks to Whites.”
KIVI-TV
BPD Union reacts to former Captain's participation in questionable conference
BOISE, Idaho — Police unions, departments and associations across the state have spoken out, condemning a former Boise Police Department Captain’s participation in a questionable conference over the weekend. The conference host, American Renaissance has been designated as a “white nationalist hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law...
Update: Boise Police looking for a vehicle as part of investigation
BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, Nov. 21 police shot Jeremy Waste when he refused to comply with officers over an outstanding warrant over aggravated battery and brandished a knife. Waste was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Ada County Jail. The Ada County Critical Incident Task...
Michael Vaughan case: Crews finish searching Fruitland property for evidence
BOISE, Idaho — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff on Wednesday confirmed crews finished processing the entire home off Redwing Street in Fruitland, where investigators were looking for the possible remains of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Investigators have been out at...
OK IDAHO! Meridian’s TopGolf is Ready
Topgolf only has a few locations around the country but has been eyeing the Boise / Meridian area for quite a while before finally being able to come to an agreement on the land. Some groups of lucky Idahoans got to go check the place out for the Soft Opening...
Crash in Caldwell kills Greenleaf café owner
CALDWELL, Idaho — Nathan Daniels, 49, died Tuesday night after a pickup struck him in the area of South 20th Avenue and Fillmore Street, the Canyon County coroner has confirmed. Idaho State Police said in a news release that the driver, a 39-year-old Caldwell man, was headed south on...
Search Continues for Michael Vaughan in Idaho Home
It has been an ongoing search that has spanned over a year's time now--Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again. It has been painful to watch the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.
Turkey Alternatives Are More Common On Thanksgiving Than Most Know
If gratitude is the star on Thanksgiving, is what we feast on really all that important? If you ask me, my answer is a firm "no." It's only been a few years since I learned of others who felt the same as me. As it turns out, we're not the rare birds many of us thought we were. Contesting turkey at Thanksgiving is a dilemma as old as the holiday itself.
wrkf.org
What we know about the 4 University of Idaho murders
On Nov. 13, four University of Idaho students were found dead in an off-campus house. No suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders. Boise State Public Radio’s James Dawson joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to share the latest on the case. This article was originally...
One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho
Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
idahobusinessreview.com
Hawley Troxell joins with Witherspoon Kelley
Boise-headquartered Hawley Troxell and a team of approximately 30 attorneys from Witherspoon Kelley are joining together in a move intended to expand and enhance services for clients in Coeur d'Alene, Spokane and across the Northwest. With the expansion, Hawley Troxell will have operations in Boise, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Reno, Spokane and Yakima, and ...
Post Register
Nampa Special Ed Teacher charged with video voyeurism
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A special education teacher from the Nampa School District has been arrested. Jefferson Davis has been employed as a special education teacher at West Middle School since 2014. Davis has been arrested and charged with forcible penetration with a foreign object, and video voyeurism. A...
Nampa School District teacher placed on administrative leave
BOISE, Idaho — An employee at the Nampa School District (NSD) has been placed on administrative leave, after he was charged with two felonies. Jefferson Davis, a math and special education teacher at West Middle School in Nampa, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 16, on two felony charges: video voyeurism (Idaho State Code: 18-6605) and forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object (Idaho State Code: 18-6608).
Here’s What People In Idaho Hate The Most About Thanksgiving!
Well, let me first apologize to those who were offended that I used the word hate. I probably should have reworded that so it wasn't so offensive to some. I really just wanted to find out what were some of the downfalls of Thanksgiving. It's not only Thanksgiving but maybe the holidays in general.
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Information wanted on home break-ins in north Meridian neighborhood
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for more information about home burglaries reported Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Spurwing Country Club, off Chinden Boulevard and Linder Road. Thieves broke in by smashing glass doors behind the homes, then stole cash, jewelry, guns and other...
Idaho Broadcasters Honor KIDO Talk Radio’s Kevin Miller
The History of Idaho Broadcasting Foundation honored KIDO Talk Radio's, Kevin Miller. The event took place Friday at Smokey Mountain Pizza in Boise. Steve Bertel, who worked for years in Boise Television, hosted the event. Mr. Bertel worked several hours researching and writing Friday's program. His preparation included a three-hour video interview with Kevin Miller.
WATCH: The Greatest Display of Instant Karma in Boise Ever?
We've likely all heard at some point to "always do the right thing even when no one is watching" and despite that, there are still people out there who will continue to test their luck. That brings us to this unfortunate soul who learned this lesson the hard way. In...
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5